Pillager Personnel Committee Meeting

Meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

District Office Board Room, 323 E. 2nd St. S., Pillager

I. Call Meeting to Order

II. Review District Calendar Options

A. 2023-2024

B. 2024-2025

III. Contract Discussion Update

A. Penmac

B. CTCIT

C. Principal

D. District Employees

E. ED MN Pillager Contract Update

IV. ADSIS Grant Application

V. Health Insurance Bid Update

VI. Restructure Maintenance/Custodial Position Discussion.

VII. Preliminary Staffing

A. Possible Staffing Reductions

B. Possible Staffing Additions

C. Adjourn

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

4.1 Award of Excellence

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

5.1 Approve County Board Minutes 1.24

5.2 Approve Warrants

5.3 Approve Abstract of Abatements dated 2.7.23

5.4 Approve Royalton Sportsman Club to hold a raffle

5.5 Approve Mary of Lourdes School to hold a raffle

5.6 Approve Bethany Church to hold bingo

5.7 Approve Health and Human Services Energy Assistance Report

6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

7. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

8. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Special Park Board Meeting

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

2nd Floor Conference Room

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person.

1. Call to Order - 4 p.m.

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Unfinished Business

A. Approve 2023 Updated Park Board Meeting Schedule

B. Approve Widseth Design Agreement

C. Master Park Planning

Memorial Park, Lum Park, and Bane Park

5. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator's

Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Benefits Overview - Steve Smith, Insurance Consultant

2. Personnel Actions

3. Staff Update - Sheriff Klang and Captain Kronstedt

4. Closed Session (Data classified as not public - pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)

Labor Strategy MS 13D.03, Subd. 1 (b)

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator's Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 908 707 997#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Lease Space Updates and Discussion

2. Year-End Financial Review

3. 2023 Budget Calendar

4. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 10 a.m. Monday, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board Special Meeting, Stearns County Service Center / Zoom (call 320-259-3940 for link)

Meets 1 p.m. Monday, Extension Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Zoom (call 218-824-1065 for link)

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Inter-County Association Board of Directors, Zoom (call 651-222-8737 for link)

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 908707997#)

Meets 9 a.m. Feb. 13, Personnel Committee Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 620556386#)

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2497 207 3425

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:15 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2496 948 4567

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:45 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2480 712 6379

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

Contractor Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Adopt Resolution- Minnesota Lawful Gambling Premises Permit Application To Allow Lawful Gambling By Confidence Learning Center At Notch 8, 1551 Northern Pacific Rd, Brainerd

F. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application Change Of Location Brainerd Amateur Hockey Inc, Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St, Brainerd

G. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application To Conduct Excluded Bingo- Submitted By St. Andrew's Church, 1108 Willow St, Brainerd For An Event To Be Held On March 18th And November 18th, 2023 At 1108 Willow St, Brainerd

H. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application To Conduct Excluded Bingo- Submitted By Knights Of Columbus Council 1941, 404 N 9th St, Brainerd. Bingo Events To Be Held At St. Francis Catholic Church, 404 N 9th St, Brainerd, On March 2, 9, 16, 30

I. Accept The Retirement Of Hydro Operator David Wise Effective March 31, 2023 - Recommended By The Public Utilities Commission.

J. Authorize Staff To Begin Hiring Process For Lineworker Vacancy - Recommended By The Public Utilities Commission

K. Authorize Sale Of Retired Fire Department Apparatus- Engine #4

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:15 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2496 948 4567

1. Approve Memorandum Of Understanding Between The City; IBEW Local No. 31 (Public Utilities) Union; And The USW, Local No. 9230 Unit 09 (Hydro) Union Allowing IBEW Employees To Work At The Hydro Facility

2. Approve Memorandum Of Agreement Regarding The Wage Grid Step Placement For Police Records Management Technician Allyson Timmons

3. Ratify The Hiring Of James Reed For The Senior Engineering Tech/Project Manager Position

4. Authorize Hiring Richard Berry As Spring 2023 Police Intern

5. Approve Final Payment - PD Cold Storage Facility

6. Approve Annual Review Of Investment Policy

B. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:45 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2480 712 6379

1. Adopt Resolution And Approve Letter Of Support For RAISE Grant Application For TH 210

2. Discussion On 2023-2024 Downtown Snow Removal District

3. Discussion On Street Lighting Policy

4. Review Draft Ordinance Amendment For Section 320- Administrative Citations

5. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

7. Unfinished Business

A. Committee Resignations

Kevin Yeager- Charter Commission and Parking Commission Rylie Weber- Parking

B. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025) 1

term (Expire 2023)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

HRA Board-- 1 term (Expire 2027)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 2 terms (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

8. New Business

A. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1542-Amending Section 1200 Of The City Code- Sale And Consumption Of Liquor In Public Parks

B. First Reading – Proposed Ordinance 1543- Amending Section

900.08 Of The City Code- Harboring Of Chickens And Ducks

C. First Reading – Proposed Ordinance 1544- Amending Section 2014.05 Of The City Code- Use Of Outdoor Power Equipment

D. First Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1545- Amending Section 1315 Of The City Code- Parking Restrictions During Snow Emergencies

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

11. Mayor's Report

12. Council Member Reports

13. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

1. Oath of Office - Jeff Phillips

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

2. Approve City Council Minutes from January 17, 2023

3. Approve City Council Special Minutes from January 19, 2023

4. Approve City Council Special Minutes from January 24, 2023

5. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendums A and A-1)

6. Accept EDA Minutes from January 17, 2023

7. Adopt Ordinance 2023-003 and Summary Ordinance 2023-004 Amending City Code Title 5, Chapter 7 (Special Events)

8. Approve Ordinance 2023-006 Amending Title 3, Section 3 (Liquor Control) Allowing Temporary On-sale Expansions of Licensed Premises

9. Approve Permit for Retail Sales of Fireworks for Fleet Farm and Menards for the period of May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.

10. Authorize the Mayor and City Administrator to Execute and Submit Letter of Support of 2022 MnDOT Corridors of Commerce Application

11. Appoint Robert Bray to the position of Public Works Maintenance II at Grade 5, Step 3 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule

12. Appoint Christopher Jansson to the position of Parks and Trails Maintenance at Grade 3, Step 2 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule

13. Appoint Council Member Jeff Phillips to the Long Range Planning Commission, Planning & Zoning Commission Alternate, and the Joint Powers Wastewater Board

14. Approve Bill Ludenia Appraisals to Complete Whiskey Creek Appraisal Update for An Amount Not To Exceed $3,750

15. Approve the Materials Pre-Order Agreement for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4132

16. Adopt Resolution 2023-010 Adopting Assessment Rolls for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Improvement No. 4132

17. Approve the Sale of Decommissioned 2017 Squad

OTHER BUSINESS

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

18. Connie Lyscio

19. Zach Tabatt

20. Jeff Phillips

21. Mark Cross

22. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

23. Closed Session - Minnesota Statute 13D.03, Labor Negotiations

ADJOURN