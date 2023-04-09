Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Special Park Board Meeting

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

2nd Floor Conference Room

1. Call to Order - 4:00 PM

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Unfinished Business

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Discuss Buffalo Hills, Gustafson, and Trailside Park Properties

B. Master Park Planning

Trailside, O’Brien and Meadows Parks

C. Discuss Draft SPRA Trail Alignment in Lum Park

5. Adjourn

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Crosslake City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Monday, April 10

City Hall

A. CALL TO ORDER

1. Pledge of Allegiance

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Approval of Additions to the Agenda

B. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.

C. CONSENT CALENDAR – NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Citizen or Councilmember so requests:

1. Special Council Meeting Minutes of March 1, 2023

2. Special Council Meeting Minutes of March 8, 2023

3. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of March 13, 2023

4. Special Council Meeting Minutes of March 20, 2023

5. Unadjusted Draft: 03.31.2023 Month End Revenue Report

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Unadjusted Draft: 03.31.2023 Month End Expenditures Report

7. Unadjusted Draft: 03.31.2023 Balance Sheet

8. Police Report for Crosslake – March 2023

9. Police Report for Mission Township – March 2023

10. Fire Department Report – March 2023

11. North Ambulance Run Report –March 2023

12. Planning and Zoning Monthly Statistics

13. Public Works Commission Meeting Minutes of March 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

14. Crosslake Park, Recreation, and Library Commission Meeting Minutes of March, 2023

15. Waste Partners Recycling Reports for February 2023

16. LG220 Application for Exempt Permit from Crosslake Emily Knights Foundation

17. Bills for Approval

D. MAYOR’S AND COUNCIL MEMBERS’ REPORT

1. Thank You from Crosslake Food Shelf

2. Letter dated February 21, 2023 from Crow Wing County Historical Society Re: Request for Support

3. Email from Pam Graves dated March 20, 2023 Re: Illegal Fireworks Displays

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Resolution Accepting Donations (Council Action-Motion)

5. Application from Mary Jo Fritsvold for Appointment as Alternate to Parks and Recreation / Library Commission (Council Action-Motion)

E. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. Review Crow Wing County Short-Term Rental Ordinance

a. Ordinance Creating New Chapter in City Code and Adopting County Short-Term Rental Licensing Language (Council Action-Motion)

b. Approval to Publish Summary of Ordinance in Official Newspapers (Council Action-Motion)

c. Agreement with Crow Wing County to Administer and License Crosslake’s Short-Term Rentals (Council Action-Motion)

d. Chad Dixon – Proposal Regarding Short-Term Rentals

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Tim Bray – Discuss Timeline of CSAH 3/66 Intersection Improvements

F. COMMISSION REPORTS

1. PARK AND RECREATION/LIBRARY

a. Request for Action from TJ Graumann Re: Community Center Gutters (Council Action-Motion)

2. PUBLIC WORKS/SEWER/CEMETERY

a. Updated Cost of 2023 Seal Coat Project (Council Information)

b. Letter dated March 15, 2023 from Crow Wing County Highway Department Re: Bridge Maintenance (Council Information)

1. 2022 Routine Bridge Inspection Report for Sunrise Island Bridge

2. 2022 Routine Bridge Inspection Report for Milinda Shores Bridge

c. Memo dated April 6, 2023 from Public Works Commission Re: House on Newly Purchased Property (Council Action-Motion)

d. Recommendation from Public Works Commission to Rent Shouldering Machine (Council Action-Motion)

e. Memo dated April 6, 2023 from Public Works Commission Re: Purchase of Water Trailer (Council Action-Motion)

G. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.

H. CITY ATTORNEY REPORT

1. Discuss Conflict of Interest and Affidavit of Official Interest

a. Fire Instruction and Rescue Bills for Approval

I. OLD BUSINESS

J. NEW BUSINESS

K. ADJOURN

Pillager Public Schools – ISD No. 116

Pillager Board of Education Agenda

Policy Committee Meeting

Meets 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 11

I. Call to Order

II. 1st Reading of Proposed MSBA Changes to Policy #412 and 516.5

III. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Room / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Board of Directors, Zoom (call 651-222-8737 for link)

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 908707997#)

Meets 11 a.m. Thursday, Solid Waste Committee, Land Services Building, Oak Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 87918852#)

Meets 9 a.m. April 17, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance (Commissioner Koering attending by Teams at 15400 Thorton Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908)

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 03/28/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Destruction of Human Resources Records

