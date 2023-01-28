STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Saturday, January 28

News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Agendas

Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
January 28, 2023 10:27 AM
Economic Development Authority

Meets 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

City of Brainerd

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person.

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval/Amendment of the Agenda

4. Annual Meeting

a. Presidents Report

b. Review and Authorize Changes to the EDA By Laws

c. Election of Officers

5. Consent

a. Approval of minutes

b. Financial Report

c. SHC report

d. Visit Brainerd Report

e. Update on Goals

6. Old Business

a. Consider Revised 2023 DDBC Shared Services Agreement

7. Staff Reports

8. Commissioners Comments/Questions

9. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Northland Reliability Power Line Project Open House, Taconite Canteen, Ironton

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room / Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Central Minnesota Council on Aging Board of Directors, CMCOA Main Office, Sartell / Zoom (call 320-253-9349 for link)

Meets 9 a.m. Feb. 6, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 10 a.m. Feb. 6, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board Special Meeting, Stearns County Service Center / Zoom (call 320-259-3940 for link)

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of January 5, 2023, and Special Meeting of January 18, 2023, with Financial Report of December 2022, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills (As emailed to Commission)

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services

b. 2022 Annual Report on Activities

c. Consulting Engineer

8. Old Business

a. Wings Airport Café Lease – Discussion/Action

9. New Business

a. Presentation of 2023 Flight Plan

b. Approval of 2023 Adjusted Budget

c. Task Order 2023-1 – Mead & Hunt – Discussion/Action

10. Next Meeting Date: March 2, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

John Ward will be attending virtually at

16 Red Poinciana Drive

Fort Myers, Florida 33908

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Approval of the agenda as presented/amended:

3. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

4. Recognitions:

Congratulations to Kate Stadum and Gavin Hoelzel for being named Triple “A” Award Winners. The MSHSL Triple “A” Award recognizes excellence in Academics, Arts, and Athletics.

Congratulations to the following Warrior Dance Team members named All Conference:

High Kick All Conference - Madison Avery, Bailey Clausen, Bea Hartwig, Semme Hiltner and Cassidy Rardin

High Kick Honorable Mention - Camryn Anderson and Avery Horn

Jazz All Conference - Madison Avery, Bailey Clausen and Semme Hiltner

Jazz Honorable Mention - Eva Clough and Avery Horn

Congratulations to Amirah Cosgrove for having her drawing of the Brainerd Tower being selected for the My District, My Minnesota program. Students were invited to submit photos or drawings of life in their district. Each Senator then chose the one they felt was the best representation of their district. Amirah Cosgrove’s submission was chosen to represent District 6. Her drawing will be on view in the Minnesota Senate Building for the rest of 2023.

5. Approval of Minutes:

A. Organizational School Board Meeting - January 9, 2023

B. Regular School Board Meeting - January 9, 2023

6. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants

7. Presentations:

Transportation Update: Kevre Cherne and Fran Jensvold

8. New Business:

For Action:

Presentation: First Revision for the 2022-2023 Budget: Marci Lord

1. Approval of the First Revision for the 2022-2023 Budget as presented: Marci Lord

2. Approval of the PartnerEd contract for the Strategic Plan for Brainerd Public Schools

as selected by the board.

Presentation: The PartnerEd draft timeline for the Strategic Plan for Brainerd Public Schools.

3. Approval of the Second and Final Reading of Revised MSBA Policies as presented: Angie Bennett

406 - Public and Private Personnel Data

406.1 - Consent to Release Form

410 - Family and Medical Leave Policy

4. Approval of the Third and Final Reading of MSBA Policy 425 as presented. - Tim Murtha

425 - Staff Development

5. Approval of the Third and Final Reading of MSBA Policies 711 and 712 as presented. - Reid Thiesse

711 - Video Recording on School Buses

712 - Video Surveillance Other Than on Buses

9. Informational:

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer

Equity Task Force Update - Kevin Boyles

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

10. Future Meetings:

Jan. 30, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

Feb. 1, MSBA Board Chair Chat, 8 a.m.

Feb. 3, BLACC Eggs and Issues, 7:30 a.m. Madden’s Resort

Feb. 13, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

13. Adjourn

Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate set to vote on abortion rights protections
DFL lawmakers fast-tracked abortion protections through the capitol to get a bill to the governor’s desk. Gov. Tim Walz said signing the protections into law is a top priority.
January 27, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances bill requiring 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
January 26, 2023 11:13 PM
Minnesota
Senate sends ban on race-based hair discrimination to Walz's desk, passes Juneteenth holiday
January 26, 2023 04:19 PM
Minnesota
Walz calls for $3.3 billion in infrastructure spending
January 26, 2023 03:35 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, in Washington
National
National Archives asks former presidents, VPs to check for classified documents
January 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
112521.N.DNT.AIRTRAVEL.C03.jpg
Minnesota
Stauber bill to find fixes to aviation system passes House; Klobuchar introduces Senate companion
January 26, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Road grader plowing snow
Local
Brainerd aims for thorough street cleaning with snow emergency
January 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
citizens gather and listen to a presentation about future construction plans
Local
Knollwood residents urge council to postpone 2023 Knollwood Improvement Project
January 25, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon

