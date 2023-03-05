Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, March 6

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

COMMISSIONER BARROWS ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 925 BROOKSIDE WAY, FELTON CA 95018

1. Human Resources Director Recruitment

2. Personnel Actions

3. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)

Employee Discipline MS 13D.05, Subd 2 (b)

Budget Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, March 9

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 908 707 997#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

COMMISSIONER BARROWS ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 925 BROOKSIDE WAY, FELTON CA 95018

1. Year-to-Date Financial Status Update

2. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, March 6, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 2 p.m. Monday, ARPA Committee Meeting, Teams (call 218-824-1067 for link)

Meets 1 p.m. Tuesday, Transportation Advisory Committee, Crow Wing County Highway Department / Teams (call 218-824-1110 for link)

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Inter-County Association, Board of Directors, St. Paul

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 908707997#)

Economic Development Authority

Special Meeting

Meets 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9

City of Brainerd,

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda

4. Old Business

A. Discussion on Framework

B. Discussion on DEED Mainstreet Revitalization Grant Program

5. New Business

A. Define Downtown Area for DDBC Main Street Application

B. Re-Evaluate the Tiers Recommended by Swanson-Haskamp

6. Staff Reports

7. Commissioner Comments

8. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2484 569 5639

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7 p.m., Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2498 083 1872

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2485 627 7652

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

Contractor Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Temporary On-Sale Liquor License Application- Submitted By Jackpine Brewery, For An Event To Be Held On March 24 & 25 At The Essentia Health Sports Center, 502 Jackson St, Brainerd

F. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit- Submitted By Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club Inc. For An Event To Be Held At 1119 S 6th St On September 24, 2023

G. Approval Of Public Boxing Application- Submitted By Northern Pacific Center For An Event To Be Held At The NP Center, 1511 Northern Pacific Rd, On March 10th- Contingent On Police Chief And Fire Chief Authorization

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety And Public Works Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2485 627 7652

1. Approve Event/Street Closure Application - CLC 5K

2. Approve MnDNR Outdoor Recreation Grant Application

3. Adopt Resolution Formally Dedicating Park Lands

4. Adopt Resolution Removing On-Street Parking On Lum Park Road

5. Approve Engineering Proposal For Buffalo Hills Gully Remediation Project

6. Approve Street Lighting Policy

B. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:00 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2498 083 1872

1. Ratify The Hiring Of Police Officer Nathanael Peters

2. Update Regarding Police Chief Hiring Process

3. Approve Submittal Of Request For Reconsideration Of The City's 2023 Pay Equity Report

4. Update Regarding Classification And Compensation Study

5. Request Council Rep For Work Group To Discuss Top Positions In BPU Department

6. Authorize Crow Wing Historical Society Donation Request

7. Authorize Purchase Of CivicClerk Software

8. Fire Contract Formula For 2024- Informational

7. Unfinished Business

A. Final Reading And Public Hearing- Proposed Ordinance 1547 - Amending Section 320 Of The City Code - Administrative Citations

B. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1548 - Rezoning Parcel #41160504 To RL-1

C. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028) 1 term (Expire 2026)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

8. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

9. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

10. Mayor's Report

11. Council Member Reports

12. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter EDA will meet on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Dr., Baxter, MN to consider approving EDA minutes from 01.17.2023 and review of Northdale Sixth Addition and Cedar Scenic Second Addition Plats and Realtor RFP Letter.

The Baxter City Council will meet in a Work Session on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 6:15 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Dr., Baxter, MN to discuss banking services and 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quite Zone Improvements Project Plans.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from February 21, 2023

2. Approve City Council Minutes from February 21, 2023

3. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendums A and A-1)

4. Accept the Utilities Commission Special Meeting Minutes of February 22, 2023

5. Adopt Resolution 2023-015 Approving Plans & Specifications and Ordering Advertisement for Bids for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project

6. Adopt Resolution 2023-020 Ordering Preparation of Report on the 2024 Mill & Overlay and Full Depth Reclamation Improvements, Municipal Project No. CPF 4424

7. Adopt Resolution 2023-019 Ordering Preparation of Report on the 2024 South Forestview Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4138

8. Approve the Driftwood Enterprise Construction Contract Agreement in the amount of $8,092.42 for Dugout Repairs at Berrywood Park and Oscar Kristofferson.

9. Approve the WiDSETH Agreement for Professional Engineering Services for the 2023 Loren Thompson Park CAMP in the Not to Exceed Amount of $12,500

10. Approve the SEH Feasibility Report Services Contract in the Not to Exceed Amount of $14,974.00 for the 2024 South Forestview Improvements project

11. Approve the Widseth Agreement for Professional Engineering Services for the 2024 Mill & Overlay and Full Depth Reclamation Improvements Project Feasibility Report in the Not to Exceed Amount of $14,900.00

12. Approve Purchase of Quick Claim Deed for 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project for PID 40170508

13. Accept the Parks and Trails Commission meeting minutes from February 27, 2023

14. Approve Resolution 2023-021, Approving JPA Between State of MN and City Criminal Prosecutor

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

15. Connie Lyscio

16. Zach Tabatt

17. Jeff Phillips

18. Mark Cross

19. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

20. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statue 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40060508, 40060792, 40060571, 40060700, 40060701, 40060702, 40060703, 40060704, 40060706, 40060912, and 40060819.

ADJOURN