STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Agendas

Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
January 21, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room

324 E River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. Annual Meeting

a. Oath of Office

b. Election of Officers

ADVERTISEMENT

c. Review Bylaws

d. Review and adoption of meeting calendar

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

5. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on November 16th, 2022

Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on December 21st, 2022

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

ADVERTISEMENT

a. Accounts Receivable Write-Off

b. Designation of Official Depository

c. Shared Services Agreement between Crow Wing County HRA and the Brainerd HRA

8. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

ADVERTISEMENT

e. Executive Director Report

9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

10. NEXT MEETING: Feb. 22

11. ADJOURN

Pillager School Board

Re-Organization/Regular School Board Meeting

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cellphones/Electronic Devices

IV. Oath of Office

V. Reorganization

A. Election of Officers

1. CY23 Board Chair

2. CY23 Vice Chair

3. CY23 Clerk

4. CY23 Treasurer

B. Committee Membership

1. Activities

2. Budget

3. Curriculum

4. Facilities

5. Personnel

6. Policy

C. Agency Representatives

1. MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League)

2. MSBA (Minnesota School Boards Association)

3. Community Education Advisory Board

4. Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative Joint Powers

5. Health and Wellness Committee

6. District Leadership Team

7. LEA (Title One) Administrative Representative

D. Selection/Designation

1. School Board Regular Meeting calendar for CY23

2. Bank Depositories

3. Invest Funds

4. Electronic Fund Transfers

5. Designate Superintendent Malmberg as the Identified Official with Authority (IoWA) for Pillager Public Schools to authorize user access to the Minnesota Department of Education secure websites.

6. School Board Compensation

7. Selection of Official Board Newspaper

8. Robert's Rule of Order

9. Signature Plate

VI. Regular Meeting

VII. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

VIII. Visitor Comments

IX. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Consider the minutes of the Dec. 19, 2022 school board meeting.

B. Monthly cash flow including investments

C. Monthly bills paid

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts

E. Donations

F. Personnel summary sheet

X. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. Curriculum

1. A School Within a School Presentation

2. STEPS Program Presentation by Ryan Krominga

3. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

4. Next Committee Mtg Week of February 20th-24th

B. Policy

1. Policy 534: School Meals Policy

2. Closing 6th Grade; Cap of 105 reached as of 1/9/2023 (Policy 509)

C. Facilities

1. Update on Roof Leaking Issues in Elementary Wing

2. Update on Facility Analysis With Wold.

D. Budget

1. Business Manager Report

2. Next Committee Mtg Week of February 21-23.

E. Personnel

1. Next Committee Mtg Week of February 6-10

F. Activities

XI. Other

A. Sourcewell Board of Directors Election

XII. Superintendent's Report

XIII. Adjournment

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1.CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 1.3

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve December 31, 2022 Cash Report

4.4 Approve Public Health Advisory Committee Member

4.5 Approve Fisch House Bar and Grill Tobacco License

4.6 Approve 2023 Seasonal Food License Renewals

4.7 Approve 2023 Tobacco License Renewals

4.8 Approve New Food Pool Lodging License

4.9 Approve Large Assembly Application for Mudfest

4.10 Approve Resolution for MN Fishing Museum to hold raffle

5. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT

6. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

9. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2486 805 3254

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Election of Officers

5. Approval of Agenda

6. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC – All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of the Disbursements

7. New Business

A. Approve 2023 Tree Plantings

B. Discussion on Emerald Ash Borer

C. Discussion on Parks Lighting Standards

D. MLT Proposed Use of Remaining LCCMR Funds

E. Recommend City Code Revision for Sale and Consumption of Alcohol in Parks

F. Approve Joint Workshop of Park Board and Brainerd City Council

G. Approve Facility Permit- Two Paddles Event at Lum Park

H. Approve Facility Permit- Brainerd Lakes Pride Event at Gregory Park

I. Approve BBB and BBBA 2023 Contracts

J. Discussion on Park Planning Timeline

9. Public Forum

10. Board Member Reports

11.Staff Reports

12. Adjourn

Brainerd Public Library Board

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25

Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve agenda

4. Approve minutes of November 30, 2022, meeting

5. President’s report

6. Librarian’s report

7. Finance Committee report

a. 2022 year-end finances

8. Building & Grounds Committee report

a. Pest control service report

9. Policy Committee report

10. KRL rep’s report

11. Friends of the Library report

12. Open Forum

13. Unfinished Business

a. Set board meeting dates for 2023

b. Staff parking spaces in Maple city lot update

c. Self-check station update

14. New Business

15. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Northland Reliability/Crow Wing County Landfill Discussion, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 896286485#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)

Jan 25-27 - AMC County Government 101 Conference, InterContinental Hotel - St. Paul Riverfront

Meets 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Community Corrections Advisory Board, Community Services Building, Room 22C

Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Annual Northeast Emergency Communications Board/Regional Advisory Committee Joint Meeting, Public Safety Building, Duluth Joint Training Room

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Region Five Development Commission Board, Staples

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board Special Meeting, Stearns County Service Center / Zoom (call 320-259-3940 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker / Zoom (call 218-824-1189 for link)

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

2. Roll Call

3. Open Forum

4. Review and Approve Minutes

4.1. 12/27/22 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4.2. 01/03/23 Statutory, Organizational and Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

5. Review and Approve Agenda

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Bills

6.2. Personnel Actions

6.3. Crow Wing County Personnel Manual Revisions

6.4. Termination of Tax Forfeited Land Contracts

6.5. Destruction of Administrative Services Records

6.6. 2022 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement

6.7. Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for 2022

6.8. Request of Services Agreement for 2023 Ice Fishing Extravaganza

7. County Sheriff

7.1. Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2023

8. County Attorney

9. County Administrator

9.1. Senior Management Team Report

9.2. MN Bryne Justice Assistance Grant

9.3. Reappointment to Serpent Lake Sanitary Sewer District Board of Directors

9.4. Citizen Committee Appointments

10. Additional Business

11. Closed Meeting

11.1. Closed Meeting pursuant to MS 13D.05, Pending Litigation, Court File No. 18-CV-20-981

12. Adjournment

Read more
Solar panels.
Minnesota
Minnesota bill calls for 100% carbon-neutral electricity by 2040
The first piece of climate legislation to see significant movement this session is a bill that would require Minnesota utilities to have 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2040.
January 20, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Baxter City Council appoints new member
January 20, 2023 03:00 PM
The Vault
Sex trafficking victims helped US attorney for Minnesota convict hundreds of predators in the '50s
January 20, 2023 10:33 AM
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
Local
Cass County Board: Townships support DNR land purchase with a condition
January 20, 2023 05:57 AM
Hollins 011923.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House approves placing abortion protections into state law
January 19, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
People greet each other during event in Keewatin
Minnesota
Second piece of Walz budget proposal covers paid leave, workforce, climate
January 19, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
0224snow-removal.jpg
Local
Parking restricted on Norwood for snow removal
January 19, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
historic building under renovation
Minnesota
Minnesota lost jobs in December after 14 months of growth
January 19, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Related Topics: UPCOMING MEETINGSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A closeup of hands holding a phone with thumbs poised to operate it.
Local
Tech Savvy: Cell phones can work in cold temps with a little thermal help
Cold is a known robber of battery life and with smartphones it can disrupt service causing a phone to shut off.
January 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Snowplow.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County to work on various county roads
Crow Wing County maintenance crews will remove snow and fallen and leaning trees, and patch potholes on various county roads throughout the week.
January 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 21, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Checking the ice depth on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
Local
Ice Fishing Extravaganza is a go
Photos and video checking the depth of the ice on Hole-in-the-Day Bay.
January 21, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt