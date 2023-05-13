Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners Meeting

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room

324 E. River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on April 26, 2023

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Pequot Lakes HRA

b. Fund Balance & Strategic Goals Discussion

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. Bridges Grant Acceptance

b. Relocation Possibility

c. Valley View Management in 2024 and Beyond

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

e. Executive Director Report

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

9. NEXT MEETING: June 28, 2023

10. ADJOURN

Pillager Board of Education Agenda

Regular School Board Meeting

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, May 15

I. Call to Order

By Board Chair Sara Nagel

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting enclosed

B. Monthly cash flow including investments enclosed

C. Monthly bills paid enclosed

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts enclosed

E. Donations

F. Personnel summary sheet enclosed

VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. Update on graduation from principal Jason Savage

B. Curriculum

Meeting is scheduled on May 18 at 5:15 p.m.

1. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

a. Summer school update

b. CIS/PSEO presentation

C. Activities

D. Facilities

1. Athletic complex construction project update

2. Update on new weight room equipment

E. Personnel

1. Committee Report

Meeting held on May 9

2. Approve 2023-2025 Elementary Principal Contract

3. Approve 2023-2025 Middle School Principal Contract

4. Approve 2023-2025 High School Principal Contract

5. Approve 2023-2025 Dean of Students Contract

6. Approve Extended contract for school nurse

7. Approve and ratify the contract with Education Minnesota Pillager 1801

F. Policy

1. 2nd reading of Policy #412-Expense Reimbursement

G. Budget

1. Business Manager Report

VIII. Other

A. DLT meeting scheduled Tuesday, May 23rd at 3:30 p.m.

B. Survey results on communication due to school closure

C. Elementary rebranding video presentation-Chad Koel

IX. Superintendent's Report

X. Adjournment

Citizens' Water Tower Committee

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

Brainerd City Hall

2nd Floor Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Jody Converse

Approval of Minutes from Meeting Dated April 19

Action on Report

5. Mary Koep

Treasurer Report

Action on Report

6. Ashley Storm

Publicity/Fund Raising

7. Paul Skogen

Chairman Report

Roof Construction Progress

i. Need to review and approve Electrical Changes

Kyle Marynik (Structural Engineer) with LHB was on site May 10-11 for Exterior Study on the Water Tower

Congressional Direct Spending Grant

Taco John’s (Paula)

i. Water Tower Appreciation Day

ii. 20% of profits to Water Tower

iii. Any Wednesday in July

iv. 4-6 p.m.

8. David Badeaux

City of Brainerd City Council Report

Action or Report

9. Other Items for Discussion

New 3-D Puzzles have been delivered to Visit Brainerd for Resale

Other Ideas

i. Baseball Caps

ii. Pint Glasses

Other Fundraising Ideas

i. Dinner with Silent Auction

ii. Talent Show

iii. Elks Club

Amending the By-laws Regarding Committee Member Attendance

FlapJack Festival (September 2023)

i. Coordinate with City of Touch-a-Truck

ii. Coordinate with VFW or American Legion – Pancake Breakfast

iii. Planning

a. Chainsaw Carving

b. Food Trucks, Booths

c. Games and Prizes

c.i. Flapjack Races

c.ii. Flapjack Eating

c.iii. Timber Sawing

c.iv. Ax Throwing

c.v. Medallions

d. Music

e. Tables, Chairs

f. Condiments

iv. Advertising

v. Event Insurance

Arts in the Park

Sunday, July 2nd

Fourth of July Parade

Crow Wing County Fair

August 1st thru August 5th

10. Next Meeting

June 21, 2023

11. Adjournment

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Atten by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2499 158 0023

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV

1) Call to Order

2) Roll Call

3) Pledge of Allegiance

4) Approval of Agenda

5) Approval of Minutes

a) Draft Minutes from April 19, 2023 Meeting

6) Appoint New Vice-Chair

7) New Business

a) Consider Variance Request for 3 Washington St. NE

b) Consider Variance Request for 413 B St. NE

c) Consider Variance Request for 2424 Business 371

d) Discussion on Adult-Use Cannabis Bill

8) Public Forum

9) Staff Reports

10) Commission Member Reports

11) Adjournment

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, May 15

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 706 750 213#)

1. Staffing

Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Eric Klang, Assistant Jail Administrator Troy Schilling, Lieutenant Ron Imgrund

2. Human Resources Director Recruitment Update

3. Personnel Actions

4. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Presentation on State Facility, DNMC and Rule 20/Jail Waits - Tami Lueck

2. 9:15 a.m. Parking Lot Snowplowing Update for County Parks - Gary Griffin

3. 9:30 a.m. Milford Mine Potential Expansion - Gary Griffin

4. 9:45 a.m. Fleet Update - Joe Luksik

5. 10:15 a.m. Crosslake Intersection and Pedestrian Improvement Project Update - Tim Bray

6. 10:30 a.m. Camp Ripley Update - Brigadier General Kruse

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)

