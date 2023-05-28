Brainerd School Board

Meets 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31

Special Long Range Planning & Facilities Committee Meeting

Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Long Range Planning & Facilities is to assist the School Board and administration in strategically planning to achieve safe, clean, well-maintained, and attractive buildings and grounds. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Buildings and Grounds to review and comment on proposed budgets for buildings and grounds, significant system or staffing changes, and proposed capital projects prior to final review or action by the board.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Dondelinger

2. Celebrations & Successes:

Snow removal services have been a huge benefit to the district.

Harrison - Safe Routes to School Project

3. Strategic Planning:

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Construction and Project Updates:

WESB Project Update

5. Strategic Planning for Long Range Planning & Facilities:

LTFM & Capital Planning

Clear explanation of two funding sources.

What fund balance targets do we want for future projects?

Review upcoming LTFM and Capital Plans

6. Discussions:

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS Lower Athletic Site

Improvements Projects Discussion / Timing

HS Farm Property Discussion.

Lease ends 12.31.2023 - need to decide a direction on the property.

Met with CWC on 5/1/23 to start conversations.

Additional Signage

GZ Exterior Signage

Not in scope of BHS project

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS Digital Sign @ East Parking Lots

7. Future Meetings:

Next Committee Meeting - July 26, 11 a.m.

8. Adjournment

Brainerd City Council and Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Workshop Agenda

Meets 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person.

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Discussion on a Potential Redevelopment TIF District

4. Overview of the Brainerd HRA

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Adjourn

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of May 4, 2023, with Financial Report of April 2023, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills

ADVERTISEMENT

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services

b. Consulting Engineer

8. Old Business

a. Assignment of Leasehold Obligations (AW Research to NorthPoint Aviation)

ADVERTISEMENT

b. Service Contract – Pike Forestry Management

9. New Business

a. State Contract – Annual Maintenance and Operations

b. Landlord Consent and Estoppel Certificate – Mills

10. Annual Performance Evaluation – Airport Director (from May meeting)

11. Next Meeting Date: July 6, 2023

12. Adjournment. Adjourn into closed session pursuant to MN Statute 13D.03 Subd 1 to consider strategy for labor negotiations.

Park Board

Special meeting

Meets 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 6

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Parks Capital Planning

4. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

May 29, Memorial Day, County Offices Closed

Meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, Crow Wing River Watershed, One Watershed; One Plan (1W1P) Policy Committee, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room

Meets 9 a.m. June 5, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 11 a.m. June 5, ARPA Grant Committee Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Meets 1 p.m. June 5, Extension Committee, Malloy Farms, 11306 County Road 44, Brainerd (Farm Family of the Year)

Brainerd Public Utilities

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30

Commission Room, BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes for Regular Monthly Meeting of April 25, 2023

B. Approval of the Current Month's Bills

C. Approval of Agenda

D. Approval of Pay Request No. 18 Received from Magney Construction for $256,311.80 for Water

Tank Storage Project (see Attached Payment Application)

Recommended Action: Roll Call Motion to Approve Consent Agenda ltems A - D

5. Public Forum - Time allocated for customers to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Commission - Time limits may be imposed.

6. Commission Committee Reports

A. Personnel

B. Finance

7. Unfinished Business

A. See Attached Separate Memo Regarding Update on Unfinished Business ltems

8. New Business

A. Water Corrosion Control Discussion Presented by Paul Saffert, PE, Bolton & Menk

B. Approval of Final Electric Rate Design Recommendations

C. Approval of Cost of Service and Rate Design Study for Water and Wastewater Treatment by Utility

Financial Services for a Total Cost of $2S,S00

D. Approval of Large lndustrial Power Agreement Between BPU Commission and Just For Krypto, LLC

E. Approval of 14th Amendment to Market Based Rate Full Requirements Agreement with AEP.

F. Accept the Following Retirements: Randy Villnow, Custodian/Groundskeeper/Stores Clerk,

Effective June 8, 2023; Diane Mahady, Hydro Operator, Effective June 30, 2023; Mark Levig, Hdro Lead/Relief Operator, Effective June 30, 2023

G. Recommend to Council the Job Descriptions for Following Positions: Finance Manager, Business Office Support Specialist, and Facilities Custodian

9. Reports

A. City Administrator

B. City Council Liaison

C. Public Utilities Director

D. Commission Members - Future Agenda items

10. Adjourn to Joint Meeting with Brainerd City Council on June 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers

Read more



