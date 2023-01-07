Crosby Housing Redevelopment Authority Board

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10

Community Room, 300 Third Avenue NE, Crosby

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. Housing Manager Report

c. Executive Director Report

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

7. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Designation of Official Depository

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

9. NEXT MEETING: February 14th, 2023

10. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County Housing Redevelopment Board

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Meeting Room

322 Laurel St., Brainerd

Commissioner Craig Nathan attending via WebEx at 8986 Sugarberry Creek, Brainerd, MN 56401

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=m0b8d4c41bfd301aab9bad91e9d04c7b7

Join by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2552 981 1873

Meeting password: KDpRx5KmC93

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. Annual Meeting

a. Oath of Office, Commissioner Burton

b. Election of Officers

c. Review By-Laws

d. 2023 Meeting Schedule

4. REVIEW & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

5. REVIEW & APPROVE MINUTES

a. Approval of the Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 Meeting Minutes as presented

6. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

a. CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet December 2022

b. CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement December 2022

c. CWC HRA December 2022 Payments

7. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

8. NEW BUSINESS

a. Shared Services Agreement Update between CWC HRA and Brainerd HRA

b. Designation of Official Depository

9. REPORTS/UPDATES:

a. Executive Director

b. Housing Trust Fund

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs

d. BLAEDC/CREDI

e. CWC

10. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

11. NEXT MEETING, Feb. 14

12. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd School Board

Special organizational meeting

Meets 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Board photograph, 5:15 p.m. in the FMS media center

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Announcement by Acting Chairperson:

This meeting of the Brainerd School Board is being conducted in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.02. This meeting is being recorded. Access to the recording will be made available on the school district’s website as soon as is reasonably possible.

4. Approval of the agenda as presented/amended:

5. School Board Member Oath of Office: Superintendent Hahn will administer the Oath of Office from MSBA to the newly elected members, DJ Dondelinger, Randy Heidmann, and Sarah Speer, who will be serving until December 31, 2026.

6. Review of Nominations and Election of Officers Procedures - Policy #202 Board Organization:

7. Nominations and Election of 2023 Officers:

8. Approval of the designation of official depository, authorization of the use of facsimile signatures, authorization of the Superintendent of Schools or the Director of Business Services to invest surplus funds, authorization of the Superintendent of Schools or the Director of Business Services to approve and confirm grants, authorization of the Superintendent of Schools or Director of Business Services to execute contracts and work agreements under $50,000 as per MN State Statute 123B.52 - Subdivision 2, approval for authorization of Director of Business Services and Accountant to be delegated to electronically transfer funds for the District, and approval of the Financial Condition of the District Resolution:

Recommendation for Approval of the designation of official depository: That Bremer Bank be designated the primary depository; and American National Bank, Bank of America, Brainerd BN Credit Union, Crow Wing Power Credit Union, Deerwood Bank, First National Bank North, First Western Bank & Trust, Frandsen Bank & Trust, U.S. Bank, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus, Neighborhood National Bank, Randall State Bank, Riverwood Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Wings Financial Credit Union and financial institutions identified through MNTrust and Ehlers Investment Partners be designated as other depositories.

Recommendation for Approval of authorization of the use of facsimile signatures: That the official depositories of the school district, said banks/depositories American National Bank, Bank of America, Brainerd BN Credit Union, Bremer Bank, Crow Wing Power Credit Union, Deerwood Bank, First National Bank North, First Western Bank & Trust, Frandsen Bank & Trust, U.S. Bank, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus, Neighborhood National Bank, Randall State Bank, Riverwood Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Wings Financial Credit Union and financial institutions identified through MNTrust and Ehlers Investment Partners be designated as other depositories, be and hereby are requested, authorized, and directed to honor all school district checks bearing the signature of the Chair, Clerk and Treasurer.

Resolution for the Financial Condition of the District:

WHEREAS, the financial condition of the school district dictates that the school board may reduce expenditures, and

WHEREAS, this resolution in expenditures may include the discontinuance of positions and/or discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and

WHEREAS, a determination must be made to which teacher’s contracts may be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay of fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions,

BE IT RESOLVED, by the school board of Independent School District #181, as follows: That the school board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs and/or positions to effectuate economics in the school district and reduce expenditures and make recommendations to the school board for the possible discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions, or curtailment of positions.

9. Approval of designation of official newspaper:

Recommendation: Designate the Brainerd Dispatch as the official newspaper for the Brainerd School Board business for 2023 as per negotiated agreement.

