Agendas - April 1, 2023
Area listings of agendas
Crow Wing County Board Personnel Committee
Meets 9 a.m. Monday, April 3
Historic Courthouse
County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)
COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908
1. Staffing Updates
Community Services – Kara Terry
ARPA Mental Health Liaison Position
ARPA Alternatives to Incarceration Position
2. Personnel Actions
3. Resolution regarding recognition – Tim Houle
4. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)
Employee Discipline MS 13D.05, Subd 2 (b)
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Meets 9 a.m. Monday, April 3, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)
Meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Natural Resources Advisory Committee, Land Services Building, Oak Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 315097209#)
Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room / Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)
Economic Development Authority
Meets 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6
City of Brainerd City Hall
501 Laurel St., Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend this meeting in person
Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN
1. Call To Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda
4. Old Business
A. Approve Amendment to the Visit Brainerd Shared Services Agreement
B. Update Consultant’s Framework Progress
C. Update on Reallocation of DEED Funds
5. New Business
A. Present Summary of Business Retention Evaluation Interviews
B. Discussion on Westwood Mobile Home Park
6. Staff Reports
7. Commissioner Comments
8. Adjourn
Brainerd City Council
Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3
City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend these meetings in person
Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2491 920 7449
Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2484 453 1309
Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2483 591 4847
Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV
1. Call To Order
2. Roll Call
3. Pledge Of Allegiance
4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote
5. Consent Calendar
NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL
A. Approval Of Bills
B. Approval Of Minutes
C. Approval Of Licenses
Contractor Licenses
D. Department Activity Reports
Documents:
E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit- Submitted By Central Lakes College Foundation, 501 West College Dr, For An Event To Be Held On May 3, 2023
F. Approve DTSS Landscaping Bid
G. Authorize Hiring 2023 Temporary Employees
H. Authorize Hiring Of A BPU Laborer
6. Community Member Of The Month
Amirah Cosgrove
7. Council Committee Reports
A. Safety And Public Works Committee 7 p.m.
WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information
Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2483 591 4847
1. Approve Event Application Parking Lot Closure - VFW Freedom Fest
2. Discuss Request For Enhanced Signage At Laurel/8th Street Intersection
3. Adopt Resolution To Authorize Application For MnDNR Outdoor Recreation Grant
4. Discussion On Park Properties
5. Discussion On Lum Park Road SPRA Project
B. Personnel And Finance Committee 7 p.m.
WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information
Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2484 453 1309
1. League Of MN Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT) Premium Renewal March 2023-February 2024
2. Consider Extension Of The Agreement With The Northland Arboretum
3. Accept Letter Of Resignation From Battalion Chief Joe Rubado
4. Approve Hiring List Paid On-Call Firefighters 2023 And Authorize To Hire
5. Consider Recommendations Regarding The Public Utilities Director Job Description And Hiring Process
6. Approve Outdoor Program Banner Policy
8. Unfinished Business
A. Public Hearing And Adopt Resolution For Housing And Rehabilitation Small Cities Development Program Grant Application
B. Adopt Resolution For Denial Of The Conditional Use Permit For A 5-Unit Apartment At 2307 Crestview Lane.
C. Committee Resignations
Lynda Hummel- Library Board
D. Committee Recommendations - Recommended By Mayor Badeaux
Justin Grecula-EDA (Expire 2026)
E. Call For Applicants - Informational
(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)
Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)
Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)
Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)
Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)
TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)
Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)
Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)
Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)
Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)
Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)
9. Public Forum
Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed
10. Staff Reports
(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)
11. Mayor's Report
12. Council Member Reports
13. Adjourn
Baxter City Council
Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4
Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter
The Baxter EDA will meet 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to consider Realtor RFP Letter Discussion – Continued (3/7/23).
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
PRESENTATIONS
1. Camp Ripley Annual Community Brief
ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA
PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.
CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:
2. Approve City Council Special Minutes from March 16, 2023
3. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from March 21, 2023
4. Approve City Council Minutes from March 21, 2023
5. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)
6. Approve the LandWerx Excavating & Landscaping Three Year Street Sweeping Contract
7. Adopt Resolution 2023-025 Awarding the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project to Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc. in the Amount of $3,646,482.09
8. Approve the Widseth Agreement for Professional Construction Services for the 2023 Novotny Road Improvements Project in the Estimated Amount of $53,292
9. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Park Attendant
PULLED AGENDA ITEMS
OTHER BUSINESS
COUNCIL COMMENTS
10. Connie Lyscio
11. Zach Tabatt
12. Jeff Phillips
13. Mark Cross
14. Darrel Olson
CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT
ADJOURN
Airport Commission
Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6
Passenger Terminal Conference Room
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Motion to Approve Agenda
4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)
a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of March 2, 2023, with Financial Report of February 2023, as distributed.
Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar
5. Approval to Pay Bills
a. Roll Call
6. Public Forum
a. Introductions
7. Reports
a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services
b. Consulting Engineer
8. Old Business
a. Airport Security Plan Summary – Discussion
9. New Business
a. Fiscal Summary – Discussion
b. Air Service Marketing Grant – Acceptance and Approval
c. Request for Deposit for Hangar Purchase from Hy-Tec - Approval
10. Next Meeting Date: May 4
11. Adjournment
