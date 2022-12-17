Brainerd Housing Redevelopment Authority

Brainerd Board of Commissioners Meeting

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room

324 E River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on Nov. 16, 2022

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. Accounts Receivable Write-Off

b. Review & Discuss Fund Balance

c. Review Updated ACOP

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

e. Executive Director Report

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

9. NEXT MEETING: Jan. 25, 2023

10. ADJOURN

Citizens' Water Tower Committee Agenda

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

Brainerd City Hall

2nd Floor Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Jody Converse

Approval of Minutes from Meeting Dated November 16, 2022

Action on Report

5. Mary Koep

Treasurer Report

$ 61,000.00 Payment made to City of Brainerd for Phase 1 Water Tower Project

On December 9, 2022

Action on Report

6. Ashley Storm

Publicity/Fund Raising

Devine Ink – Hoodies and Crewnecks

6 sold in November

10 sold as of Dec. 13

16 Total

7. Paul Skogen

Chairman Report

Roof Construction Progress

i. Roof Complete and Watertight

ii. Grouting of Columns and Lighting on Top the Roof Yet to Complete

iii. Grant Review with the Minnesota Historical Society on Tuesday, December 13

City Approved $ 200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Phase II Construction

i. Windows

ii. Stairs

iii. Roof Drain System

iv. Work with Jesse Dehn (City Engineer) on Request for Proposals

Small Grant Applications cation (January 20, 2023, or April 14, 2023)

Exterior Water Tower Study

Proposal from Mike Lavato (LHB for Exterior Study) $50,000 +/-

1. Apply for small grant in January or April

$ 10,000 MNHS Grant

$ 20,000 City Funds

$ 20,000 Water Tower Funds

$ 50,000

2. Proceed with LHB Proposal without MNSHS

$ 30,000 City Funds

$ 20,000 Water Tower Funds

$ 50,000

3. Wait Until Fall 2023 to Apply for Large Grant (Cost of Study will Increase)

$ 30,000 MNHS Grant Money

$ 15,000 City Funds

$ 15.000 Water Tower Funds

$ 60,000 Total (Increased Cost by Waiting)

Water Tower Fund, Approximately, $101,202.00

Payment, $ - 61,000.00

$40,202.00

City Funds, $300,000

4/15/2019 MNHS Grant Plans, $- 12,500.00

7/19/2021 MNHS Construction, $-162,043.00

City Council Designated Funds, $125,457.00

Donations

i. $ 1,000 from Dolph Simons Jr. in Memory of Jack Mehaffey

Douglas County Community Foundation in Lawrence, Kansas

ii. Phone conversation with Chuck Hanson (V.F.W.). Chuck requested our

501C-3 Tax ID Information.

8. David Badeaux

City of Brainerd City Council Report

Action or Report

9. Other Items for Discussion

2023 Calendars

Merchandise Items for Sale at “ Visit Brainerd “

i. 2023 Calendars

ii. T-Shirt with New Design

iii. Gift Baskets with Cups and Christmas Ornaments

Other Fundraising Ideas

i. Dinner with Silent Auction

ii. Merchandise and Trinkets

Paul Sandy Inventory List

Crossing Arts Alliance

i. Winter-Time Event

Amending the By-laws Regarding Committee Member Attendance

Year End Taxes

i. Mary to Meet with Bruce Johnson and Associates

Election of Officers for 2 Year Terms

10. Next Meeting, Jan. 18, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726; Meeting Access Code: 2485 027 4243

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works Committee 6:30 p.m., 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2495 267 0539

Attend by phone: Personnel and Finance Committee 7 p.m., 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2499 680 6998

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8 and streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

a. City Council Minutes Dec. 5

b. Special Meeting Minutes Dec. 12

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Approve Memorandum Renewal of Understanding with CLC for Sexual Assault Related Matters

6. Presentation

Presentation MNDOT Current Layout from PMT and Set Public Hearing

Annual Presentation by Brainerd Community Action

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety & Public Works Committee

