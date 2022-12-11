Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:

4. Announcement by Chairperson:

This meeting of the Brainerd School Board is being conducted in accordance with Minnesota

Statutes 13D.02. This meeting is being recorded. Access to the recording will be made available

on the school district’s website as soon as is reasonably possible.

5. School Board Oath of Office: Superintendent Dr. Hahn will administer the oath of office from MSBA to the two newly elected members, Michelle Brekken and John Ward, who will be serving until December 31, 2024.

6. Presentation: Public Hearing for Truth and Taxation for 2022 Payable 2023 Tax Levy: Marci Lord

7. Public Input for: Truth and Taxation for 2022 Payable 2023 Tax Levy

8. Approval of Resolution for the Final Tax Levy for 2022 Payable in 2023 as presented.

A. Resolution:

Approval of the Final Certified Tax Levy for 2022 Taxes Payable in 2023.

Whereas, Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes the School Board of Independent

School District No. 181 Brainerd, Minnesota, is authorized to make the

following proposed tax levies for general purposes:

General, $9,346,860.90

Community Service , $598,640.89

General Debt Service, $15,373,127.33

Total Proposed Tax Levy, $25,318,629.12

Now therefore, be it resolved by the School Board of Independent School

District No. 181 Brainerd, Minnesota, that the amount to be levied in 2022 and

collected in 2023 is set at $25,318,629.12. This is an increase of 2.55%

9. Recognitions:

We extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to Charles Black Lance, Tom Haglin and Ruth Nelson for the difference you have made for our students, staff and community while serving on the Board of Education. Your combined 34 years of experience will be greatly missed. We wish you all the best and thank you!!

Congratulations to Ruth Nelson for being recognized by MSBA for completing more than 300 hours of attendance at MSBA sponsored meetings and activities. For all her work Ruth is being awarded the President's Award for 2022-223.

Congratulations to Izzy Olson for finishing third in the state for Section 8AA in diving.

Congratulations to Damien Bentho, Dylan Gross, Eli Hoelz, Mitch Wind, Mitch Wind, Marcello Getty, and John Hagen for all being named to the Brainerd Dispatch All Area First Team in Football

Good luck to all the winter sport participants as they begin their season.

Adapted Floor Hockey

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball

Competitive Cheer

Dance

Boys Hockey

Girls Hockey

Boys Nordic

Girls Nordic

Boys Swimming & Diving

Wrestling

10. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

11. Approval of Minutes:

A. Canvassing & Regular School Board Meeting - November 14, 2022

12. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants Approval

Ratify Payment of Bills

13. Presentation: American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) Update: Dr. Candace Burckhardt

Self Assessment Rubric

Presentation: Strategic Plan Options for Brainerd Public Schools by Minnesota School Board

Association

Presentation: Strategic Plan Options for Brainerd Public Schools by PartnerED

14. New Business:

For Action:

1. Approval of election resolution establishing combined polling places for multiple precincts and designating hours during which the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election as presented.

2. Approval of the Reading of Revised MSBA Policies 402 & 408 as presented. - Angie Bennett

402 - Disability Nondiscrimination

408 - Subpoena of a School District Employee

3. Approval of the Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 615 as presented. - Dr. Candance Burckhardt

615 - Testing Accommodations, Modifications, and IEP’s Section 504 Plan, and LEP Students as presented.

4. Approval of the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 213 - School Board Committees as presented. - Dr Heidi Hahn

213 - School Board Committees

5. Approval of the First Reading of MSBA Policy 425 as presented. - Tim Murtha

425 - Staff Development

6. Approval of the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 404 as presented. - Angie Bennett

404 - Employment Background Checks

7. Approval of the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 623 as presented. - Dr. Candance Burckhardt

623 - Summer School Instruction

8. Approval of the First Reading of MSBA Policies 711 and 712 as presented. - Reid Thiesse

711 - Video Recording on School Buses

712 - Video Surveillance Other Than on Buses

9. Approve the removal/dissolution of MSBA Policy 404.4 Employment Background Check Form. - Angie Bennett

404.4 Employment Background Check Form

15. Informational:

Report from the MSBA Delegate Assembly Meeting - Kevin Boyles

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Dr. Heidi Hahn

Equity Task Force Update - Charles Black Lance

Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Enrollment Report

Financial Report

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

16. Future Meetings:

December 12, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

BHS Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m.

December 21, Speaking at Sertoma, 11:30 a.m.

December 23, District Offices Closed

January 2, 2023

January 3, 2023, School Resumes

January 9, 2023, Organizational Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Jan 10 - 13, 2023, MSBA Trainings and Conference

There may be a quorum of the Brainerd Board of Education in attendance while driving, eating, attending professional development and more during the MSBA Leadership Training and Conference. January 10-13, 2023

January 10, 2023, MSBA Phase I Training, 6 p.m.

January 11, 2023, MSBA Phase II Training, 8:30 a.m.

MSBA Early Bird Sessions , 7 p.m.

Jan 12-13, 2023, MSBA Leadership Conference

February 13, 2023, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

13. Adjourn:

Pillager School Board/Truth in Taxation Meeting

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19

Media Center, 323 E. Second St. S., Pillager

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting and the

Special Board Meeting held on November 21, 2022

B. Monthly cash flow including investments

C. Monthly bills paid

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts

E. Donations

F. Personnel summary sheet

VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. Budget

1. Present and Discuss the 2022 Payable 2023 Levy and answer questions from visitors.

2. Approve Resolution for the Adoption of the 2022 payable 2023 Property Tax Levy

3. Business Manager Report

B. Personnel

1. Committee Report

2. Approve Superintendent Contract

C. Curriculum

1. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

D. Policy

1. Policy 515: Protection of pupil records

2. Policy 524: Internet use.

3. Policy 603: Curriculum Development

4. Policy 604: Instructional Curriculum.

5. Policy 708: Student Transportation Safety.

6. Policy 721: Uniform Grant Guidance

7. Policy 722: Public Data Request

8. Policy 509: Enrollment of Nonresident Students

9. Policy 534: School Meals Policy

E. Activities

F. Facilities

1. Update on Facility Analysis and Athletic Complex Project.

VIII. Other

A. MDE 0-4 Projected Enrollment.

B. Thank you to Steve Uban for his service to Pillager Public School.

IX. Superintendent's Report

X. Adjournment

Crow Wing County Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Meeting Room

322 Laurel St., Brainerd

Commissioner Craig Nathan attending via WebEx at 8986 Sugarberry Creek, Brainerd

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=m0b7d6aacfc8f719ff887e96b94e107f0

Join by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2553 955 4178

Meeting password: T7Xhrt8rpm2

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. REVIEW & APPROVE MINUTES

Approval of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Meeting Minutes as presented

5. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet November 2022

CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement November 2022

CWC HRA November 2022 Payments

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Shared Services Agreement Update between CWC HRA and Brainerd HRA (Attachment 3)

b. Review & Discuss Fund Balance (Attachment 4)

c. Authorize Participation in the Minnesota City Participation Program (MCPP) (Attachment 5)

i. 2022 MCPP Usage Report

ii. 2023 MN City Participation Program (MCPP) Application

iii. MHFA MCPP Program Application Commitment Agreement

8. REPORTS/UPDATES:

a. Executive Director

b. Housing Trust Fund

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs

d. BLAEDC/CREDI

e. CWC

9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

10. NEXT MEETING, Jan. 10, 2023

11. ADJOURNMENT

Crosby Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board Meeting

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13

Community Room, 300 Third Ave. NE, Crosby

1. AGENDA

2. CALL TO ORDER

3. ROLL CALL

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

a. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. Housing Manager Report

c. Executive Director Report

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

7. NEW BUSINESS:

2023 Meeting Schedule

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

9. NEXT MEETING: Jan. 10, 2023

10. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 536 884 900#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Road, Fort Myers, Florida

1. 3 p.m. Jail Health - Kara Terry, Adam Kronstedt, Troy Schilling

2. 3:30 p.m. Land Acquisition Discussion - Will Cooksey, Gary Griffin

3. 4 p.m. Lake Improvement Districts - Jake Frie, Jessica Shea

4. 4:30 p.m. AIS Wrap-Up Presentation - Jake Frie, Jessica Shea

For more information, call 218-824-1067

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole meeting agendas are available online at www.crowwing.us .

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 187 501 990#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 5 p.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Road, Fort Myers, Florida

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 11/22/22 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. 2023 Tobacco License Renewals

5.4. Department Change Funds

5.5. Designate Depositories, Conduct Banking Transactions and Initiate Electronic Fund Transfers

5.6. 2022 Amended and Reviewed Policies

5.7. Trail Permit Renewals

5.8. 2023 - 2024 Minnesota Trail Assistance Program Applications

5.9. Right-of-Way Acquisition for Project SAP 018-643-004

6. 5:15 p.m. Public Hearing, 2023 Fee Schedules

6.1. Fee Schedule and Policies

7. Community Services

7.1. CSWG County Resolution

7.2. Community Services Contract Grid

7.3. Region V+ Grants for Crisis Services Enhancement

7.4. Adult Protection Grant

8. County Sheriff

9. County Attorney

10. County Administrator

10.1. Senior Management Team Report

10.2. Sale of K-9

10.3. Family Services Collaborative Request for ARPA Funds

10.4. Appointment to Crow Wing County HRA

10.5. Citizen Committee Appointments

11. Additional Business

12. 6 p.m. Public Hearing, 2023 Budget, Levy and CIP

12.1. 2023 Final Budget and Levy Resolution Adoption

13. Adjournment

County Board Correspondence

County Board Correspondence for 12/13/22

For more information, call 218-824-1067

Crow Wing County Board meeting agendas are available online at www.crowwing.us .

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Committee of the Whole Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 536884900#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, County Board Meeting / TNT Hearing, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 187501990#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Room / Webex (contact HRA for info)

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Board of Directors, Zoom (call 651-222-8737 for info)

Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (call 218-824-1010 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board, Stearns County Service Center / Zoom (call 320-259-3940 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker / Zoom (call 218-824-1189 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, State Community Health Services Advisory Committee (SCHSAC) Member Meeting, Wilder Center, St. Paul

Meets 9 a.m. Dec. 19, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 295505979#)