Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room, 324 East River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Meeting on Jan. 25

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Fund Balance Review

6. NEW BUSINESS

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

e. Executive Director Report

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

9. NEXT MEETING: March 22

10. ADJOURN

Crosby Housing and Redevelopment Authority Special Board Meeting

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Community Room, 300 Third Ave. NE, Crosby

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REQUEST AMENDMENT OF THE FIVE-YEAR ACTION PLAN (2021-2025)

4. NEXT MEETING: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

5. ADJOURNMENT

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

County Board Room, Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

4.1 2022 4th Quarter Years of Service

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

5.1 Approve County Board Minutes 2.7

5.2 Approve Warrants

5.3 Approve Exempt Permit for Morrison County Ducks Unlimited to hold a Bingo & Raffle

5.4 Approve Scandia Valley First Response Team to Conduct Excluded Bingo

5.5 Approve Greater Minnesota Two-Cylinder Club to hold a Raffle

5.6 Approve Cash Report January 31, 2023

5.7 Approve Payment of 2023 Annual Town Road Allotments

5. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

6. SHERIFF’S OFFICE

7. EXTENSION REPORT

8. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

9. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

10. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

11.ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

1. 9 a.m. EMS Equipment and Training Needs - Josh Waagmeester, Marion Larson

2. 9:30 a.m. Crow Wing County Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) Review - John Bowen

3. 10 a.m. DNR's Priority Parcels related to MN Heritage Forest Project - Christine Reisz, Joel Lemberg, Shelly Patten

4. 10:30 a.m. Opioid Coalition - Kara Terry

5. 11 a.m. Per Diem Increase for PORT - Heather Kelm

For more information, call 218-824-1067

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole meeting agendas are available online at

www.crowwing.us

Crow Wing County Committee Meeting Schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Monday, Feb. 20, Presidents' Day, county offices closed

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Organizational, Technology and Regular Board of Directors Meetings, Sourcewell, Staples

Feb. 22-23, Association of Minnesota Counties Legislative Conference, InterContinental Hotel, St. Paul Riverfront

Meets 2 p.m. Wednesday, Benefits Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Region Five Development Commission Board, Staples

Meets 9 a.m. Friday, BLADE/Opioid Meeting, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (call 218-824-1140 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District 2023 Crow Wing County Landowner Event, Land Services Building, Meeting Rooms 1 & 2

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker / Zoom (call 218-824-1189 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, State Community Health Services Advisory Committee, MDH Freeman Building, St. Paul / Virtual (call 651-242-6589 for link)

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person.

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726; Meeting Access Code: 2486 190 8595

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:15 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2481 973 3040

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:45 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2491 493 2487

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application- Submitted By Brainerd Area Hockey Association 502 Jackson St For An Event To Be Held On March 4, 2023

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:15 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2481 973 3040

1. Accept The Resignation Of Community Service Officer Masen Barton And Request To Hire

2. Ratify The Hiring Of Warming House Attendant Owen Carlson And Direction On Future Hiring Ratifications For Temporary Employees

3. Accept Retirement Of Police Chief Mike Bestul

4. Approve Revised Employee Policy Manual Health Insurance Exhibit With 2023 Changes

B. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:45 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2491 493 2487

1. Event/ Street Closure Application- St. Patrick's Day Parade And Celebration

2. Adopt Resolution Removing On-Street Parking On Oak Street

3. Approve Grant Application For Laura Jane Musser Environmental Initiative Grant For Jaycees Park Trail

4. Approve Grant Application For MnDNR Outdoor Recreation Grant For Lum Park Beach Restroom Building

5. Approve Proposal From Bolton & Menk For Engineering Services For The Buffalo Hills Gully Remediation Project

6. Discuss Street Lighting Policy

7. Approve Budget For 2023 Landscaping In Downtown Special Services District

8. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

7. Unfinished Business

A. Public Hearing And Adopt Resolution For Municipal Consent And Layout Approval For TH 210/Washington Street Reconstruction Project

B. Committee Resignations

Marlee Larson- HRA Board

C. Committee Recommendations - Recommended By Mayor Badeaux

Kevin Yeager- HRA (expires 2027)

Allie Verchota- HRA (expires 2024)

D. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

E. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1543 - Amending Section 900.08 Of The City Code- Harboring Of Chickens And Ducks

F. Final Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1544- Amending Section 2014.05 Of The City Code- Use Of Outdoor Power Equipment

G. Final Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1545 - Amending Section 1315 Of The City Code - Parking Restrictions During Snow Emergencies

8. New Business

A. Consider Conditional Use Permit For Mini Storage Units At 15770 Dellwood Drive

B. Consider Final Plat For Creekside Community Development

C. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1547 - Amending Section 320 Of The City Code - Administrative Citations

D. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1548 - Rezoning Parcel #41160504 To RL-1

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

11. Mayor's Report

12. Council Member Reports

13. Adjourn To Joint Workshop Of City Council And Park Board on Feb. 27, at 6 p.m.

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the Streets, Water & Sanitary Sewer Capital Improvements Plan.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Minutes from February 7, 2023

2. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendums A and A-1)

3. Adopt Resolution 2023-016 for Accepting the Bid from Knife River Corporation – North Central in the amount of $1,676,520.50 for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4132

4. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes of February 8, 2023

5. Approve the Menards Inc. Development Agreement

6. Approve the Bolton & Menk Agreement for Professional Services for the CIP and Pavement Management GIS Assistance in the Not to Exceed Amount of $14,704.00

7. Approve the Bolton & Menk Agreement for Professional Services for the 2023 Micro Surfacing Project in the Not to Exceed Amount of $29,952.00

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-011 Relating to Parking Restrictions Along Novotny Road from Trunk Highway 371 to 700 Feet West of Edgewood Drive

9. Approve the BNSF Invoice 90246719 in the amount of $8,431.46 for the 2022 T.H. 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project, City Improvements No. 4121

10. Approve Plans and Specifications and Authorize Advertisement for Bids for the Lift Station No. 13 Reconstruction Project

11. Accept Quality Flow Equipment Proposal for Lift Station 13 Control Panel, Pumps, Accessories and Hatches in the amount of $57,400.

12. Approve the Widseth Agreement for Professional Engineering Services in the Not to Exceed Amount of $75,000 for the 2024 Design Road & TH 371 Stormwater Improvements.

13. Approve SEH Contract for Water Treatment Plant Filter Reconstruction Warranty Period Services in the amount of $1,843.75

14. Approve the Construction and Maintenance Cost Share Agreement between Crow Wing County and City of Baxter for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

15. Approve Pratt’s Affordable Excavating Inc. Contract in the amount of $11,250.00 for Winter Tree Clearing related to 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

16. Approve Pratt’s Affordable Excavating Inc. Contract in the amount of $23,880.00 for Winter Tree Clearing related to 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project

17. Approve the SEH Trail Related Additional Services Contract in the Not to Exceed Amount of $278,000.00 for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation Improvements Project

18. Approve Notice of Intent (NOI) to Establish a Railroad Quiet Zone in Baxter

19. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-014 a Resolution of Support for FY 2023 RAISE Grant Application for the MN 210 in Brainerd/Baxter – Safety, Mobility, and Multimodal Improvements Project

20. Approve the Use of Alcohol Forfeiture Funds for Purchase of Less Lethal Weapon Systems

21. Approve Amendments to the Employee Personnel Policy

22. Approve the Use of Alcohol Forfeiture Funds to Purchase Rifle Equipment

23. Adopt Resolution 2023-018 For Hearing on Proposed Assessment for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

24. Adopt Resolution 2023-017 Declaring Cost to Be Assessed and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

25. Approve School Resources Officer Agreement with ISD #181 for the 2022-2023 School Year

26. Approve Temporary Liquor License Amendment to Jack Pine Brewery for Four Events to be Held in 2023

27. Accept the Planning Commission meeting minutes from February 14, 2023

28. Adopt Resolution 2023-013 approving a Conditional Use Permit to allow Entertainment, Live (Indoor/Outdoor) accessory to a brewery for property located at 15593 Edgewood Drive

29. Adopt Resolution 2023-012 approving a variance to a rear yard setback for property located at 7650 Goedderz Road

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

30. Connie Lyscio

31. Zach Tabatt

32. Jeff Phillips

33. Mark Cross

34. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

35. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40080524

36. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40170508

ADJOURN