Agendas week of April 16, 2023

Brainerd School Board

Policy & Community Relations Committee Meeting

Meets 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Policy / Community Relations Committee is to assist the School Board and administration in updating the district’s policy manuals. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Community Education to review new and current policies prior to reading and action by the board and establish a policy review rotation cycle. The committee will help to understand and identify community needs around issues of education, community use of district resources, and collaboration with community groups and organizations.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Heidmann

2. Celebrations & Successes:

Community Education department overview

BPS 150 celebrations

3. Policy and Legislative Updates:

Review current budget updates and status of bills in House and Senate

Legislative Summary

Rep. Knudson reaching out to Superintendents

Policies coming before the board

Overdose Policy - reviewed with student support services due to nurses being most impacted

Policy 602 - School Calendar and Organization of the School Day

Impact of changes from E-learning to Snow Days

4. Committee and Task Force Information Sharing:

Request to look at making Homecoming a larger celebration to celebrate 150 years of Brainerd Public Schools

5. Data Review and Contracts:

YMCA Aquatics Agreement

6. Strategic Planning for Policy & Community Relations:

7. Future Meetings:

Key Community Stakeholder Meeting # 1: April 11, 2023

Community Education Advisory Council: April 24 at TBD

Joint Powers Meeting with City of Baxter: May 11 at 3:30 at FMS

ABE Graduate Recognition Luncheon: May 24 at CLC

8. Adjourn

Brainerd School Board

Curriculum/Instruction/Staff Development Committee Meeting

Meets 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Curriculum / Instruction / and Staff Development Committee is to assist the School Board and administration to oversee district curriculum and professional development for all staff. The committee will work with the Director of Teaching and Learning with reviewing information, listening to

proposals and making recommendations regarding curriculum development, following Minnesota State Standards, and overseeing / coordinating opportunities for professional growth to all staff working within the district.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Speer

2. Policy and Legislative Updates:

None at this time

3. Committee and Task Force Information Sharing:

Continuous Improvement Process

Curriculum Process

Elementary and Secondary CCC

Staff Development Process

A-Comp and ASDC

4. District Advisory Committee

Purpose and Responsibilities

DAC Planning

DAC Organization

5. Curriculum Approvals

K-4 Elementary Music Curriculum

Map

DAC Presentation

6. Future Meetings: May 24, 2023

7. Adjourn:

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19

City of Brainerd

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Atten by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2493 996 9264

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV

1) Call to Order

2) Roll Call

3) Pledge of Allegiance

4) Approval of Agenda

5) Approval of Minutes

a) Draft Minutes from March 15, 2023 Meeting

6) Unfinished Business

a) Proposed Ordinance to Amend Section 515-4-8 Outdoor Lighting and Hold Public Hearing

b) Off-Street Parking Regulations and Review of Other Communities

7) New Business

a) Consider Conditional Use Permit for Recycling Facility at 1021 Madison St

b) Discuss Detached Accessory Structure Setback Requirements in the Shoreland Overlay District

8) Public Forum

9) Staff Reports

10) Commission Member Reports

11) Adjournment

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, April 17

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 706 750 213#)

COMMISSIONER KOERING ATTENDING BY TEAMS

1. Staffing Update

Community Services – Kara Terry & Tami Lueck

AMHI Funding

ARPA Mental Health Liaison Position (continued discussion)

Land Services – Jessica Shea

AIS Recruitment Update

2. Human Resources Director Recruitment Update

3. Resolution regarding recognition – Tim Houle

4. Personnel Actions

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

*Note: Times are approximate

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL Commissioner Koering attending by Teams

1. 9 a.m. Out-of-Home Placement Budget - Kara Griffin and Krista Jones

2. 9:20 a.m. Mandated vs Non-Mandated Programs - April Mileski and Carolyn White

3. 9:45 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Update - Gary Griffin and Chris Pence

4. 10:45 a.m. Crosslake Intersection Review - Tim Bray

For more information, call 218-824-1067

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole meeting agendas are available online at

www.crowwing.us

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, April 17, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725,,706750213#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Skywarn/Weather-Spotter Training, Land Services Building, Meeting Rooms 1 & 2

Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)

Meets 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, Crow Wing Energized Steering Committee, Teams (218-216-6125, 951839142#)

Pillager Board of Education

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, April 17

I. Call to Order

By Board Chair Sara Nagel

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

ACTION

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

ACTION

A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting

B. Monthly cash flow including investments

C. Monthly bills paid

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts

E. Donations

Donation from Brainerd Legion for Athletic sign and gift card for Costco to

be used for health office supplies.

F. Personnel summary sheet

VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. District promotional video presentation by Chad Koel

B. Presentation and update on 3 year old programming

C. Facilities

D. Personnel

E. Curriculum

1. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

Report by Ryan Krominga presented at the Board Meeting

a. Catalyst Presentation

F. Policy

1. Committee Report Met on April 11,2023

a. 1st Reading of the proposed update to Policy #412-Expense

Reimbursement

G. Budget

1. Business Manager Report

Report by Melissa Berry presented at the Board Meeting

VIII. Other

IX. Superintendent's Report

X. Adjournment

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Baxter City Hall to discuss how the pavement management plan is connected to the CIP.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Minutes from April 4, 2023

2. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

3. Accept EDA Minutes from April 4, 2023

4. Accept Utilities Commission Minutes of April 5, 2023

5. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Streets and Utilities Maintenance

