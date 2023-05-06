Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

ADVERTISEMENT

4.1. Approve County Board Minutes 4.25.23

4.2. Approve Warrants

4.3. Approve MN Deer Hunters Association

4.4. Approve 2023 Seasonal License Renewals

4.5. Approve Harding Sportsman Club Large Assembly Application

6. MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH PROCLAMATION

7. PUBLIC SERVICE RECOGNITION WEEK PROCLAMATION

8. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

ADVERTISEMENT

9. SHERIFF

10. LAND SERVICES

11. PUBLIC WORKS

12. ADMINISTRATOR

13. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

14. ADJOURNMENT

Crosby HRA Board Meeting Agenda

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9

Community Room, 300 Third Ave. NE, Crosby

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

ADVERTISEMENT

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

a. April 11th, 2023 Minutes

5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report (Attachment 2) Pg. 7

b. Housing Manager Report (Attachment 3) Pg. 15

c. Maintenance Report (Attachment 4) Pg. 19

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ADVERTISEMENT

7. NEW BUSINESS:

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

9. NEXT MEETING: June 13th, 2023

10. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County HRA Board Meeting Agenda

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2 (Lower Level)

322 Laurel St., Brainerd

*Commissioner Craig Nathan attending via WebEx at 8986 Sugarberry Creek, Brainerd, MN 56401

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=meb161ffec2c0fe500df3cfb70deb31e8

Join by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2555 079 2634

Meeting password: tRRqpB23Kk7

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. Public Hearing: Proposed Sale of Lots 4 & 6, Block 2, Lots 6 & 8, Block 3 of Jasperwood East and South ½ of Lot 13, Block 1 of Kirkwood (Attachment 1) Pg. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

a. Accept and Enter into a Purchase and Redevelopment Agreement with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity

b. Approve Resolution No. 2023-03

5. APPROVE MINUTES (Attachment 2) Pg. 59

a. Approval of the Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 Meeting Minutes

6. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Attachment 3) Pg. 63

a. CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet April 2023

b. CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement April 2023

c. CWC HRA April 2023 Payments

ADVERTISEMENT

7. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

8. NEW BUSINESS

a. Purchase and Redevelopment Agreement Between CWC HRA and Level Contracting (Attachment 4) Pg. 69

9. REPORTS/UPDATES:

a. Executive Director (Attachment 5) Pg. 71

b. Housing Trust Fund (Attachment 6) Pg. 73

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs (Attachment 7) Pg. 75

d. BLAEDC/CREDI (Attachment 8) Pg. 79

e. CWCP

10. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

11. NEXT MEETING June 13

12. ADJOURNMENT

Pillager Public Schools – ISD #116

Pillager Board of Education Agenda

Personnel Committee Meeting

Meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9

I. Call to Order

By Board Chair Sara Nagel

II. Pillager ED MN Contract Update

ED MN Contract presented at meeting

III. District Administration Contract Update

IV. District Employee Contract Update

ACTION

V. Extended Contract for School Nurse Discussion

VI. Maintenance/Custodial Position Discussion

ACTION

VII. Review 2023-2024 Staff Development Plan

VIII. Staff Support Person of the Year Award

IX. Superintendent Evaluation

X. Adjournment

Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, May 8

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:

4. Recognitions:

Congratulations to the 2 Brainerd Knowledge Bowl Teams. Over 1,000 teams originally competed and 48 were selected to compete for the State Championship. Brainerd had 2 teams selected. There was only one other district that had two teams selected. Brainerd was placed in the AAA Division and competed against schools with larger student populations.

Brainerd Blue Team finished 15th in the state and consisted Sophomores Sam Simpson, Emelia Cosert, Jagger Klecatsky, Sasha Lytle, and Freshman Paul Sandberg.

Brainerd White Team finished 18th in the state and consisted of Seniors Sam Mattson and Tristyn Arndt with Sophomore Kristy Moore and Freshmen Hattie Duininck and Arabelle Boesen.

Congratulations to the Brainerd Speech Team at the Section 8AA tournament last week at Forestview.

Finishing in 3rd place and advancing to the state tournament on April 28 are seniors Cadey Porisch - Creative Expression, and Max Johnson-Ding and Jayley Andresen - Duo. Max Johnson-Ding and Jayley Andresen won a medal at the state tournament. They placed 8th in Duo. Cadey Porisch narrowly missed the mark to qualify for the finals.

Finishing in 7th place were Fern French and Lydia Redepenning in Creative Expression and Discussion respectively.

Finishing in 8th place were Abigail Smith and Hailey Petrie: Duo

Congratulations to the Brainerd Area Future Problem Solvers for being the Minnesota State Champions. Seven students will be representing Minnesota at the International Competition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in June. They will compete with other students from 37 states and 14 countries. The topic will be currency. The students are Scarlett Anderson, Owen Byrns, Callista Anderson, Justus Anderson, Isaac Mattson, Tucker Hanson, and Samuel Sundberg.

