Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:00 PM

Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners Meeting

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room

324 East River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. Presentation:

a. 2022 Brainerd HRA Audit: Mary Reedy, Clifton Larson Allen

5. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on March 15

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

8. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

e. Executive Director Report

9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

10. NEXT MEETING: May 17

11. ADJOURN

Brainerd School Board

Meets 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26

Finance/Legislative Committee Meeting

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Finance / Legislative Committee is to assist the School Board and administration with strategically planning long-range plans related to district finance and legislative formats. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Business Services to identify long-range economic strategies and maintain the district financial health.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Ward

2. Celebrations & Successes:

Skyward Employee Management scheduled to be in use Fall 2023

Family Collaborative Services Workers - $11-$16k donation

May 3rd - Senior Recognition - $180,000 to be awarded to students

3. Policy and Legislative Updates:

Fund Balance, Policy 714 - review

Expense Reimbursements, Policy 412 - add lodging?

Fixed Assets, Policy 704 - increase limit to federal guideline and add to policy?

Review 2023-24 budget assumptions

MASBO legislative update

General Funding Formula and Cross Subsidy Aid continue to move forward - positive

Summer unemployment for hourly staff and paid family medical leave continue to move forward - significant fiscal impact if passed

4. Additional Items:

Credit card update

Outstanding fees/balances discussion

5. Data Review and Contracts:

School Resource Officer agreements expire 6/30/2023

Transportation service agreement expires 6/30/2023

6. Strategic Planning for Finance / Legislative:

Stable budget identified as a theme in strategic planning listening sessions

7. Future Meetings:

June 21, at noon - FMS Media Center

Should this meeting be held prior to the June 12, 2023 board meeting?

July 19, at 11 a.m. - FMS Media Center

Should this meeting be held prior to the July 10, 2023 board meeting?

8. Adjourn:

Brainerd School BoardPersonnel / Benefits Committee Meeting

Meets 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Personnel / Benefits Committee is to assist the School Board and administration to strategically plan and maintain a quality workforce. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Human Resources to make recommendations on the content of employment agreements and Human Resources policies and procedures.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Boyles

2. Celebrations & Successes:

Hiring season started in prime recruiting time

Continued improvement in onboarding process - 1:1 , Intake meetings, mandatory training platform

Better communication via multiple platforms (print, electronic, presentation)

Benefits, FMLA, Workers Comp, etc.

Handbooks - only a few independent at-will agreements remaining - consistent language, process

3. Legislative Updates:

Unemployment for summer break

Paraprofessional wages, minimum insurance contribution, training/PD

Prep time for teachers

Probationary period for teachers

Paid Family Medical Leave

Bargained class sizes

4. Data Review and Contracts: Negotiations 2023

Custodial contract

Teachers contract

Education Assistants contract

Food Service contract

Directors/Assistant Director Handbook

5. Strategic Planning for Personnel / Benefits:

BIPOC / Hiring Plan

Job descriptions

Insurance, Wellness

Worker’s Compensation

6. Future Meetings:

Next Insurance Committee meeting - April 26, 2023

Next Personnel/Benefits Committee meeting - June 28, 2023

7. Adjourn:

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 4.11

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve March 2023 Cash Report

4.4 Approve Big Sportsman’s Club to hold raffle at 2Tall Tavern

4.5 Approve EH Food Pool Lodging Renewal Licenses

4.6 Approve Abstract of Abatements dated April 25, 2023

4.7 Approve 2 a.m. Liquor License Renewal for Main Gate Bar and Grill

5. MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD PROCLAMATION

6. DISTRACTION FREE DRIVING PROCLAMATION

7. VULNERABLE ADULT PROCLAMATION

8. CAMP RIPLEY UPDATE

9. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT

10. SHERIFF REPORT

11. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

12. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

13. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd Public Library

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26

Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve agenda

4. Approve minutes of March 1, 2023, meeting (carry-over from previous meeting)

5. President’s report

6. Librarian’s report

7. Finance Committee report

a. Door project funds received from KRLS

b. Funds transferred from technology fund to repair and maintenance

8. Building & Grounds Committee report

9. Policy Committee report

10. KRL Rep’s report

11. Friends of the Library report

12. Open Forum

13. Unfinished Business

a. Pest control service update

14. New Business

15. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room/Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Region Five Development Commission Board, Staples

Meets 9 a.m. May 1, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9:00 AM Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 04/11/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. 2023 New Tobacco License

5.3. ARPA Mental Health Law Enforcement Liaison

5.4. Children's Mental Health Initiative (CMHI) Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services (CIBS) Resolution

5.5. Set Public Hearing to Amend Fee Schedule

5.6. Set Public Hearing to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance

5.7. Award Contract No 23005 Project SAP 018-649-011 Signal Improvements

5.8. Transfer First Assessment District (FAD) Funds to Highway Fund

5.9. Transfer Second Assessment District (SAD) Funds to Highway Fund

5.10. Transfer Ditch 13 Funds to Highway Fund

5.11. Personnel Actions

5.12. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Jeffrey Traxler

6. Central Minnesota Council on Aging - Lori Vrolson

6.1. Older American Act Funding and Pending Intrastate Funding Formula Changes

7. Land Services

7.1. Ikola, Brenda C Final Plat for "Sportsmans Storage"

8. County Engineer

8.1. Award Contract No 30045 Project CP 18-300-45 FAD Road Maintenance 2023-2026

8.2. Award Contract No 40004 Project CP 18-400-04 for SAD Maintenance 2023-2026

8.3. Award Contract 200135 Project CP 18-200-135 for Ditch 13 Maintenance

9. County Sheriff

10. County Attorney

11. County Administrator

11.1. Senior Management Team Report

12. Additional Business

13. Adjournment

