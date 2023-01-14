Citizens' Water Tower Committee Agenda

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18

Brainerd City Hall

2nd Floor Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Jody Converse

Approval of Minutes from Meeting Dated November 16, 2022

Action on Report

No Meeting in December 2022

5. Mary Koep

Treasurer Report

$ 61,000 Payment made to City of Brainerd for Phase 1 Water Tower Project On December 9, 2022

Action on Report

6. Ashley Storm

Publicity/Fund Raising

Devine Ink – Hoodies and Crewnecks

6 sold in November

10 sold as of Dec. 13

16 Total

7. Paul Skogen

Chairman Report

Roof Construction Progress

i. Roof Complete and Watertight

ii. Grouting of Columns and Lighting on Top the Roof Yet to Complete

iii. Zoom Meeting on Grant Review with the Minnesota Historical Society on Tuesday, Dec. 13 City Approved $ 200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Phase II Construction

i. Windows

ii. Stairs

iii. Roof Drain System

iv. Work with Jesse Dehn (City Engineer) on Request for Proposals

Small Grant Applications cation (January 20, 2023, or April 14, 2023)

Exterior Water Tower Study

Proposal from Mike Lavato (LHB for Exterior Study) $50,000 +/-

1. Apply for small grant in January or April

$ 10,000 MNHS Grant

$ 20,000 City Funds

$ 20,000 Water Tower Funds

$ 50,000 total

2. Proceed with LHB Proposal without MNSHS

$ 30,000 City Funds

$ 20,000 Water Tower Funds

$ 50,000 total

3. Wait Until Fall 2023 to Apply for Large Grant (Cost of Study will Increase)

$ 30,000, MNHS Grant Money

$ 15,000, City Funds

$ 15.000, Water Tower Funds

$ 60,000, Total (Increased Cost by Waiting)

Water Tower Fund, Approximately, $ 101,202.00

Payment, $ - 61,000.00

$40,202.00

City Funds, $300,000

4/15/2019 MNHS Grant Plans, $- 12,500.00

7/19/2021 MNHS Construction, $ -162,043.00

City Council Designated Funds, $125,457.00

Donations

i. $ 1,000.00 from Dolph Simons, Jr. in Memory of Jack Mehaffey

Douglas County Community Foundation in Lawrence, Kansas

ii. Phone conversation with Chuck Hanson (V.F.W.). Chuck requested our

501C-3 Tax ID Information.

8. David Badeaux

City of Brainerd City Council Report

Action or Report

9. Other Items for Discussion

Election of Officers for New 2 Year Term

Secretary

Treasurer

Committee Vice President

Committee President

Merchandise Items for Sale at “Visit Brainerd “

i. 2023 Calendars

ii. T-Shirt with New Design

iii. Gift Baskets with Cups and Christmas Ornaments

Other Fundraising Ideas

i. Dinner with Silent Auction

ii. Merchandise and Trinkets

Paul Sandy Inventory List

Crossing Arts Alliance

i. Winter-Time Event

Amending the By-laws Regarding Committee Member Attendance

Year End Taxes

i. Mary to Meet with Bruce Johnson and Associates

10. Next Meeting

January 15, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2492 991 8606

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:15 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2487 084 8172

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:30 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2484 283 7873

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8 and streamed live on

YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills And Transfers Of Funds

General Fun to Airport Fund per Budget, $155,500

General Fund to Mayor Contingency Fund per Budget, $2,500

General Fund to IT Capital Fund per Budget, $20,000

Public Safety Fund to Fire Capital Fund per Budget, $167,000

Public Safety Fund to Capital Fund per Budget, $65,000

Public Safety Fund to Debt Service Fund (310) per Budget, $63,101

Construction Fund to Street fund per Budget, $100,000

Capital Fund to General Fund per Budget (3% Levy), $143,251

Capital Fund to General Fund per Budget (wage study), $45,000

Storm Sewer Fund to Recycling Fund per Budget, $1,500

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

Contractor Licenses

E. Adopt Resolution Accepting 4th Quarter Donations

F. Approve Temporary On-Sale Liquor License Application Submitted By The Brainerd Sports Boosters For An Event To Be Held April 15, 2023 At The Essentia Health Sports Center 502 Jackson St, Brainerd

G. Authorize Signature On Agreement With Dispatch

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:15 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2487 084 8172

1. Discussion Regarding Pay Equity Compliance Report

2. Approve Final Pay Estimate - Public Works Building Addition To Nor-Son

3. Informational - 2023 Workers' Compensation Renewal

B. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:30 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2484 283 7873

1. Approve Event Application - March For Life - MCCL

2. Approve OSHA Grant Application - Public Works Building Gate & Operator

3. Review Of Brainerd City Code Section 2014.05 - Noise Related Issues For Outdoor Power Equipment For Snow Removal

4. Discuss Street Lighting Policy

5. Review 2022 SPW Code Enforcement Cases

6. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

7. Unfinished Business

A. Appoint Council Liaisons 2023-2024

B. Final Reading - Proposed Ordinance No. 1541 - An Ordinance Amending Section 515-4 Of The Zoning Code - Restrictions On Demolition And Removal Of Dwelling Units.