1. Adopt Resolution Approving Transit 2020 Bus Purchase

2. Adopt Resolutions for Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBGP) Grant Application

3. Adopt Resolutions for Transportation Alternatives (TA) Grant Application

4. Approve Street Light Standards and Details

5. Approve Street Light Request

6. Presentation: MNDOT Current Layout from PMT Council Public Hearing

B. Personnel and Finance Committee

1. Ratify the Hiring of Community Service Officer Dominick Bailiff

2. Approve 2023 IBEW Administrative Support Union Contract Agreement

3. Approve 2023-2025 IUOE Parks Union Contract Agreement

4. Request Authorization to Advertise for a Senior Engineer Tech/ Project Manager Position

5. Consider Library Board’s Request for Parking Spots in the Maple Lot

6. Discussion of Streets Vehicle Replacement

8. Unfinished Business

A. Call For Applicants – Informational

(Application Information at (ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 4 terms (Expire 2026) 1 term (Expire 2025)

Parks and Recreation-- 1 term (Expire 2027)

Library Board -- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Public Utilities Commission-- 1 term (Expires 2027)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2022)

Transportation Advisory Committee-- 3 terms (Expire 2024)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms to expire 12/31 of said year)

Airport Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Planning Commission-- 2 terms (Expire 2025)

9. New Business

A. First Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1540- Instituting Moratorium on the Conversion of Dwellings to Green Space or Surface Parking

B. Discussion Regarding Sale of Alcohol in City Parks

C. Adopt 2023 Parks Department Budget

D. Adopt Resolution Setting 2023 Levy and Adopting 2023 Budgets

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council- Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

12. Mayor’s Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn to Closed Session Pursuant to MN Statute 13D.03 Labor Union Negotiation Strategy

15. Adjourn to Closed Session Pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05 Subd, 3(A) to Conduct City Administrator Performance Review

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2489 047 3878

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8 and streamed live on

YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda

5. Approval Of Minutes

1. Regular Meeting Held on November 16, 2022

6. New Business

6a. Interim Use Permit (IUP) Amendment - 1005 6th St S - Short Term Rental

IUP - 1005 S 6TH ST. PDF.PDF

7. Old Business

7a. Discussion On Proposed Ordinance No. 1541 - Amending Section 515-4: General

Building And Design Standards

PROPOSED ORDINANCE NO. 1541.PDF

7b. Workgroup Selection For Color Temperature Lighting Policy

WORKGROUP SELECTION FOR LIGHTING POLICY PC.PDF

8. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the

Planning Commission - time limits may be imposed

9. Community Development Director's Report

10. Commissioner Questions/Comments

11. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 295 505 979#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Staff Update

2. Personnel Actions

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 295505979#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 867091726#)

Meets 1 p.m. Tuesday, Opioid Settlement Workgroup, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (call 218-824-1140 for link)

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Board of Trustees, Sourcewell, Staples

Dec. 26, Christmas Holiday (Observed) - County offices closed

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 867 091 726#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1. 9 a.m. Juvenile Secure Detention Contract - Krista Jones, Kara Griffin

2. 9:30 a.m. Land Use Ordinance Revisions - Gary Griffin, Jacob Frie

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2496 646 4452

1. Call to Order - 4:00 PM

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC – All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of the Disbursements

C. Financial Reports

D. Year End Transfer of Funds

6. Presentation

Musco Lighting

7. New Business

A. Lighting Workgroup

B. Lum Park Tree Order

C. Park Garbage Maintenance Policy

D. Lum Park Road Boat Launch Light

E. Proposed Amphitheater Policy

F. MLT Proposed Use of Remaining LCCMR Funds

G. Approve Guardrail Change at Tamarac St. and S. 7th Street

8. Public Forum

9. Board Member Reports

10. Staff Reports

11. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6:30 p.m. to review the 2022 CSAH 48 Corridor Study Report, CSAH 48 at Cypress Drive ICE Report and CSAH 48 at Forestview Drive ICE Report and 2023 Cypress Drive & Douglas Fir Drive Plans.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Special Minutes from December 1, 2022

2. Approve City Council Special Minutes from December 5, 2022

3. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from December 6, 2022

4. Approve City Council Minutes from December 6, 2022

5. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

6. Adopt Resolution 2022-114, Establishing Polling Places

7. Approve 2023 Meeting Calendar for City Council and Commissions

8. Appoint Michael Lyscio to the position of Parks and Trails Maintenance at Grade 3, Step 2 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule

9. Approve Appointments to the Seasonal Position of Warming House Attendant

10. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from December 7, 2022

11. Approve the Knife River Corporation Development Agreement

12. Approve the Knife River Corporation Limited Use Agreement

13. Approve the Knife River Corporation Stormwater Facilities Maintenance Agreement

14. Accept the Simonson Lumber Municipal Improvements as per the Development Agreement

15. Approve the RL Larson Excavating, Inc. Change Order No. 6 in the increased amount of $86,985.05 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project,

16. Approve the RL Larson Excavating, Inc. Partial Pay Estimate No. 6 in the amount of $373,822.73 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project

17. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $1,979.09 for the 2022-23 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project

18. Approve the BNSF Invoice 90244986 in the amount of $133,926.87 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project.

19. Approve the BNSF Invoice 90244560 in the amount of $88,797.23 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project,

20. Approve SEH Right of Way Acquisition Support Contract in the Not to Exceed Amount of $10,000.00 for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

21. Adopt Resolution 2022-109 Approving Plans & Specifications and Ordering Advertisement for Bids for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

22. Accept the 2022 CSAH 48 Corridor Study Report, CSAH 48 at Cypress Drive ICE Report and CSAH 48 at Forestview Drive ICE Report

23. Approve the Widseth Professional Services Fee Amendment in the amount of $70,930.21 and increase the project budget from $1,290,860.53 to $1,391,889.98 for the 2022 Full Depth Reclamation & Reconstruction Improvements Project

24. Approve the Anderson Brother Construction Company Partial Pay Estimate No. 7 in the amount of $65,761.47 for the 2022 Full Depth Reclamation & Reconstruction Improvements Project,

25. Approve Increasing the Project Budget from $162,950 to $166,350 for the Water Interconnect Building Improvements and Submit Final Costs as Part of the Water Treatment Plant Insurance Claim.

26. Adopt Resolution No. 2022-110 Relating to Parking Restrictions on Cypress Drive from Highland Scenic Road to College Road, In the City of Baxter, Minnesota

27. Adopt Resolution 2022-112 Approving Agency Delegation Contracting Process Agreement Between the City of Baxter and MnDOT

28. Approve and Authorize Execution of a 3-Year Contract with Lakes Area Wildlife Control for Animal Control Services

29. Adopt Resolution 22-111 approving variances for garage and driveway setback for existing improvements.

30. Accept the December 13, 2022 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes

31. Approve the Engagement Letter with BerganKDV for the City’s 2022 Audit

32. Approve JT Services of MN Contract for street light poles for 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project in the not to exceed amount of $78,300.00

33. Approve and Authorize Execution of Prosecution Services Agreement

34. Accept a $3,000 Donation from the Brainerd Baxter Baseball Association for the 2022 Baseball Tournaments

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

35. Approve Resolution 2022-113 Ordering Improvement and Preparation of Plans for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation Improvements and Quiet Zone Improvements project

COUNCIL COMMENTS

36. Connie Lyscio

37. Zach Tabatt

38. John Ward

39. Mark Cross

40. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

41. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40170508

42. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.03, Labor Negotiations

ADJOURN

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

9:00 4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

9:05 5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

5.1 Approve County Board Minutes 12.8

5.2 Approve Warrants

5.3 Approve November 2022 Cash Report

5.4 Approve Large Assembly Application for 2023 Ice Fest

5.5 Approve Wild Gobblers to hold a raffle on 3/18/2023 at the Falls Ballroom

5.6 Approve Emergency Operations Plan

5.7 Approve appointing Jayme Johnson as a member to the Public Health Advisory

Committee from 1/1/2023-12/31/2025

5.8. Approve the proposed Land Use Ordinance revisions

5.9. Approve Benefits Change for Non-Union Employees

5.10. Approve Resolution to purchase ARMER Radios for the Royalton Fire Department

5.11. Approve AMC Resolution to Support workload report and Additional Funding

5.12. Approve Tentative dates for Public Works Planning Sessions and TSWAC Meetings

6. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT

7. SHERIFF’S REPORT

8. EXTENSION REPORT

9. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

10. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

11. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

12. ADJOURNMENT