Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:27 PM

Brainerd School Board

Long Range Planning and Facilities Committee Meeting

Meets noon Wednesday, March 29

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Long Range Planning & Facilities is to assist the School Board and administration in strategically planning to achieve safe, clean, well-maintained, and attractive buildings and grounds. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Buildings and Grounds to review and comment on proposed budgets for buildings and grounds, significant system or staffing changes, and proposed capital projects prior to final review or action by the board.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Dondelinger

2. Celebrations & Successes:

20 Listening Sessions held - strong attendance and input

Safety and Security Updates - what is still coming

Computerized Maintenance System

Asset and Staffing Management

3. Strategic Planning:

PartnerEd synthesizing input from listening sessions to identify themes to bring forward to committee

Staff and Community Surveys closed

Stakeholder Committee members being notified this week; Committee of 60 plus members including parents, students, staff, business owners, community members and elected officials

4. Construction and Project Updates:

Washington Educational Service Building

Signage / Digital Monuments

5. Strategic Planning for Long Range Planning & Facilities:

Transition from BluePrint 181 to ongoing

1 Year Plan, priorities

3 Year

5 Year

6. Discussions:

Capital Planning / Projects

LTFM vs Capital post Blueprint 181

BHS - Lower Athletic Site

Non-school property

BHS Farm

Buffalo Hills

Solar

7. Future Meetings:

March 29, Long Range Planning & Facilities Committee Meeting, noon, FMS

Kindergarten Round Up, 5 p.m.

April 4, Project Oversight Task Force Meeting, 8 a.m.

April 5, MSBA Board Chair Chat

April 10, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.

April 11, PartnerEd ListeningCommunity Session, 2:45 p.m.

PartnerEd Community Stakeholder Meeting, 4:30 p.m.

8. Adjournment

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 3.14

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve February 2023 Cash Report

4.4 Approve Engagement Letter MN State Auditor’s Office

4.5 Approve Morrison County Duck Unlimited to hold a raffle

4.6 Approve Morrison County Recreational Trails Association Resolution

4.7 Approve Lincoln Lakes Tobacco License

4.8 Approve Lincoln Lakes Off Sale Liquor License

4.9 Approve 2023 Food Pool and Lodging License Renewals

4.10 Approve Prairie Lakes Agreement

4.11 Approve HHS Vehicle purchase

4.12 Approve Abstract of Abatements dated March 28, 2023

5. MOTOR VEHICLE NATIONAL DONATE LIFE PROCLAMATION

6. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT

7. SHERIFF

8. LAND SERVICES

9. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

10. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

11. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd MN

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 03/14/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Off-Site Gambling Permit - Confidence Learning Center

5.4. MnDOT Lighting Agreement No. 1052733, TH 25 and CSAH 2

5.5. MnDOT Agreement No. 1046024, CSAH 31 Intersection Improvement

5.6. Award Contract No. 23008, CP 18-200-128 and CP 18-300-40

6. Proclamation

6.1. Proclamation of April 2023 as Second Chance Month in Crow Wing County

7. Land Services

7.1. Non-Conservation Land Classification and Sell Parcel to DNR

7.2. Land Use Ordinance Revisions

8. County Sheriff

9. County Attorney

10. County Administrator

10.1. Senior Management Team Report

11. Additional Business

12. Adjournment

13. County Board Correspondence

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)

Meets noon Tuesday, BLAEDC Unified Fund Meeting, Brainerd Chamber of Commerce, CTC Room

Meets March 29-31, AMC Leadership Summit, Grand View Lodge, Nisswa

Meets 9 a.m. Wednesday, Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Corridor Management Plan Meeting, Crosslake Joint Maintenance Facility

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board, Stearns County Service Center, Waite Park / Zoom (call 320-259-3940 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Timber Auction, Land Services Building, Meeting Rooms 1 & 2

Meets 9 a.m. April 3, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, March 28

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

The Park Board is meeting with Widseth at the following sites to discuss details of ARPA Fund Projects prior to the Regular Meeting.

3:00 p.m. Lum Park Campground & Beach 1619 NE Washington Street, Brainerd MN 56401

3:30 p.m. Jaycees Park 1600 Rosewood Street, Brainerd, MN 56401

1. Call to Order - 4:00 PM

2. Roll Call

___J. Miller ___K. Schaefer ___ A. Shipe ___K. Yeager

___T. Rushmeyer

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC – All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of the Disbursements

C. Approve Quotes for Lyman P. White Grand Opening Event

6. Unfinished Business

A. Approve Additional LCCMR Items for Lyman P. White Park

B. Approve Lum Park Entrance Sign Replacement

C. Discussion on Lum Park Rd SPRA Project

D. Discussion on Alcohol in Parks Ordinance

E. Approve ISD 181 and YMCA 2023 Agreements

7. Public Forum

8. Board Member Reports

9. Staff Reports

10. Adjourn