5.4. 2022 New On Sale and Sunday Liquor License

5.5. 2023 State of MN Annual County Boat and Water Safety Grant Agreement

5.6. Award Contract 23006 Project CR 18-022-05

5.7. MOU for MHB Signage at County Owned Landings

5.8. Abatements

5.9. Withdraw Tracts on Available Tax Forfeited Land Sale List/Authorize Direct Sale to HRA/Set Sale Price

6. Community Services

6.1. Public Health Nuisance Abatement, 3253 Meadowview Road, Brainerd

6.2. Public Health Nuisance Abatement, 18130 Fawn Street, Crosby

7. Land Services

7.1. Tax Forfeited Settlement

7.2. Lake Improvement District (LID) Policy Revisions

8. County Engineer

8.1. Approve 2023-2027 Highway Improvement Plan

8.2. Award Contract for Contract No. 23007 for Projects CP 18-200-127 and CP 18-300-39

9. County Sheriff

10. County Attorney

11. County Administrator

11.1. Senior Management Team Report

12. Additional Business

13. Adjournment

County Board Correspondence

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 908 707 997#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS AT 15400 THORTON RD, FORT MYERS, FL 33908

1. CIP Vehicle Repair Budget Amendment (Highway)

2. 2023 CIP Updates

3. Lease Tenants Discussion

4. Finance Director Recruitment

5. Year-to-Date Financial Status Update

6. Additional Business

Crosby HRA Board Meeting

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11

Community Room, 300 Third Avenue NE, Crosby

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

a. March 14

5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. Housing Manager Report

c. Executive Director Report

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Recap of MN NAHRO Commissioner Training on March 29th

7. NEW BUSINESS:

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

9. NEXT MEETING: May 9

10. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County HRA Board

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2 (Lower Level)

322 Laurel St. Brainerd

*Commissioner Craig Nathan attending via WebEx at 8986 Sugarberry Creek, Brainerd, MN 56401

*Commissioner Zach Tabatt attending via WebEx at 16225 N Agua Fria Dr, Sun City, AZ 85351

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=md2990f41f6c434be6234c13bd00396c6

Join by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2567 113 1306

Meeting password: Pbpqw2KqJ39

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. PRESENTATION:

a. 2022 Crow Wing County Audit: Mary Reedy, Clifton Larson Allen

5. APPROVE MINUTES

a. Approval of the Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 Meeting Minutes

6. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

a. CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet March 2023

b. CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement March 2023

c. CWC HRA March 2023 Payments

7. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

8. NEW BUSINESS

9. REPORTS/UPDATES

a. Executive Director

b. Housing Trust Fund

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs

d. BLAEDC/CREDI

e. CWCP

10. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

11. NEXT MEETING Tuesday May 9th, 2023

12. ADJOURNMENT

Read more





Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, April 10

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:

4. Recognitions:

A BIG thank you top Alexis Marcelo and the Brainerd High School Student Council for all their efforts with the following:

Polar Plunge raised $17,545

We packed 30,672 meals for the Outreach which directly supports local food shelves, including our Warrior Warehouse

We had over 30 local businesses on campus for the Job Fair.

The talent show was a success with 12 groups/individuals performing.

Drum performance/flag ceremony with the Mille Lacs Band through our Indigenous Peoples Club

Warrior Football Coach, Troy Nelson, was awarded one of the Butch Nash Awards, at the MFCA Football Banquet on Saturday, April 1st. This award is given to a group of assistant coaches each season in the State of Minnesota by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. The Butch Nash Award is meant to go to a coach who is a high level assistant coach who sets a high standard for his coaching ability but also in the form of their leadership, longevity and commitment to the game of football.

5. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

6. Approval of Minutes:

A. Regular School Board Meeting - March 20, 2023

7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants

Field Trip Request

BHS Jazz Ensemble going to University of Wisconsin Eau Claire - April 21-23, 2023

BHS A Cappella Choir going to Ireland - March 8-15, 2024

Ratify Payment of Bills

8. Approval of resolution for non-renewal of non-tenured teachers: Angie Bennett

Resolution:

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes section 122A.40, subdivision 5, states that the first three consecutive years of a teacher’s first teaching experience in Minnesota in a single district is deemed to be a probationary period of employment, and that the probationary period in each district in which the teacher is thereafter employed is one year; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes section 122A.40, subdivision 5, further states that any annual contract with a probationary teacher may or may not be renewed as the school board shall see fit, provided that the board gives the teacher written notice of the nonrenewal before July 1, 2023; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 181 as follows:

