Pillager School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

Media Center, 323 East 2nd Street South, Pillager

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Consider the minutes of the January 23rd reorganizational and regular school board meeting

B. Monthly cash flow including investments

C. Monthly bills paid

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts

E. Donations

F. Personnel summary sheet

VII. MSHSL ExCEL and Triple "A" Award Recipient Recognition.

VIII. Conservation Crew Presentation

IX. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. Personnel

1. Committee Report - Tuesday, February 7th, 2023

a. Penmac Contract

b. XTONA (CTC IT) Contract

B. Curriculum

1. Committee Report - Wednesday February 22nd, 2023.

a. Approve the 2023-2024 District Calendar.

b. Approve 2024-2025 District Calendar.

2. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

a. STEPS Program

C. Policy

1. Policy 534: School Meals Policy

D. Activities

1. Committee Report

E. Facilities

1. Committee Report

F. Budget - Tuesday, February 21st, 2023.

1. Committee Report

a. Consider the 2022-2023 2nd Budget Revision.

b. Consider the 2023-2024 School Readiness Fees.

2. Business Manager Report

X. Other

XI. Superintendent's Report

XII. Adjournment

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1.Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of February 2, 2023, with Financial Report of January 2023, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services

b. Consulting Engineer

8. Old Business

9. New Business

a. Task Order 2023-2 – Mead & Hunt – Discussion/Action

b. Review and Award of Bid – Entrance Road Repair and Overlay

c. Review and Award of Bid – Conventional Hangar Construction

10. Next Meeting Date: April 6, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd City Council/ Park Board

Joint Workshop Agenda

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

City of Brainerd

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Discussion on Lum Park Beach Facility

4. Discussion Alcohol in Parks

5. Discussion of Parks Operating Capital Budget Process

6. Adjourn

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2499 855 0351

1. Call to Order - 4 p.m.

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC – All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of the Disbursements

6. Presentation

Brainerd History Group

7. New Business

A. Approve Ski Loons Lease Agreement

B. Approve Laura Jane Musser Grant Application

C. Approve MN DNR Outdoor Rec Grant Application for Lum Park Beach Restroom Building

D. Discussion with Widseth regarding ARPA Project Design Scoping Questions

E. Approve Additional LCCMR Grant Items for MLT Park

F. Approve ADA Upgrades Recommendations

G. Approve Master Plans

H. Approve Electrical Quotes for Memorial Park Lighting

8. Public Forum

9. Board Member Reports

10. Staff Reports

11. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room/Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room/Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, Central Minnesota Council on Aging Board of Directors, Zoom (call 320-253-9349 for link)

Meets 9 a.m. March 6, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 2 p.m. March 6, ARPA Committee Meeting, Teams (call 218-824-1067 for link)

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Commissioner Barrows attending by Teams at 925 Brookside Way, Felton, CA 95018

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 02/14/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Termination of Tax Forfeited Land Contract

5.4. Exempt Gambling Permits

5.5. Assignment of Authority and Duties for Administration of Wetland Conservation Act

5.6. Award Contract 23002 Projects SAP 018-603-023 and SAP 018-611-029

5.7. Award Contract 23010 Projects CP 18-200-131 and CP 18-300-42

5.8. Award Contract 23011 Projects CP 18-200-132 and CP 18-400-43

5.9. Award Contract 23012 Project 18-200-133

5.10. Award Contract 23013 Projects CP 18-200-134 and CP 18-300-44

5.11. Crow Wing County Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) 2023

5.12. 2023 Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant Agreement

5.13. Opioid Allocation - Opioid Coordinator through MnPRA

6. Community Services

6.1. Public Health Nuisance Abatement 88011050

6.2. Per Diem Change for Port

7. County Sheriff

8. County Attorney

9. County Administrator

9.1. Senior Management Team Report

9.2. EMS Letter to Legislators

10. Additional Business

11. Closed Meeting

11.1. Labor Negotiation Strategy pursuant to MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b)

11.2. Performance Review for Veterans Service Officer Erik Flowers pursuant to MS 13D.05, Subd 3 (a)

11.3. Performance Review for County Administrator Timothy Houle pursuant to MS 13D.05, Subd 3 (a)

12. Adjournment