Conduct Final Reading

Hold Public Hearing

C. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 4 terms (Expire 2026) 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2022)

HRA Board-- 1 term (Expire 2027)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Airport Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Planning Commission-- 2 terms (Expire 2025)

D. Committee Recommendations - Recommended By Council President

8. New Business

A. Set Joint Workshop Of Park Board And Brainerd City Council

Feb. 27

B. Discussion On Amending City Code Section 900.08 Chickens

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

11. Mayor's Report

12. Council Member Reports

13. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter EDA will meet at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Dr., Baxter, to consider approving EDA minutes from 10.04.2022 and discussing the election and appointment of EDA officers and awarding land surveying services contract for Northdale Addition and Cedar Scenic Addition to Widseth for an amount no to exceed $13,600.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from January 3, 2023

2. Approve City Council Minutes from January 3, 2023

3. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendums A and A-1)

4. Approve Providing Compensation to Assistant Police Chief Matthew Maier for his Residual Accrued Comp Time Balance

5. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from January 4, 2023

6. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Partial Pay Estimate No. 4 in the amount of $221,825.00 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Railroad Crossing Improvements Project

7. Approve the BNSF Invoice 90245663 in the amount of $37,585.93 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Railroad Crossing Improvements Project

8. Approve the BNSF Invoice 90246233 in the amount of $3,724.24 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Railroad Crossing Improvement Project

9. Approve the Tom’s Backhoe Inc. Change Order No. 1 in the increased amount of $500.00 for the Lift Station No. 16 Reconstruction Project and Increase the Project Budget from $218,740.00 to $219,240.00

10. Approve the Tom’s Backhoe Services Partial Pay Estimate No. 2 in the amount of $13,115.00 for the Lift Station 16 Reconstruction Project

11. Approve the Widseth Agreement for Professional Engineering Services for the Evergreen Drive Feasibility Report in the Not to Exceed Amount of $12,500.00.

12. Authorize Execution of Annual Advertising Contract with the Brainerd Dispatch

13. Accept the Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes from January 10, 2023

14. Adopt Resolution 2023-008 approving the Preliminary and Final Plat to allow “Second Addition to City Center of Baxter”

15. Approve Bill Ludenia Appraisals Inc. Contract for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation Improvements and Quiet Zone Improvements project in the Not to Exceed Amount of $27,000.00

16. Adopt 2023 Mileage Reimbursement Rate of 65.5 Cents per Mile per IRS Regulations

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

17. Adopt Resolutions 2023-005, 2023-006, 2023-007 and Ordinance 2023-001 approving a solar array for Brainerd Public Utilities located at 7933 Highland Scenic Road

18. Vacate a portion of Ironwood Drive right-of-way and all of Jasperwood Court right-of-way in association with the "Second Addition to City Center of Baxter" plat

1) PUBLIC HEARING at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter

2) Adopt Resolution 2023-009 vacating a portion of Ironwood Drive right-of-way and all of Jasperwood Court right-of-way

COUNCIL COMMENTS

19. Connie Lyscio

20. Zach Tabatt

21. Vacant

22. Mark Cross

23. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

24. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40080524

25. Closed Session – Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(b) Attorney-Client Privilege, to discuss a claim arising under Minnesota Statute 299A.465.

26. Closed Session – Minnesota Statute 13D.03, Labor Negotiations

ADJOURN

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

*Note: Times are approximate

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1. 9 a.m. ARPA Projects - Krista Jones, Tami Lueck

2. 9:30 a.m. Squad Car Donation - Craig Katzenberger, Joe Luksik

For more information, call 218-824-1067

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole meeting agendas are available online at

www.crowwing.us .

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, county offices closed

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

Meets 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sourcewell Board of Directors, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission Special Meeting re: Restaurant Lease, Airport Conference Room

Meets 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Annual Legislative Forum, Jack and Jim’s Restaurant and Event Center, Duelm

Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)

Meets Friday, Jan. 20, CWE Steering Committee Meeting - Community Health Service Meeting - BLADE, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (call 218-824-1080 for link)

Meets 11 a.m. Jan. 23, Northland Reliability/Crow Wing County Landfill Discussion, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 896286485#)

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2484 762 3881

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8 and streamed live on

YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Oath Of Office

5. Election Of Officers

6. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda

7. Approval Of Minutes

1. Regular Meeting Held on December 21, 2022

8. Old Business

8a. Lighting Workgroup Results For Revisions To Zoning Code Section 515-4-8 Outdoor

Lighting

9. New Business

9a. Planning Commission And Community Development Yearly Itinerary

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the

Planning Commission - time limits may be imposed

11. Community Development Director's Report

12. Commissioner Questions/Comments

13. Adjourn