Congratulations to the BHS Key Club for winning the following annual awards at the District Convention:

3rd place in the Silver Division for Achievement Award (year-long achievement).

2nd place in Major Emphasis Award (Warrior Day of Service work: toys/blankets for HART, packing food with Outreach Program, bringing in a speaker for MN Towards Zero Deaths, & Polar Plunge/Special Olympics).

2nd place Silver Division in the Single Service category (Senior Center service work).

1st place in Traditional Scrapbook and they won the club newsletter award.

Congratulations to the Brainerd Robotics team members for earning All-Academic honors. The students had a 3.9 GPA or higher. Will Aadland, Hailey Nelson, Drake Small, Evan DeBoer, Isaac Hanson, Owen Brainerd, Abby Brainerd, Micah Halbersma, Zane Jacobi, Cole Belton, Ethan Diede, Ewan Vogelgesang, and August Vogelgesang.

Congratulations to the Sourcewell Leader of Excellence and Educators of Excellence: Leader of Excellence - Dr. Tammy Stellamch (Baxter Principal); Educators of Excellence - Kacee Barrett (Baxter Elementary Teacher), Jessica Johnson (Lowell Elementary Teacher), Katie Kraft (BHS Teacher), Heather Larson (Garfield Elementary Teacher), Lisa Miller (Nisswa Elementary Teacher), Tracy Riley (LEC Teacher), and Marti Sauer (Harrison Elementary Teacher). They were all honored Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at a reception hosted by Sourcewell at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

Congratulations to Isabelle Roskop, BHS Senior for being awarded the MN FFA State Degree. It is the top honor an FFA member can receive on the state level. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) was working at Fleet Farm.

Congratulations to the Brainerd Dispatch Design and Ad Winners from Nisswa, Maddox Miles and Bailey Vander Aarde.

Congratulations to ALL the 2023 Outstanding Seniors who received scholarships Wednesday, May 3, 2023. $180,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from the 2023 class.

Congratulations to the Nisswa April Character Counts winners. They have all shown great character in creatively: Nelson Walter, Sonja Hansen, William Johnson, Weston Snyders, Flint Johnson, Gage Bible, Jaxson Kuhn, Sophia Szymanski, Kenadie Knosalla, Ava Grams, Cora Parks, Gunner Bible, Bernita Morsch, Landyn Walton, Nevaeh Carner, Breck Brose, Caitlyn Gruszka, Joss Meidinger, Sawyer Lehmkuhl, Everett Gromer, Tressa Hedman, Connor Tweed, Eli Kern, Sylvi Lee.

Congratulations to all the district writing contest winners. Awards will be handed out at the awards ceremony being held May 30th at FMS. Categories include poetry, short stories, fiction, and nonfiction. The top three winners in each category for grades kindergarten - 12th grade will be honored.

Congratulations to Brenna Deason and Gavin Hoelzel for being named the 2023 Brainerd Female and Male Athletes of the Year. Congratulations to all the Scholar Athletes honored at the All Sports Banquet Monday, May 1st.

Congratulations to the Fine Art Students of the Week(s):

April 10th - Peyton Freeman for Photography

April 17th - Liz Sarvie for Decoy Design

May 1st - Lydia Redepenning for Theatre

5. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

6. Approval of Minutes:

A. Regular School Board Meeting - April 10, 2023

7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants

Ratify Payment of Bills

8. Presentations:

Advanced Placement Seminar - Nicole Harmer (BHS Teacher), and Rio Neifert (Student)

Budget Update: Marci Lord

9. New Business:

For Action:

1. Approval of the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) Vote of Non-Concurrence Response as presented: Michelle Brekken, Sarah Speer

2. Approval of the K-4 Elementary Music Curriculum as presented: Beth Cooper and Tim Murtha

3. Approval of the 5-12 Music Curriculum as presented: Beth Cooper and Tim Murtha

4. Approval of the Revised Insurance Premiums as presented: Angie Bennett

5. Approval of the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policies as presented: Angie Bennett

6. Approval of the YMCA Aquatics Agreement as presented: Annmarie Lacher

7. Approval of Revising Policy #714 - Fund Balance as presented: Marci Lord

8. Approval for the First Reading of Revised MSBA Policies as presented: Marci Lord

704 - Development and Maintenance of an Inventory of Fixed Assets and a Fixed Asset Accounting System.

9. Approval of the 2023-2024 Transportation Contract with Reichert Bus Company as presented: Marci Lord

10. Approval to change the finance committee meetings from June 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. to June 7, 2023 and July 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. to July 5, 2023.

