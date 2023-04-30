Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of April 6, 2023, with Financial Report of March 2023, as distributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services

b. Consulting Engineer

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Old Business

a. Air Service Marketing Grant – Approval and Acceptance (from April Meeting)

b. Timber Sale Contract (from April Meeting)

9. New Business

a. Approval to Accept Federal and State Grants

a.i. FAA AIG Grant 51

a.ii. FAA AIP Grant 52

a.iii. FAA AIG Grant 53

ADVERTISEMENT

a.iv. State Grant BRD-1801-130, Contract No. 1053589

b. Sale of Building and Lease Assignment – AW Research to NorthPoint Aviation

c. IT/GIS Shared Service Agreement – City of Brainerd

d. Process Review – Labor Negotiations

e. Annual Evaluation – Airport Director

10. Next Meeting Date: June 1, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726; Meeting Access Code: 2482 058 5831

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2499 540 8609

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 7 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2480 886 0601

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Department Activity Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

D. Ratify The Hiring Of 2023 Interns And Temporary/Seasonal Employees

6. Presentation

A. Presentation By The Center

B. Presentation Of TH 210/Lum Park Pedestrian Bridge Feasibility Report

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2499 540 8609

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Reclassify Richard Berry From Police Intern To CSO

2. Consider Public Utilities Department Recommendations

3. Discussion On 2024 Capital Equipment And Facilities Budget

4. Discussion On Response From Lakes Media Collaborative (LAMC)

5. Discussion On Right Of Way Tree Removal

B. Safety And Public Works Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2480 886 0601

1. Consider Light Pole Height In The General Commercial Zoning District

2. Approve Potential Alternative Closure Routes – CLC 5K Mental Health Awareness Run

3. Approve Event/Street Closure Application - Corpus Christi Procession

4. Discuss Stop Sign Request - Rosewood Street And 15th Street SE

5. Request To Award Improvement 22-10 – Graydon Ave Outfall Repair Project

6. Review Classification Of Non-Conservation Tax Forfeit Parcels

8. Unfinished Business

A. Committee Resignations

Theresa Woodward- Planning

B. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026) 1 term (Expire 2024)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

9. New Business

A. Consider Conditional Use Permit For A Recycling Facility At 1021 Madison St.

B. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1549-Amending Sections 1200 And 1205 Of The City Code- Sale And Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages In Public Places

C. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1550- Amending Section 1310.05 Of The City Code- On-Street Parking Of Unattended Trailers

D. Set Joint Workshop Of City Council And Brainerd Public Utilities Commission

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

12. Mayor's Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2

Baxter City Hall

13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from April 18, 2023

2. Approve City Council Minutes from April 18, 2023

3. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

4. Authorize Staff to Advertise Berti TA/S-200 Roadside Mower Attachment on Minnesota Surplus Site.

5. Approve Update to MN Sheriffs Association District II Mutual Aid Agreement

6. Approve the Materials Pre-Order Agreement for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project, Municipal Project Nos. 4423 and 4136

7. Approve and Authorize Execution of the Baxter Snowmobile Club Land/Building Lease

8. Approve the SEH Topographic Survey Services Contract in the Not to Exceed Amount of $45,000.00 for the 2024 South Forestview Improvements project

9. Approve the WSB General Engineering Contract

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

10. Connie Lyscio

11. Zach Tabatt

12. Jeff Phillips

13. Mark Cross

14. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

ADJOURN

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room/Teams (call 218-825-2166 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, Central MN Council on Aging Joint Meeting of Board of Directors & Advisory Committee, Sartell Community Center / Zoom (call 320-253-9349 for link)

Meets 4 p.m. Thursday, County Board Neighborhood Meeting to Discuss Proposed Creation of Little Emily Lake Park, Site of Proposed Park Off Papoose Road on SE Side of Little Emily Lake

Read more



