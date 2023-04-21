Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners Meeting
Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26
Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room
324 East River Road, Brainerd
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA
4. Presentation:
a. 2022 Brainerd HRA Audit: Mary Reedy, Clifton Larson Allen
ADVERTISEMENT
5. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on March 15
6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
7. NEW BUSINESS
8. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS
a. Financial Report
b. HCV Report
c. Housing Management Report
ADVERTISEMENT
d. Rehab Programs Report
e. Executive Director Report
9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
10. NEXT MEETING: May 17
11. ADJOURN
Brainerd School Board
Meets 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26
Finance/Legislative Committee Meeting
Forestview Middle School
12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter
Purpose: The purpose of the Finance / Legislative Committee is to assist the School Board and administration with strategically planning long-range plans related to district finance and legislative formats. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Business Services to identify long-range economic strategies and maintain the district financial health.
1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Ward
2. Celebrations & Successes:
Skyward Employee Management scheduled to be in use Fall 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Family Collaborative Services Workers - $11-$16k donation
May 3rd - Senior Recognition - $180,000 to be awarded to students
3. Policy and Legislative Updates:
Fund Balance, Policy 714 - review
Expense Reimbursements, Policy 412 - add lodging?
Fixed Assets, Policy 704 - increase limit to federal guideline and add to policy?
Review 2023-24 budget assumptions
MASBO legislative update
ADVERTISEMENT
General Funding Formula and Cross Subsidy Aid continue to move forward - positive
Summer unemployment for hourly staff and paid family medical leave continue to move forward - significant fiscal impact if passed
4. Additional Items:
Credit card update
Outstanding fees/balances discussion
5. Data Review and Contracts:
School Resource Officer agreements expire 6/30/2023
Transportation service agreement expires 6/30/2023
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Strategic Planning for Finance / Legislative:
Stable budget identified as a theme in strategic planning listening sessions
7. Future Meetings:
June 21, at noon - FMS Media Center
Should this meeting be held prior to the June 12, 2023 board meeting?
July 19, at 11 a.m. - FMS Media Center
Should this meeting be held prior to the July 10, 2023 board meeting?
8. Adjourn:
ADVERTISEMENT
Brainerd School BoardPersonnel / Benefits Committee Meeting
Meets 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26
Forestview Middle School
12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter
Purpose: The purpose of the Personnel / Benefits Committee is to assist the School Board and administration to strategically plan and maintain a quality workforce. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Human Resources to make recommendations on the content of employment agreements and Human Resources policies and procedures.
1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Boyles
2. Celebrations & Successes:
Hiring season started in prime recruiting time
Continued improvement in onboarding process - 1:1 , Intake meetings, mandatory training platform
Better communication via multiple platforms (print, electronic, presentation)
Benefits, FMLA, Workers Comp, etc.
Handbooks - only a few independent at-will agreements remaining - consistent language, process
3. Legislative Updates:
Unemployment for summer break
Paraprofessional wages, minimum insurance contribution, training/PD
Prep time for teachers
Probationary period for teachers
Paid Family Medical Leave
Bargained class sizes
4. Data Review and Contracts: Negotiations 2023
Custodial contract
Teachers contract
Education Assistants contract
Food Service contract
Directors/Assistant Director Handbook
5. Strategic Planning for Personnel / Benefits:
BIPOC / Hiring Plan
Job descriptions
Insurance, Wellness
Worker’s Compensation
6. Future Meetings:
Next Insurance Committee meeting - April 26, 2023
Next Personnel/Benefits Committee meeting - June 28, 2023
7. Adjourn:
Morrison County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25
County Board Room
Government Center, Little Falls
1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA
4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA
4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 4.11
4.2 Approve Warrants
4.3 Approve March 2023 Cash Report
4.4 Approve Big Sportsman’s Club to hold raffle at 2Tall Tavern
4.5 Approve EH Food Pool Lodging Renewal Licenses
4.6 Approve Abstract of Abatements dated April 25, 2023
4.7 Approve 2 a.m. Liquor License Renewal for Main Gate Bar and Grill
5. MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD PROCLAMATION
6. DISTRACTION FREE DRIVING PROCLAMATION
7. VULNERABLE ADULT PROCLAMATION
8. CAMP RIPLEY UPDATE
9. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT
10. SHERIFF REPORT
11. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
12. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE
13. ADJOURNMENT
Brainerd Public Library
Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26
Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call/Introductions
3. Approve agenda
4. Approve minutes of March 1, 2023, meeting (carry-over from previous meeting)
5. President’s report
6. Librarian’s report
7. Finance Committee report
a. Door project funds received from KRLS
b. Funds transferred from technology fund to repair and maintenance
8. Building & Grounds Committee report
9. Policy Committee report
10. KRL Rep’s report
11. Friends of the Library report
12. Open Forum
13. Unfinished Business
a. Pest control service update
14. New Business
15. Adjourn
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room/Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)
Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Region Five Development Commission Board, Staples
Meets 9 a.m. May 1, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)
Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25
County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
1. 9:00 AM Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Open Forum
3. Review and Approve Minutes
3.1. 04/11/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes
4. Review and Approve Agenda
5. Consent Agenda
5.1. Bills
5.2. 2023 New Tobacco License
5.3. ARPA Mental Health Law Enforcement Liaison
5.4. Children's Mental Health Initiative (CMHI) Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services (CIBS) Resolution
5.5. Set Public Hearing to Amend Fee Schedule
5.6. Set Public Hearing to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance
5.7. Award Contract No 23005 Project SAP 018-649-011 Signal Improvements
5.8. Transfer First Assessment District (FAD) Funds to Highway Fund
5.9. Transfer Second Assessment District (SAD) Funds to Highway Fund
5.10. Transfer Ditch 13 Funds to Highway Fund
5.11. Personnel Actions
5.12. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Jeffrey Traxler
6. Central Minnesota Council on Aging - Lori Vrolson
6.1. Older American Act Funding and Pending Intrastate Funding Formula Changes
7. Land Services
7.1. Ikola, Brenda C Final Plat for "Sportsmans Storage"
8. County Engineer
8.1. Award Contract No 30045 Project CP 18-300-45 FAD Road Maintenance 2023-2026
8.2. Award Contract No 40004 Project CP 18-400-04 for SAD Maintenance 2023-2026
8.3. Award Contract 200135 Project CP 18-200-135 for Ditch 13 Maintenance
9. County Sheriff
10. County Attorney
11. County Administrator
11.1. Senior Management Team Report
12. Additional Business
13. Adjournment
ADVERTISEMENT