6. Appoint Mr. Hayden Lacher to the Position of Streets and Utilities Intern

7. Approve Conditional Hire of Casey Anderson as Patrol Officer

8. Approve Engineering Inspector Job Description

9. Approval Seasonal Engineering Position Job Description

10. Adopt Ordinance 2023-007 and Summary Ordinance 2023-008

11. Adopt City of Baxter Stormwater Design Manual

12. Approve the HR Green General Engineering Services Contract

13. Approve the HR Green Municipal Separate Storm Sewer (MS4) Program Contract in the Not to Exceed Amount of $14,980.00

14. Approve the RL Larson Excavating, Inc. Change Order No. 7 in the increased amount of $20,154.16 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive and Forthun Road Improvements Project, City Improvements No. 4114

15. Approve Anderson Brothers Construction Change Order No. 1 in the Increased Amount of $29,195.82 for the 2022 TH 210 & Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements Project

16. Approve the BNSF Invoice 90248987 in the amount of $30,128.18 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4121

17. Approve the Plans & Specifications and Authorize Advertisement for Bids for the 2023 Micro Surfacing Project

18. Approve the Knife River Corporation – North Central Change Order No. 1 in the Increased Amount of $15,000 for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project

19. Accept the Anderson Brothers Construction Lump Sum Bid in the amount of $180,217.07 for the Lift Station No. 13 Reconstruction Project and Increase the Project Budget from $240,000.00 to $251,117.07

20. Approve Purchase of Easement Deeds for Parcels 40060508, 40060792, and 40060912 for the 2023 Residential and Commercial Full Depth Reclamation Improvement Project

21. Accept the Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes from April 11, 2023

22. Adopt Resolutions 2023-027 and 2023-028 approving the Preliminary and Final of “Batten Addition” and a variance to the side yard setback

23. Adopt Resolution 2023-026 approving the Preliminary and Final of “Stoes Perch”

24. Approve Sourcewell Community Impact Funding Request Resolution

25. Approve Transfer of a Tobacco License for Heather L. Ingman, d/b/a Pure X-hale from 15175 Edgewood Drive to 15167 Edgewood Drive, Suite 240 for the current license period of May 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023

26. Approve a Lawful Gambling Permit for Advocates for Reproductive Education to Conduct Lawful Gambling at the Northland Arboretum

27. Adopt Resolution 2023-034, Dedicating a Portion of the Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act

28. Adopt Resolution 2023-029 Declaring Cost to Be Assessed and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project

29. Adopt Resolution 2023-030 For Hearing on Proposed Assessment for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

30. Vacate drainage and utility easements on Outlots A and B dedicated by City Center of Baxter

1) PUBLIC HEARING at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter

2) Adopt Resolution 2023-031 vacating that part of the drainage and utility easements dedicated by City Center of Baxter which lie within Outlots A and B, said City Center of Baxter

31. Vacate all drainage and utility easements dedicated by Cedar Scenic Addition to Baxter

1) PUBLIC HEARING at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter

2) Adopt Resolution 2023-032 vacating all drainage and utility easements dedicated by Cedar Scenic Addition to Baxter

32. Vacate drainage and utility easements dedicated by Northdale and Northdale First Addition, as described in Resolution 2023-033

1) PUBLIC HEARING at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter

2) Adopt Resolution 2023-033 vacating that part of the drainage and utility easements dedicated by Northdale and Northdale First Addition, as described in said Resolution 2023-033

COUNCIL COMMENTS

33. Connie Lyscio

34. Zach Tabatt

35. Jeff Phillips

36. Mark Cross

37. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

ADJOURN

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17

City of Brainerd

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2495 110 7299

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:00 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2493 598 4458

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 7:00 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2487 318 7056

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

Contractor Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Adopt Resolution Accepting 1st Quarter Donations

F. Ratify The Hiring Of 2023 Interns And Temporary/Seasonal Employees

G. Approve Letter Requesting Brainerdmn.Gov Domain

H. Authorize Signatures On Extended Agreement With Northland Arboretum

6. Presentation

A. Annual Presentation By Camp Ripley

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:45 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2487 318 7056

1. Approve Event/Alley Closure – Shep’s Elbow Convention

2. Approve Temporary And Permanent Easement - ISD 181

3. Approve Plans & Specifications And Authorize Bidding - Harrison SRTS Project

4. Approve Widseth Contract Amendment For SPRA Trail Alignment Revision

5. Request To Award Imp 23-01 - 2023 Seal Coat Project

6. Discussion On Right-Of-Way Tree Removal

7. Discussion On City Code 1310.05.R Regarding On-Street Parking Of Unattended Trailers

8. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

B. Personnel And Finance Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2493 598 4458

1. Approve Bid For City Hall Generator

2. Consider Agreement With Airport For IT Support

3. Approve Final Change Order - Public Works Maintenance Building

4. Adopt Resolution For Sourcewell Community Impact Funding For Public Safety

5. Accept Retirement Of Street Maintenance III Marvin Bush And Authorize Mechanic Hiring Process

6. Ratify The Promotion Of Tony Runde To Deputy Police Chief

7. Consider Amending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Budget For Downtown Christmas Lights

8. Unfinished Business

A. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

9. New Business

A. Adopt Resolution To Continue Participating In Opioid Settlements

B. Set Public Hearing For Annual MS4 Report

C. Discussion On Annexation And Detachment Of Dunmire Property

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

12. Mayor's Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn To Closed Session Per MN Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(B) To Discuss Potential Litigation Arising Out Of Property Tax Assessment Imposed By The City Of Baxter

15. Adjourn