Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners
Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25
Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room
324 E River Road, Brainerd
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. Annual Meeting
a. Oath of Office
b. Election of Officers
c. Review Bylaws
d. Review and adoption of meeting calendar
4. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA
5. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on November 16th, 2022
Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on December 21st, 2022
6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
7. NEW BUSINESS
a. Accounts Receivable Write-Off
b. Designation of Official Depository
c. Shared Services Agreement between Crow Wing County HRA and the Brainerd HRA
8. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS
a. Financial Report
b. HCV Report
c. Housing Management Report
d. Rehab Programs Report
e. Executive Director Report
9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
10. NEXT MEETING: Feb. 22
11. ADJOURN
Pillager School Board
Re-Organization/Regular School Board Meeting
Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23
Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Cellphones/Electronic Devices
IV. Oath of Office
V. Reorganization
A. Election of Officers
1. CY23 Board Chair
2. CY23 Vice Chair
3. CY23 Clerk
4. CY23 Treasurer
B. Committee Membership
1. Activities
2. Budget
3. Curriculum
4. Facilities
5. Personnel
6. Policy
C. Agency Representatives
1. MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League)
2. MSBA (Minnesota School Boards Association)
3. Community Education Advisory Board
4. Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative Joint Powers
5. Health and Wellness Committee
6. District Leadership Team
7. LEA (Title One) Administrative Representative
D. Selection/Designation
1. School Board Regular Meeting calendar for CY23
2. Bank Depositories
3. Invest Funds
4. Electronic Fund Transfers
5. Designate Superintendent Malmberg as the Identified Official with Authority (IoWA) for Pillager Public Schools to authorize user access to the Minnesota Department of Education secure websites.
6. School Board Compensation
7. Selection of Official Board Newspaper
8. Robert's Rule of Order
9. Signature Plate
VI. Regular Meeting
VII. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda
VIII. Visitor Comments
IX. Consider Consent Agenda
A. Consider the minutes of the Dec. 19, 2022 school board meeting.
B. Monthly cash flow including investments
C. Monthly bills paid
D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts
E. Donations
F. Personnel summary sheet
X. Special Board Reports with Possible Action
A. Curriculum
1. A School Within a School Presentation
2. STEPS Program Presentation by Ryan Krominga
3. Director of Teaching and Learning Report
4. Next Committee Mtg Week of February 20th-24th
B. Policy
1. Policy 534: School Meals Policy
2. Closing 6th Grade; Cap of 105 reached as of 1/9/2023 (Policy 509)
C. Facilities
1. Update on Roof Leaking Issues in Elementary Wing
2. Update on Facility Analysis With Wold.
D. Budget
1. Business Manager Report
2. Next Committee Mtg Week of February 21-23.
E. Personnel
1. Next Committee Mtg Week of February 6-10
F. Activities
XI. Other
A. Sourcewell Board of Directors Election
XII. Superintendent's Report
XIII. Adjournment
Morrison County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24
County Board Room
Government Center, Little Falls
1.CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA
4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA
4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 1.3
4.2 Approve Warrants
4.3 Approve December 31, 2022 Cash Report
4.4 Approve Public Health Advisory Committee Member
4.5 Approve Fisch House Bar and Grill Tobacco License
4.6 Approve 2023 Seasonal Food License Renewals
4.7 Approve 2023 Tobacco License Renewals
4.8 Approve New Food Pool Lodging License
4.9 Approve Large Assembly Application for Mudfest
4.10 Approve Resolution for MN Fishing Museum to hold raffle
5. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT
6. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT
7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
8. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE
9. ADJOURNMENT
Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department
Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24
Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend this meeting in person
Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2486 805 3254
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Pledge of Allegiance
4. Election of Officers
5. Approval of Agenda
6. Consent Calendar
NOTICE TO PUBLIC – All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.
A. Approval of Minutes
B. Approval of the Disbursements
7. New Business
A. Approve 2023 Tree Plantings
B. Discussion on Emerald Ash Borer
C. Discussion on Parks Lighting Standards
D. MLT Proposed Use of Remaining LCCMR Funds
E. Recommend City Code Revision for Sale and Consumption of Alcohol in Parks
F. Approve Joint Workshop of Park Board and Brainerd City Council
G. Approve Facility Permit- Two Paddles Event at Lum Park
H. Approve Facility Permit- Brainerd Lakes Pride Event at Gregory Park
I. Approve BBB and BBBA 2023 Contracts
J. Discussion on Park Planning Timeline
9. Public Forum
10. Board Member Reports
11.Staff Reports
12. Adjourn
Brainerd Public Library Board
Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25
Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call/Introductions
3. Approve agenda
4. Approve minutes of November 30, 2022, meeting
5. President’s report
6. Librarian’s report
7. Finance Committee report
a. 2022 year-end finances
8. Building & Grounds Committee report
a. Pest control service report
9. Policy Committee report
10. KRL rep’s report
11. Friends of the Library report
12. Open Forum
13. Unfinished Business
a. Set board meeting dates for 2023
b. Staff parking spaces in Maple city lot update
c. Self-check station update
14. New Business
15. Adjourn
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Meets 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Northland Reliability/Crow Wing County Landfill Discussion, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 896286485#)
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)
Jan 25-27 - AMC County Government 101 Conference, InterContinental Hotel - St. Paul Riverfront
Meets 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Community Corrections Advisory Board, Community Services Building, Room 22C
Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Annual Northeast Emergency Communications Board/Regional Advisory Committee Joint Meeting, Public Safety Building, Duluth Joint Training Room
Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Region Five Development Commission Board, Staples
Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board Special Meeting, Stearns County Service Center / Zoom (call 320-259-3940 for link)
Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker / Zoom (call 218-824-1189 for link)
Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24
County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd
The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)
2. Roll Call
3. Open Forum
4. Review and Approve Minutes
4.1. 12/27/22 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes
4.2. 01/03/23 Statutory, Organizational and Regular County Board Meeting Minutes
5. Review and Approve Agenda
6. Consent Agenda
6.1. Bills
6.2. Personnel Actions
6.3. Crow Wing County Personnel Manual Revisions
6.4. Termination of Tax Forfeited Land Contracts
6.5. Destruction of Administrative Services Records
6.6. 2022 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement
6.7. Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for 2022
6.8. Request of Services Agreement for 2023 Ice Fishing Extravaganza
7. County Sheriff
7.1. Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2023
8. County Attorney
9. County Administrator
9.1. Senior Management Team Report
9.2. MN Bryne Justice Assistance Grant
9.3. Reappointment to Serpent Lake Sanitary Sewer District Board of Directors
9.4. Citizen Committee Appointments
10. Additional Business
11. Closed Meeting
11.1. Closed Meeting pursuant to MS 13D.05, Pending Litigation, Court File No. 18-CV-20-981
12. Adjournment