Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

City of Brainerd, Minnesota

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2494 791

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8, Charter channel 181 and streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Administer Oath of Office

5. Election of Council President and Vice President 2023-2024

6. Approval Of Agenda

7. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

a. City Council Minutes Dec. 19, 2022

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Appoint City Officials Pursuant to City Charter- 2023-2024

F. Designate Financial Institutions as Depositories for 2023 Pursuant to City Charter

G. Annual Authorization to Perform Electronic Transfers

H. Designate Brainerd Dispatch as Official Newspaper for Calendar Year 2023 Pursuant to City Charter

I. Adopt Resolution Approving Signature Authorization for 2023 Capital Projects for the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport

J. Approve Lease Between the City of Brainerd and Brainerd Solar LLC

K. Police Department Biennial Body Camera Audit Report

L. Approve City Administrator 2022 Performance Review Summary

M. Approve Storm Water Engineering Manual

N. Ratify the Hiring of 2023 Winter Temporary Warming House Employees

O. Ratify the Hiring of Assistant Planner Dylan Edwards- Effective January 9th, 2023, at Step 1 ($27.08 per hour)

8. Presentation

Tower Award to Tad Erickson

State of the City

9. Unfinished Business

A. Appoint Two Members to the Joint Wastewater Management Board

B. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1540- Instituting a Three-Month Moratorium on the Conversion of Dwelling Units to Green Space or Surface Parking

C. Call For Applicants – Informational

(Application Information at (ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 4 terms (Expire 2026) 1 term (Expire 2025)

Library Board -- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2025)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms to expire 12/31 of said year)

Airport Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Planning Commission-- 2 terms (Expire 2025)

10. New Business

A. Authorize Fire Department to Apply for Public Safety Grant

B. Authorize Submission of Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) Preliminary Proposal to Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)

C. First Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1541- An Ordinance Amending Sections 515-4 of the Zoning Code- Restrictions on Demolition and Removal of Dwelling Units

D. Consider Amendment of Interim Use Permit for Additional Short Term Rental Unit- 1005 S 6th Street

E. Consider Removal of Nuisance Abatement Assessment for 814 Front Street

F. Approve Award for the TH 210/Lum Park Pedestrian Bridge Feasibility Study

G. Request Elected Officials to Participate on TH210/Lum Park Pedestrian Bridge PMT

H. Adopt Resolution Approving MnDOT Agreement for Federal Participation in Construction

I. Adopt Resolution Advancing Municipal State Aid Street Funds

J. Authorize Additional Funds for Motor Grader

K. Approve 2023 IUOE Street Department Union Contract Agreement and Wage Resolution

L. League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT) Liability Coverage Waiver Form

M. Ratify Grant Submittal for No Child Left Inside Grant and Designate Matching Funds

N. Adopt Resolution Designating the Property Taxes Generated by the Mills Property “Annexation Area” to the Park Dedication Fund

O. Authorize Signatures on Joint Services Agreements for Prosecution Services with Baxter and Nisswa

11. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council- Time limits may be imposed

12. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

13. Mayor’s Report

14. Council Member Reports

15. Adjourn to Senior Officials Training on Jan. 11 at 322 Laurel Street, 5-7:30 p.m.

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Statutory, Organizational and Regular

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 938 005 461#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

2. Oath of Office for Commissioners

3. Reorganization of County Board

3.1. Election of Chair and Vice Chair for 2023

4. Open Forum

5. Review and Approve Agenda

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Bills

6.2. Personnel Actions

6.3. Long-Term Disability Insurance Joinder Agreement

6.4. Term Life Insurance Joinder Agreement

6.5. Signature Resolution for 2023 Capital Projects for Airport Operations

7. Public Hearing

7.1. 9:15 a.m. Public Hearing re: Enacting New STR Ordinance and Repealing Existing STR Ordinance

8. Land Services

8.1. Adopt Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance

8.2. Repeal Existing Short-Term Rental Licensing Ordinance No. 2002

9. County Sheriff

10. County Attorney

11. County Administrator

11.1. Senior Management Team Report

11.2. Award of 2023 Printing and Publishing Bid

11.3. Resolution regarding Closed Meetings

11.4. Resolution regarding Per Meeting Rates and Meeting Expenses

11.5. 2023 AMC Delegate and Policy Committee Appointments

11.6. County Commissioner Committee Appointments

11.7. Citizen Committee Appointments

11.8. Resolution to Encourage Congress to Supply Resources for Post Offices to Recruit Staff

11.9. Court Appointed Attorney Contracts

11.10. Jail Health

12. Additional Business

13. Adjournment

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Monday, Jan. 2, New Year’s Day (Observed), County Offices Closed

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, County Board Meeting - Statutory, Organizational & Regular, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 938005461#)

Meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Natural Resources Advisory Committee, Land Services Building, Oak Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 315097209#)

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room / Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Baxter City Hall to review and select applicants to interview for vacant council seat and schedule interviews.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from December 20, 2022

2. Approve City Council Minutes from December 20, 2022

3. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendums A and A-1)

4. Adopt Resolution 2023-002, Establishing the 2023 Annual Designations

5. Adopt Resolution 2023-001, Establishing the 2023 Council Appointments

6. Adopt Resolution 2023-003 Declaring Cost to be Assessed and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4132.

7. Adopt Resolution 2023-004 for Hearing on Proposed Assessment for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4132.

8. Approve Transfer of Alcohol Forfeiture Funds for Purchase of Tire Deflation Equipment for Police Department

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

9. Connie Lyscio

10. Zach Tabatt

11. Vacant

12. Mark Cross

13. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

ADJOURN

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CLERK

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ELECTION OF COUNTY BOARD CHAIRMAN

4. ELECTION OF COUNTY BOARD VICE-CHAIRMAN

5. APPROVAL OF ANNUAL RESOLUTIONS/APPOINTMENTS:

Travel Policy

Committee Attendance Payment for Citizens

Public Meeting Notices

Code of Conduct

Citizen/Staff Committee Appointments

County Board Appointments

County Board Mileage

Elected Officials Salaries

6. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

7. BID FOR LEGAL PRINTING

8. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

• Approve County Board Minutes 12.30

• Approve Warrants

• Approve 2023 Food License Renewal for Royal Blends

9. LAND SERVICES

10. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

11. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

12. ADJOURNMENT