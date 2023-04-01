Agendas - April 1, 2023

Crow Wing County Board Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, April 3

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. Staffing Updates

Community Services – Kara Terry

ARPA Mental Health Liaison Position

ARPA Alternatives to Incarceration Position

2. Personnel Actions

3. Resolution regarding recognition – Tim Houle

4. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D)

Employee Discipline MS 13D.05, Subd 2 (b)

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Natural Resources Advisory Committee, Land Services Building, Oak Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 315097209#)

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room / Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)

Economic Development Authority

Meets 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6

City of Brainerd City Hall

501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda

4. Old Business

A. Approve Amendment to the Visit Brainerd Shared Services Agreement

B. Update Consultant’s Framework Progress

C. Update on Reallocation of DEED Funds

5. New Business

A. Present Summary of Business Retention Evaluation Interviews

B. Discussion on Westwood Mobile Home Park

6. Staff Reports

7. Commissioner Comments

8. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2491 920 7449

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2484 453 1309

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2483 591 4847

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

Contractor Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

Documents:

E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit- Submitted By Central Lakes College Foundation, 501 West College Dr, For An Event To Be Held On May 3, 2023

F. Approve DTSS Landscaping Bid

G. Authorize Hiring 2023 Temporary Employees

H. Authorize Hiring Of A BPU Laborer

6. Community Member Of The Month

Amirah Cosgrove

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety And Public Works Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2483 591 4847

1. Approve Event Application Parking Lot Closure - VFW Freedom Fest

2. Discuss Request For Enhanced Signage At Laurel/8th Street Intersection

3. Adopt Resolution To Authorize Application For MnDNR Outdoor Recreation Grant

4. Discussion On Park Properties

5. Discussion On Lum Park Road SPRA Project

B. Personnel And Finance Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2484 453 1309

1. League Of MN Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT) Premium Renewal March 2023-February 2024

2. Consider Extension Of The Agreement With The Northland Arboretum

3. Accept Letter Of Resignation From Battalion Chief Joe Rubado

4. Approve Hiring List Paid On-Call Firefighters 2023 And Authorize To Hire

5. Consider Recommendations Regarding The Public Utilities Director Job Description And Hiring Process

6. Approve Outdoor Program Banner Policy

8. Unfinished Business

A. Public Hearing And Adopt Resolution For Housing And Rehabilitation Small Cities Development Program Grant Application

B. Adopt Resolution For Denial Of The Conditional Use Permit For A 5-Unit Apartment At 2307 Crestview Lane.

C. Committee Resignations

Lynda Hummel- Library Board

D. Committee Recommendations - Recommended By Mayor Badeaux

Justin Grecula-EDA (Expire 2026)

E. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

11. Mayor's Report

12. Council Member Reports

13. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter EDA will meet 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to consider Realtor RFP Letter Discussion – Continued (3/7/23).

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

1. Camp Ripley Annual Community Brief

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

2. Approve City Council Special Minutes from March 16, 2023

3. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from March 21, 2023

4. Approve City Council Minutes from March 21, 2023

5. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

6. Approve the LandWerx Excavating & Landscaping Three Year Street Sweeping Contract

7. Adopt Resolution 2023-025 Awarding the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project to Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc. in the Amount of $3,646,482.09

8. Approve the Widseth Agreement for Professional Construction Services for the 2023 Novotny Road Improvements Project in the Estimated Amount of $53,292

9. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Park Attendant

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

10. Connie Lyscio

11. Zach Tabatt

12. Jeff Phillips

13. Mark Cross

14. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

ADJOURN

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of March 2, 2023, with Financial Report of February 2023, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services

b. Consulting Engineer

8. Old Business

a. Airport Security Plan Summary – Discussion

9. New Business

a. Fiscal Summary – Discussion

b. Air Service Marketing Grant – Acceptance and Approval

c. Request for Deposit for Hangar Purchase from Hy-Tec - Approval

10. Next Meeting Date: May 4

11. Adjournment