Crosby Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Community Room, 300 Third Ave. NE, Crosby

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. Housing Manager Report

c. Executive Director Report

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

7. NEW BUSINESS:

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

9. NEXT MEETING: March 14, 2023

10.ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd Housing Redevelopment Authority

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Meeting Room

322 Laurel St. Brainerd

Commissioner Craig Nathan attending via WebEx at 8986 Sugarberry Creek, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. REVIEW & APPROVE MINUTES

a. Approval of the Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, Meeting Minutes as presented

5. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

a. CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet January 2023

b. CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement January 2023

c. CWC HRA January 2023 Payments

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. BLADC and CREDI Agreements for Professional Services

b. Shared Services Agreement between the CWC HRA and BLADC

c. Resolution between the CWC HRA and BLADC

d. Shared Services Agreement between the CWC HRA and CREDI

e. Resolution between the CWC HRA and CREDI

8. REPORTS/UPDATES:

a. Executive Director

b. Housing Trust Fund

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs

d. BLAEDC/CREDI

e. CWC

9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

10. NEXT MEETING March 14

11. ADJOURNMENT

Citizens’ Water Tower Committee

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

Brainerd City Hall

2nd Floor Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Jody Converse

Approval of Minutes from Meeting Dated January 18, 2023

Action on Report

5. Mary Koep

Treasurer Report

Action on Report

6. Ashley Storm

Publicity/Fund Raising

7. Paul Skogen

Chairman Report

Roof Construction Progress

i. Working with City of Brainerd on Change Order for Drain Overflow System

City Approved $ 200,000.00 of American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Phase II Construction

i. Windows

ii. Stairs

iii. Roof Drain System

iv. Work with Jesse Dehn (City Engineer) on Request for Proposals

State Bonding Bill

i. Minnesota Historical Society Legacy Grant Programs receives money from the State Bonding Bill

LCCMR (Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources)

i. Money is used to Enhance and Preserve Minnesota’s Natural Resources

Area Legislators

a.i.1.a.i. Justin Eichorn – Minnesota State Senate District 6

a.i.1.a.ii. Josh Heintzeman – Minnesota House District 06B

a.i.1.a.iii. Pete Stauber – US House of Representatives District 8

a.i.1.a.iv. Tina Smith – US Senate

a.i.1.a.v. Amy Klobuchar – US Senate

a.i.1.a.vi. Tim Walz – Minnesota Governor

Small Grant Applications (April 14, 2023)

Exterior Water Tower Study

Proposal from Mike Lavato (LHB for Exterior Study) $50,000 +/-

1. Apply for small grant in January or April

$ 10,000 MNHS Grant

$ 20,000 City Funds

$ 20,000 Water Tower Funds

$ 50,000

2. Proceed with LHB Proposal without MNSHS $ 30,000; City Funds, $20,000; Water Tower Funds, $ 50,000

3. Wait Until Fall 2023 to Apply for Large Grant (Cost of Study will Increase)

$ 30,000, MNHS Grant Money

$ 15,000, City Funds

$ 15.000, Water Tower Funds

$ 60,000, Total (Increased Cost by Waiting)

Water Tower Fund Approximately $ 101,202.00; Payment, $ - 61,000.00; $ 40,202.00

City Funds, $300,000.00

4/15/2019 MNHS Grant Plans, $-12,500.00

7/19/2021 MNHS Construction, $-162,043.00

City Council Designated Funds, $125,457.00

8. David Badeaux

City of Brainerd City Council Report

Action or Report

9. Other Items for Discussion

Devine Ink

Other Ideas

i. Jigsaw Puzzles

ii. Embroidered Shirts

40 Polo Shirts with Monogrammed Logo $ 50.00 per shirt ( $2,000.00)

iii. Wooden Ornaments

Visit Brainerd Has Moved to New Location.

Other Fund Rasing Ideas

i. Dinner with Silent Auction

Amending the By-laws Regarding Committee Member Attendance

FlapJack Festival (September 2023)

i. Coordinate with City of Touch-a-Truck

ii. Planning

10. Next Meeting

March 15, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

John Ward attending virtually from 16 Red Poinciana Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:

4. Recognitions:

Congratulations to the Warrior Varsity Dance Team. They captured the Section 4AAA Championship in High Kick and took third place High Kick. They are headed to the MSHSL State Tournament being held at Target Center February 17 & 18, 2023.

Congratulations to Maddy Avery, Cassidy Rardin, Bailey Clausen, and Semme Hiltner being selected to the Class 3A All State Dance team. Avery and Rardin were named to the All State Kick Team and Clausen and Hiltner were named to the All State Jazz Team. They will be performing March 11 at Edina High School.

Congratulations to both the Boys and Girls Nordic Ski Teams for being the Central Lakes Conference Champions.

Congratulations to the Girls Nordic Ski Team for being the 8A Section Champions and to the Boys Nordic Ski Team for finishing in second place. Both teams are advancing to the MSHSL State Tournament being held February 15 & 16, 2023 at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik.

5. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

6. Approval of Minutes:

A. Regular School Board Meeting - January 30, 2023

7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants

Field Trip Request - BLC for MAAP Stars Competition - May 2023

Ratify Payment of Bills

8. Presentations:

Blueprint 181 Update: Damien Williams, Mark Needham, and Reid Thiesse

9. New Business:

For Action:

Presentation: E-Learning Days versus Snow Days

1. Approval of the removing E-Learning days and reinstating snow days on the school calendar for 2023-24 as presented: Tim Murtha

2. Approval of the upcoming strategic plan development dates as presented: Dr. Hahn

March 2, 2023 Student and Community Listening Sessions

March 3, 2023 Staff and Community Listening Sessions

March 7, 2023 Community Listening Sessions

April 11, 2023 Community Listening Sessions

3. Approval of the Resolution Awarding 2023A General Obligation School Building, Facilities Maintenance, and Capital Facilities Bonds as presented: Marci Lord

4. Approval of the Baxter SRO Contract for the 2022-2023 School Year as presented: Marci Lord

5. Approval of the Revision for MSBA Policy #423 - Student Relationships as presented: Angie Bennett

6. Approval of First Reading of Revised MSBA Policies as presented: Angie Bennett

418 Drug Free Workplace / Drug Free School

413 Harassment and Violence

413.1 Harassment and Violence Report Form

7. Approve the deletion of MSBA Policies as presented:

619 - Staff Development Standards - Replaced with #425

418.6 - Drug Free Workplace & School Reporting Form - No longer Needed

711A - Digital Video Surveillance on School Buses - Replaced with #711 & #712

10. Informational:

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer

Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Enrollment Report

Financial Report

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

11. Future Meetings:

February 2023 MN School Board Recognition Month

February 13, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

February 14, Equity Task Force meeting, 3:15 p.m.

February 22, School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

March 1, MSBA Board Chair Chat, 8 a.m.

March 2, PartnerEd Listening Sessions

March 3, PartnerEd Listening Sessions

March 6, PBEC Executive Board Meeting, noon

BPSF Board Meeting, 3 p.m.

March 7, Project Oversight Team Meeting, 8 a.m.

PartnerEd Listening Sessions

March 8, MSBA Day at the Capitol

March 13-17, Spring Break - District Offices Limited Hours

March 20, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

13. Adjourn

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Meets 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

2nd Floor Conference Room

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

1. Call to Order - 4 p.m.

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Unfinished Business

A. Approve MLT Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting Event Details

B. Discussion on Proposed Use of Remaining LCCMR Funds at MLT Park

C. MLT Park Discussion on Memorial Benches and Trees

5. Adjourn

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15

City of Brainerd, City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Atten by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2487 470 9153

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV

1) Call to Order

2) Roll Call

3) Pledge of Allegiance

4) Approval of Agenda

5) Review and Authorize Changes to the Planning Commission Bylaws

6) Approval of Minutes

a) Draft Minutes from January 18, 2023 Meeting

7) Unfinished Business

a) Final Plat for Creekside Community Development Addition to West Brainerd

b) Proposed Ordinance No. 1546, An Ordinance Amending Section 515-4-8 Outdoor Lighting

8) New Business

a) Conditional Use Permit for Mini Self-Storage Units at 15770 Dellwood Dr.

b) Rezoning Parcel #41160504 (Tract B) To Rural Living One Zoning District

c) Itinerary for Zoning Code Changes Related to Off-Street Parking Regulations

9) Public Forum

10) Staff Reports

11) Commission Member Reports

12) Adjournment

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 01/24/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Agreements with National Insurance Services (NIS)

5.4. Reappointment of Veterans Service Officer

5.5. Reappointment of County Engineer

5.6. Short Term Rental Licensing Agreement

5.7. Termination of Tax Forfeited Land Contract

5.8. Donations

5.9. 2023 Annual March Township Election Coordination Services Contracts

5.10. Request Public Hearing to Revise Crow Wing County 2023 Fee Schedule

5.11. Destruction of Administrative Services Records

5.12. MnDOT Detour Agreement No.1052515

5.13. Establish a Priority List of Bridges Eligible for State Bridge Bonds and Town Bridge Funding

5.14. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 22001 SP 018-070-019&20

5.15. Support MnDOT RAISE Grant Application

5.16. Assignment of Authority and Duties

6. Land Services

6.1. Easement Request - City of Baxter

6.2. Reclassify Tax Forfeit Property as Non-Conservation/Transfer Property to County Fee Property

6.3. Creation of Little Emily Lake Park

6.4. 2023 Outdoor Recreation Grant Program Application

6.5. Authorize CWC to Make Application To and Accept Funds From IRRR Culture and Tourism Grant Program

6.6. 2023 Federal Recreational Trail Program Equipment Grant Application - Little Emily Lake Park

6.7. 2023 Federal Recreational Trail Program Equipment Grant Application - Gull Lake Drifters

6.8. 2022 AIS Prevention Plan

6.9. Land Use Ordinance Revisions and Alt Access Lots for Boardwalks, Dock Study

7. Human Resource Director

7.1. ONCE Labor Agreement 2023-2025

8. County Sheriff

9. County Attorney

10. County Administrator

10.1. Senior Management Team Report

10.2. Letter of Support for Senate File 609

11. Additional Business

12. Closed Meeting

12.1. Closed Meeting pursuant to MS 13D.05, Pending Litigation, Court File No. 18-CV-20-981

13. Adjournment

County Board Correspondence

County Board Correspondence for 02/14/23

For more information, call 218-824-1067

Crow Wing County Board meeting agendas are available online at

www.crowwing.us

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 620-556-386#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)

Labor Strategy MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b)

Crow Wing County Committee Meeting Schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Personnel Committee Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 620556386#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Room / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)

Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 16, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)

Meets 11 a.m. Feb. 17, Crow Wing Energized Steering Committee, Teams (218-216-6125, 951839142#)

Feb 20., Presidents' Day, County offices closed