1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 122A.40, subdivision 5, the School Board hereby declines to renew the annual teaching contract of, as listed, effective at the end of this school year:

Lauren Crenna

Kelsey Deutz

Madeline Hastings

Chloe Hawks

Lori Howe

Amanda Reyes

Sarah Vang

2. As a result of this Resolution, the District’s employment relationship with the above-named probationary teacher(s) will terminate effective at the end of the current contract or June 2, 2023

3. The School Board has reviewed and hereby approves the written notice of nonrenewal for each affected teacher. The notice to each affected teacher states the reasons for the non-renewal. The School Board Chair is directed to sign the written notice(s) on behalf of the School Board. The reasons for non-renewal are classified as private personnel data under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, unless the non-renewal represents the final disposition of disciplinary action.

4. The Superintendent, or a designee, is directed to serve the affected teacher(s) with a copy of this Resolution and the approved written notice for that teacher before July 1, 2023. If possible, the notice(s) should be hand-delivered.

9. Presentations:

Future Farmers of America Update - Magnus Nelson

10. New Business:

For Action:

1. Approval of a the Perpetual, Utility, and Temporary Easements for the Harrison Safe Routes to School Project with the City of Brainerd as presented: Reid Thiesse

Perpetual Right-of-Way & Utility Easement

Early Notification Letter

Waiver Compensation Law

Guidebook for Property Owners

2. Approval of the Collaborative Service Workers Employee Handbook as presented: Angie Bennett

3. Approval of the the Amendment to the Collaborative Service Workers Agreement as presented: Angie Bennett

4. Approval of First Reading of MSBA Policies as presented: Tim Murtha

607 - Organization of Grade Levels

611 - Home Schooling

613 - Graduation Requirements

618 - Assessment of Student Achievement

5. Approval of the Second Reading of revised MSBA Policies as presented: Heidi Hahn

202 - School Board Officers

414 - Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse

414.1 - Maltreatment Reporting Form

415 - Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults

6. Approval of changing the meeting time for the May 31, 2023 Long Range Planning Committee Meeting 11:00 a.m. due to Area Transition Learning and Skills (ATLAS) Graduation at Lincoln Education Center at 1:00 p.m.

7. Approval for the School Board to have a board retreat in June, with a date and location to be determined.

11. Informational:

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer

Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Enrollment Report

Financial Report

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

12. Future Meetings:

April 10, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

April 11, PartnerEd Listening Community Session, 12:45 p.m. at BHS

Equity Task Force Meeting, 3:15 p.m. at BHS

PartnerEd Community Stakeholder Meeting, 5 p.m. at BHS

April 14,Knowledge Bowl Tournament at Cragun’s Resort

April 19, Policy Committee Meeting, 11 a.m. at FMS

Curriculum Committee Meeting, 12:30 p.m. at FMS

April 26, Finance Committee Meeting, 11 a.m. at FMS

Personnel Committee Meeting, 12:30 p.m. at FMS

May 1, Athletic Hall of Fame, 5 p.m. at BHS

All Sports Banquet, 6 p.m. at BHS

May 2, Project Oversight Team Meeting, 8 a.m. at Red House

May 3, Board Chair Chat, 8 a.m.

Senior Recognition Night, 6 p.m. at FMS

Sourcewell Educator of Excellence Reception, 5:30 p.m. at Gichi-ziibi

May 8, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

May 9, Equity Task Force Meeting, 3:15 p.m. at BHS

May 10, PartnerEd Community Stakeholder Meeting, 4:30 p.m. at BHS

May 24, Curriculum Committee Meeting, noon at FMS

May 31, LRP Committee Meeting, noon at FMS

ATLAS Graduation, 1 p.m. at LEC

June 1, LEC Graduation, 1 p.m. at LEC

BLC Graduation, 4 p.m. at

June 2, Last Day of School for students Kg-12 grade

BHS Graduation, 7 p.m. at BHS

13. Adjourn:

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1. Approve County Board Minutes 3.28

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve SWAT Funds to be used for Sheriff’s Office

4.4 Approve Septic System Inspection Service Contract

5. PROCLAMATIONS

5.1 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

5.2 National Public Health Week

5.3 Child Abuse Prevention Month

5.4 Sexual Assault Awareness Month

6. CAMP RIPLEY

7. LAND SERVICES

8. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

9. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

10. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

11. ADJOURNMENT