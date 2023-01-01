99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Agendas

Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
January 01, 2023 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 944 049 791#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

2. Recognition of Retiring Employee Mark Melby

3. Open Forum

4. Review and Approve Minutes

4.1. 12/13/22 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Review and Approve Agenda

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Bills

6.2. Personnel Actions

6.3. Appointment of Chief Deputy Sheriff

6.4. Donations

6.5. Exempt Gambling Permit - St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

6.6. Designation of Unorganized Territory Polling Places

ADVERTISEMENT

6.7. 2023 Tobacco License Renewal

6.8. Board Commitments as of 12/31/22 (GASB 54)

6.9. Agreement With MnDOT to Act as County’s Agent in Accepting Federal Funds

6.10. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 22003 for Bituminous Reconditioning

6.11. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 22001 for Centerline Rumble Stripes

6.12. Secure Juvenile Detention Agreement

6.13. Amendment #17 to Food Service Partnership Agreement

7. Community Services

ADVERTISEMENT

7.1. Determination of Need Application Cumming Treasured Time

8. Land Services

8.1. Crow Wing River One Watershed, One Plan - Memorandum of Agreement (MOA)

8.2. Watercraft Inspection Expanded Coverage Billing

9. County Engineer

9.1. Shellisa Lane Road Improvement Final Assessment

9.2. Carolyn Lane Road Improvement Final Assessment

10. County Sheriff

11. County Attorney

12. County Administrator

12.1. Senior Management Team Report

12.2. Appointments to Northeast Minnesota Regional Advisory Committee (RAC)

12.3. Citizen Committee Appointments

13. Additional Business

14. Recognition of Outgoing County Commissioner Bill Brekken

15. Adjournment

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Monday, Dec. 26, Christmas Holiday (Observed), County Offices closed

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 944049791#)

Jan. 2 - New Year's Holiday (Observed), County Offices closed

Read more
Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) looks to shoot between Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) and forward Bobby Portis (9) on Dec. 30, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Pro
Luka Garza bringing energy and perspective to Timberwolves
The end-of-the-bench big has only recently started to see any type of meaningful minutes
January 01, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
College
How will the Gophers football team look in 2023?
January 01, 2023 03:22 PM
College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders beat Warriors to ring in New Year
January 01, 2023 03:12 PM
College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders end 2022 with a win
January 01, 2023 03:01 PM
Local
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers prepare for tax season
January 01, 2023 03:00 PM
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes office as Brazil's President in Brasilia
World
Lula takes reins of Brazil, slams Bolsonaro's anti-democratic threats
January 01, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Anthony Boadle and Gabriel Stargardter / Reuters
Bourke's Bookshelf top reads
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Top reads of 2022
January 01, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A cardinal sits in a crab apple tree
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Bill Marchel: Photo favorites of 2022
January 01, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Bill Marchel
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb sit next to each other at a table.
Columns
Wealth Column: 3 sensible financial moves for 2023
January 01, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb

Related Topics: UPCOMING MEETINGSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A collage of photos from the top 10 stories of 2022.
Local
Top 10 Brainerd lakes stories of 2022
The Top 10 stories of 2022 in the Brainerd lakes area cover a wide range of events, from tragedy to hope and the past and the future.
January 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A hibiscus plant.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Aphids, mites can be a problem for hibiscus plants
You typically find aphids in clusters on the undersides of the foliage, close to the tops of the stems, and/or on and around the flower buds.
January 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 2-6
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
January 01, 2023 03:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
December 31, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report