10. Committee Meeting Updates:

Student Support Services & Activities - March 22, 2023 - Director Brekken

Long Range Planning & Facilities - March 29, 2023 - Director Dondelinger

Policy / Community Relations - April 19, 2023 - Director Heidmann

Curriculum / Instruction Staff Development - April 19, 2023 - Director Speer

Finance / Legislative - April 26, 2023 - Director Ward

Personnel / Benefits - April 26, 2023 - Director Boyles

11. Informational:

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer

Equity Task Force Update - Michelle Brekken

Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Enrollment Report

Financial Report

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

12. Future Meetings:

May 8, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

May 9, Equity Task Force Meeting, 3:15 p.m. at BHS

May 10, PartnerEd Community Stakeholder Meeting, 4:45 p.m. at FMS

May 15, BHS Band Concert, p.m. at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts

May 19, Student of Character Dinner, 5 p.m. at Madden’s Resort

May 22, BHS Choir Concert, 7 p.m. at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts

May 24, Curriculum Committee Meeting, noon at FMS

May 25, FFA Picnic and Auction, 5:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds

May 30, Literacy Awards, 6:30 p.m. at FMS

May 31, LRP Committee Meeting, 11 a.m. at FMS - Time change

ATLAS Graduation, 1 p.m. at LEC

June 1, LEC Graduation, 1 p.m. at LEC

BLC Graduation, p.m. at

June 2, Last Day of School for students Kg-12 grade

BHS Graduation, 7 p.m. at BHS

13. Adjourn:

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Board

Special Park Board Meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Second Floor Conference Room

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person.

1. Call to Order - 4:00 PM

2. Roll Call

___J. Miller ___K. Schaefer ___ A. Shipe ___K. Yeager

___T. Rushmeyer

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Unfinished Business

A. Approve Change Order #12- Lyman P. White Park

B. Approve ISD 181 Field Maintenance Agreement

C. Master Planning- Memorial Park

D. Capital Planning

5. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Board

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd MN

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9:00 AM Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 04/25/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Off-Site Gambling Permit - Chops Inc.

5.4. 2023 State of MN Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Patrol Grant Agreement

5.5. St. Louis County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Agreement

5.6. Productive Alternatives Needs Determination

5.7. Abatements

5.8. 2022 and 2023 Fleet CIP Projects Budget Amendment

5.9. Sander Stand Project Budget Amendment

5.10. Unit 1880 Engine Replacement Budget Amendment

5.11. Vacate Excess Right-of-Way on CSAH 16

5.12. Award Contract for Projects SAP 018-603-025, SAP 018-605-012 and SP 018-649-010 (Contract No. 23003)

5.13. Financial Security Release

5.14. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Theodore Hein and Elizabeth O’Connor

6. Community Services

6.1. REAM Grant Award

7. Land Services

7.1. Dombovy, Karen I - Land Use Map Amendment

7.2. Holder, Jeff A and Wendy L - Land Use Map Amendment

7.3. Kroeger, Norman and John D and Frederick R Jr. - Land Use Map Amendment

7.4. Morgan, Warren D and Beverly - Land Use Map Amendment

7.5. Subordination Agreement Between MN Power, MPCA, and Crow Wing County

7.6. Conservation Fund Land Acquisition Letter of Support

8. County Engineer

8.1. Consider City of Crosslake Request to Reimburse Entire County Cost Obligations for CSAH 66 Project

8.2. Award Contract for CP 18-200-135, 2023-2026 Ditch 13 Maintenance (Contract No. 200135)

9. County Sheriff

10. County Attorney

11. County Administrator

11.1. Senior Management Team Report

11.2. Jail Health Services Contract

12. 9:30 AM Public Hearing, Revise Land Services 2023 Fee Schedule

12.1. Resolution to Revise Land Services 2023 Fee Schedule

13. Additional Business

14. Closed Meeting

14.1. Labor Negotiation Strategy pursuant to MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b)

15. Adjournment

Crow Wing County Board meeting agendas are available online at www.crowwing.us

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 908 707 997#

1. Budget Update

2. Additional Business

Crow Wing County committee meetings

Week of May 8-15, 2023

May 9, 9:00 AM - County Board Meeting @ Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725,,135143240#)

May 9, 5:00 PM - Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority @ Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2 / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)

May 10, 1:00 PM - Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Board of Directors @ Zoom (call 651-222-8737 for link)

May 11, 9:00 AM - Budget Committee @ Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725,,908707997#)

May 11, 1:00 PM - Rollie Johnson Natural & Recreational Area Joint Powers Board @ Ideal Town Hall

May 15, 9:00 AM - Personnel Committee @ Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725,,706750213#)

May 15, 2:00 PM - ARPA Grant Updates @ Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Read more



