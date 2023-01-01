Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27
County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd
The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 944 049 791#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)
2. Recognition of Retiring Employee Mark Melby
3. Open Forum
4. Review and Approve Minutes
4.1. 12/13/22 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes
5. Review and Approve Agenda
6. Consent Agenda
6.1. Bills
6.2. Personnel Actions
6.3. Appointment of Chief Deputy Sheriff
6.4. Donations
6.5. Exempt Gambling Permit - St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
6.6. Designation of Unorganized Territory Polling Places
6.7. 2023 Tobacco License Renewal
6.8. Board Commitments as of 12/31/22 (GASB 54)
6.9. Agreement With MnDOT to Act as County’s Agent in Accepting Federal Funds
6.10. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 22003 for Bituminous Reconditioning
6.11. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 22001 for Centerline Rumble Stripes
6.12. Secure Juvenile Detention Agreement
6.13. Amendment #17 to Food Service Partnership Agreement
7. Community Services
7.1. Determination of Need Application Cumming Treasured Time
8. Land Services
8.1. Crow Wing River One Watershed, One Plan - Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)
8.2. Watercraft Inspection Expanded Coverage Billing
9. County Engineer
9.1. Shellisa Lane Road Improvement Final Assessment
9.2. Carolyn Lane Road Improvement Final Assessment
10. County Sheriff
11. County Attorney
12. County Administrator
12.1. Senior Management Team Report
12.2. Appointments to Northeast Minnesota Regional Advisory Committee (RAC)
12.3. Citizen Committee Appointments
13. Additional Business
14. Recognition of Outgoing County Commissioner Bill Brekken
15. Adjournment
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Monday, Dec. 26, Christmas Holiday (Observed), County Offices closed
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 944049791#)
Jan. 2 - New Year's Holiday (Observed), County Offices closed