Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Crosslake City Council
Meets 7 p.m. Monday, March 13
City Hall
A. CALL TO ORDER
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Approval of Additions to the Agenda
B. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.
C. CONSENT CALENDAR – NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Citizen or Councilmember so requests:
1. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of December 12, 2022
2. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of February 13, 2023
3. Special Council Meeting Minutes of February 15, 2023
4. Special Council Meeting Minutes of February 22, 2023
5. Unadjusted Draft: 02.28.2023 Month End Revenue Report
6. Unadjusted Draft: 02.28.2023 Month End Expenditures Report
7. Unadjusted Draft: 02.28.2023 Balance Sheet
8. Police Report for Crosslake – February 2023
9. 2022 Annual Police Report for Crosslake
10. Police Report for Mission Township – February 2023
11. 2022 Annual Police Report for Mission Township
12. Fire Department Report – February 2023
13. North Ambulance Run Report –February 2023
14. Planning and Zoning Monthly Statistics
15. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of January 27, 2023
16. Public Works Commission Meeting Minutes of February 6, 2023
17. Crosslake Park, Recreation, and Library Commission Meeting Minutes of November 16, 2022
18. Hockey Rink Committee Meeting Minutes of January 24, 2023
19. Waste Partners Recycling Reports for January 2023
20. Charitable Gambling Contributions Report from Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Assn Inc
21. Bills for Approval
D. MAYOR’S AND COUNCIL MEMBERS’ REPORT
1. Discussion of Short-Term Rentals
a. Revised Draft Ordinance
b. Letter from Cinda and David Jensen, George Gibbons, and Kay Gibbons-Baker
2. Thank You Note from Devera Gruber
3. Resolution Accepting Donations (Council Action-Motion)
4. Donation Request from Emily Food Shelf (Council Action-Motion)
5. Discuss Fire Chief Wages
E. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
1. Update on May 2022 Storm Damage Reimbursement Request (Council Information)
F. COMMISSION REPORTS
1. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
a. Patty Norgaard – Update on Housing Symposium
2. PUBLIC SAFETY
a. Memo dated March 9, 2023 from City Clerk Re: 2023-2024 Fire Service Contracts (Council Action-Motion)
1. Email dated February 23, 2023 from Crow Wing County Re: 2023 Fire District Data and Tax Capacity Amounts
2. Draft 2023/2024 Fire Contract with Fairfield Township
3. Draft 2023/2024 Fire Contract with City of Manhattan Beach
4. Manhattan Beach Mayor Paul Allen – Discuss Cost of Contract
3. PUBLIC WORKS/SEWER/CEMETERY
a. Pay Applications No. 6 from Rice Lake Construction Group for Clarifier Improvements (Council Action-Motion)
b. Pay Application No. 6 from Casper Construction for CSAH 66 Sanitary Sewer Extension Project (Council Action-Motion)
c. Agreement with Crow Wing County to Participate in Bituminous Seal Coat Project for 2023 (Council Action-Motion)
d. Letter dated March 1, 2023 from Phil Martin Re: Engineering Proposal – Road Improvement Plan Development (Council Action-Motion)
4. PARK AND RECREATION/LIBRARY
a. Pine River Overlook Park Update (Council Information)
G. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.
H. CITY ATTORNEY REPORT
I. OLD BUSINESS
J. NEW BUSINESS
K. ADJOURN
Pillager School Board
Facility Committee Meeting
Meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
I. Call to Order
By Board Chair Sara Nagel
II. Facility Analysis Presented by Wold
A. Discussion and Quote on Kitchen Ceiling Tile Replacement and District
Office Sound Work- Norson
III. Update on Athletic Complex Project
A. Remaining Work
B. Budget
IV. 2023 Capital Projects
A. List of Projects in Budget
B. Discussion and Quote on Kitchen Ceiling Tile Replacement and District
Office Sound Work- Norson
C. Weight Room Discussion
1. Need-Why?
2. Possible Location
3. Rendering and Estimated Cost-Wold
D. Budget Item for Community Project with Fair Board, Family Center, &
Businesses, and City
1. Skating Rink with cement pad & boards, warming house, Three Paddle
Ball Courts
V. Update on 2020 Facility Project
A. Herzog Roof Work-Retain of $36,000
VI. Adjournment
Morrison County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14
County Board Room
Government Center, Little Falls
1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA
4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA
4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 2.21
4.2 Approve Warrants
4.3 Approve MC Pheasants Forever to hold a raffle
4.4 Approve HHS Unit Realignment and Human Services Supervisor Grade Change
4.5 Approve Public Works LBRP Grant Agreement
5. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT
6. LAND SERVICES
7. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT
8. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
9. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE
10. ADJOURNMENT
Brainerd Planning Commission
Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend this meeting in person
Atten by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2480 770 7404
Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV
1) Call to Order
2) Roll Call
3) Pledge of Allegiance
4) Approval of Agenda
5) Approval of Minutes
a) Draft Minutes from Feb. 15, 2023, meeting
6) New Business
a) Consider Conditional Use Permit for a 5-Unit Apartment at 2307 Crestview Lane
b) Discussion on Detachment of Dellwood Properties
7) Unfinished Business
a) Review and Authorize Changes to the Planning Commission Bylaws
b) Review Proposed Lighting Ordinance
c) Review Community Development Department’s 2022 Parking Study
8) Public Forum
9) Staff Reports
10) Commission Member Reports
11) Adjournment
Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14
County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd
The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)
2. Open Forum
3. Review and Approve Minutes
3.1. 02/28/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes
4. Review and Approve Agenda
5. Consent Agenda
5.1. Bills
5.2. Personnel Actions
5.3. Performance Review Summary for Veterans Service Officer
5.4. Performance Review Summary for County Administrator
5.5. JA Sales Agreement Renewal Amendment #5
5.6. Donation of 800 MHz Radios and AEDs
5.7. Donation to Drone Team
5.8. Exempt Gambling Permit - Ducks Unlimited Garrison Wildlife Chapter
5.9. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, VandenBosch
5.10. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Frome
5.11. Authorize CWC To Make Application To and Accept Funds From IRRR Regional Trails Grant Program
5.12. Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Contract Agreement with MPCA
5.13. MnDOT Local Partnership Program Agreement (LPP) No. 1051201
5.14. Award Contract No. 23004 Projects SAP 018-601-021, 018-604-009, 018-629-003, CP 18-145-03, 18-300-21
5.15. Letter of Support for DNR's Priority Parcels related to MN Heritage Forest Project
6. 9:05 a.m. Public Hearing, Revise 2023 Fee Schedule
6.1. Resolution to Revise 2023 Fee Schedule
7. Land Services
7.1. LL Investments LLC - Land Use Map Amendment
7.2. Ikola, Brenda C - Preliminary Plat for "Sportsmans Storage"
7.3. Land Acquisition - Dahler Lake Property
7.4. Lake Improvement District (LID) Policy Revisions
7.5. One Watershed One Plan Update
7.6. Comprehensive Plan Update Authorization
8. County Sheriff
9. County Attorney
10. County Administrator
10.1. Senior Management Team Report
10.2. Quit Claim Deed - Whipple Beach Recreation Area COD
10.3. Citizen Committee Appointments
11. Additional Business
12. Adjournment
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)
Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Room / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)
Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)
Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Kitchigami Regional Library Board, KRLS Headquarters, Pine River
Meets 9 a.m. March 20, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)