10. Approval of official school district legal representation:

Resolution: Approval of the Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, P.A. as the primary law firm representing the school district and authorization for the Superintendent to retain other legal counsel, at their discretion, to the extent necessary to ensure the school district has adequate legal representation for matters requiring specific or unique expertise.

11. Approval of the 2023 Board of Education Compensation:

Recommendation: Compensation will be at $4,800.00 per year.

12. Approval of Board Members Rights to Employment as outlined by MSBA: New Board Chair

M.S.123B.195 - Board Members' Rights to Employment - Notwithstanding section 471.88, subdivision 5, a school board member may be newly employed or may continue to be employed by a school district as an employee only if there is a reasonable expectation at the beginning of the fiscal year or at the time the contract is entered into or extended that the amount to be earned by that officer under the contract or employment relationship will not exceed $20,000 in that fiscal year. (This does include board salaries). Notwithstanding section 122A.40 or 122A.41 or other law, if the officer does not receive majority approval to be initially employed or to continue in employment at a meeting at which all board members are present, that employment is immediately terminated and that officer has no further rights to employment while serving as a school board member in the district.

13. Re-adoption of all School Board policies previously adopted:

14. Approval of the Superintendent of Schools being identified as the official Local Education Authority (LEA) for the Minnesota Department of Education for Federal and State purposes for recertification:

15. Approval of the Second and Final Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 213 - School Board Committees as presented. - Dr Heidi Hahn

213 - School Board Committees

16. Establish date, time, and place of Regular School Board meetings for the 2023 calendar year, Approval of board committee Assignments for the 2023 School year as presented, and Approval of board representative assignments for district and community groups, for the 2023 calendar year as presented: (Documents are Attached for Review and Discussion)

2023 Meeting Dates

2023 School Board Committees

2023 District and Community Committees

17. Adjourn

Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:

3. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

4. Approval of Minutes:

A. Regular School Board Meeting - December 12, 2022

5. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants Approval

Ratify Payment of Bills

6. Presentations:

2023A Bond Issuance- Pre-Sale Report - Matthew Hammer, Ehlers

Brainerd Public Schools 150 Years - John Erickson

7. New Business:

For Action:

Presentation: 2021-2022 Annual Audit Report: Mary Reedy and Marci Lord

2022 Signed Financial Statements

1. Approval of the 2021-2022 Annual Audit Report as presented: Marci Lord

2. Discussion and Approval of a District Strategic Plan for Brainerd Public Schools

by __________, as selected by the board.

3. Approval of adjustment to the 2023-2024 School Calendar as presented:

4. Approval of the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policies as presented: Angie Bennett

406 - Public and Private Personnel Data

406.1 - Consent to Release Form

410 - Family and Medical Leave Policy

5. Approval of the Second and Final Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 404 as presented. - Angie Bennett

404 - Employment Background Checks

6. Approval of the Second and Final Reading of Revised MSBA Policy 623 as presented. - Dr. Candance Burckhardt

623 - Summer School Instruction

7. Approval of the Second Reading of MSBA Policy 425 as presented. - Tim Murtha

425 - Staff Development

8. Approval of the Second Reading of MSBA Policies 711 and 712 as presented. - Reid Thiesse

711 - Video Recording on School Buses

712 - Video Surveillance Other Than on Buses

8. Informational:

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Dr. Heidi Hahn

Equity Task Force Update - Kevin Boyles

Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Enrollment Report

Financial Report

June Financial Report

November Financial Report

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

9. Future Meetings:

January 9, Organizational Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Jan 10-13, MSBA Trainings and Conference

There may be a quorum of the Brainerd Board of Education in attendance while

driving, eating, attending professional development and more during the MSBA

Leadership Training and Conference. January 10-13

January 10, MSBA Phase I Training, 6 p.m.

January 11, MSBA Phase II Training, 8:30 a.m.

MSBA Early Bird Sessions, 7 p.m.

Jan 12-13, MSBA Leadership Conference

Feb. 13, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

13. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 209 959 591#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Staff Update

2. Personnel Actions

3. Personnel Manual Updates

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Personnel Committee Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Office / Teams (218-302-1725, 209959591#)

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Board of Directors, St. Paul Radisson West Ballroom, St. Paul / Zoom (call 651-222-8737 for info)

Meets 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, HSEM Elected/Senior Officials Training, Land Services Building, Meeting Rooms 1 & 2

Meets 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Rollie Johnson Natural & Recreational Area Joint Powers Board, Ideal Town Hall

Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, county offices closed