Meets 2 p.m. Monday, ARPA Grant Updates, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Board of Trustees, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Board of Directors, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 2 p.m. Thursday, Rollie Johnson Board Spring Kick-Off Meeting, Ideal Town Hall

Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Kitchigami Regional Library Board, KRLS Headquarters, Pine River

Meets 10:30 a.m. Friday, CWE Steering Committee Meeting - Community Health Service Meeting - BLADE, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (call 218-824-1080 for link)

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2490 686 5330

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:15 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2492 560 7589

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:45 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2481 307 7225

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

Contractor Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Ratify The Hiring Of 2023 Interns And Temporary/Seasonal Employees

F. Approve Temporary On-Sale Liquor License Applications Submitted By Lakes Area Music Festival At 702 S 5th St, On July 28 & 29, August 4, August 11, August 19 Contingent On Approvals

6. Presentation

A. MS4 Presentation And Public Hearing

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:15 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2492 560 7589

A.1. Consider Waiving Nuisance Assessment For 702 2nd Ave NE

A.2. Consider Magnuson Separation Agreement As Recommended By The Public Utilities Work Group And Public Utilities Commission

A.3. Accept Resignation Of Public Works Administrative Specialist Cari LaRose And Authorize Hiring Process

A.4. Discussion Of Outdoor Pickup Lockers At The Brainerd Public Library

B. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:45 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2481 307 7225

B.1. Approve Event/Street Closure Application- Memorial Day Parade & Event

B.2. Consider Request From Brainerd Restoration For Outdoor Seating Downtown Brainerd

B.3. Adopt Resolution To Accept LMC Grant Navigator Funding

B.4. Approve Transit Fare Increase For Brainerd

B.5. Approve WSB Contract Amendment - Harrison Safe Routes To School

B.6. Request To Award Improvement 22-06 - Harrison Elementary Safe Routes To School

B.7. Discussion Regarding Improvement 21-15 - Buffalo Hills Gully Remediation Project

B.8. Unfinished Business

B.8.A. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1549- Amending Sections 1200 And 1205 Of The City Code- Sale And Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages In Public Areas

B.8.B. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1550- Amending Section 1310.05 Of The City Code- On-Street Parking Of Unattended Trailers

B.8.C. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards) Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year) Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)

B.9. New Business

B.9.A. First Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1551- Amending Section 515-4- 8 Outdoor Lighting Of The Zoning Code

B.9.B. Consider Draft Statute Revision For Cemetery Funding

B.9.C. Set Joint Workshop With The Brainerd HRA On May 30th At 6:00 P.m.

B.10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

B.11. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

B.12. Mayor's Report

B.13. Council Member Reports

B.14. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Bolton & Menk Fee Amendment No. 7 Discussion for 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvement Project and 2022 Trunk Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements Project.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Minutes from May 2, 2023

2. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

3. Approve the Issuance of Liquor Licenses for the Licensing Period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

4. Approve Temporary Liquor License for the Brainerd Family YMCA at Camp Vanasek

5. Approve Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance Crack Sealing Agreement in the Estimated Amount of $80,000

6. Schedule the Annual Storm Water Public Informational Meeting for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter

7. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from May 3, 2023

8. Accept the Clearwater Road Pedestrian Crossing Petition and add the pedestrian crossing as a Change Order to the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project

9. Approve the Purchase of Opworks Professional Software in the Amount of $4,500.00

10. Approve SEH Contract for Water System Capital Improvements Plan in the Not to Exceed Amount of $14,979

11. Approve SEH Fee Amendment No. 4 in the Not to Exceed Amount of $95,200.00 for Construction Materials Testing and Administration for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

12. Approve the 20-Year Maintenance Plan Update (2023 – 2043) for Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Lift Stations.

13. Approve the Bolton & Menk Engineering Fee Amendment No. 7 in the Not to Exceed Amount of $293,465.00 for the 2022 Trunk Highway 210 & Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements and 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project.

14. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Roadside Mower

15. Accept the Planning Commission Meeting Minutes from May 9, 2023

16. Approve Purchase of Easement for Parcels 40060700, 40060701, 40060702 and 40060703 for the 2023 Residential and Commercial Full Depth Reclamation Improvement Project

17.Approve the Crow Wing County Classification to Non-Conservation and Future Sale Thereof for Tax Forfeited Parcel 40060857 with the Outstanding Special Assessments Reaffirmed

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

18. Adopt Resolution 2023-038 Adopting the Assessment for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project, Municipal Project Nos. 4423 and 4136

19. Planned Unit Development Sketch Review to receive informal comments regarding a development proposal at the southwest corner of Hastings Road and Evergreen Drive

COUNCIL COMMENTS

20. Connie Lyscio

21. Zach Tabatt

22. Jeff Phillips

23. Mark Cross

24. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

25.Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40060571, 40060704, 40060706, and 40060819

ADJOURN

