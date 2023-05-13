Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners Meeting
Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room
324 E. River Road, Brainerd
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA
4. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on April 26, 2023
5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
a. Pequot Lakes HRA
b. Fund Balance & Strategic Goals Discussion
6. NEW BUSINESS
a. Bridges Grant Acceptance
b. Relocation Possibility
c. Valley View Management in 2024 and Beyond
7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS
a. Financial Report
b. HCV Report
c. Housing Management Report
d. Rehab Programs Report
e. Executive Director Report
8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
9. NEXT MEETING: June 28, 2023
10. ADJOURN
Pillager Board of Education Agenda
Regular School Board Meeting
Meets 6 p.m. Monday, May 15
I. Call to Order
By Board Chair Sara Nagel
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices
IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda
V. Visitor Comments
VI. Consider Consent Agenda
A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting enclosed
B. Monthly cash flow including investments enclosed
C. Monthly bills paid enclosed
D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts enclosed
E. Donations
F. Personnel summary sheet enclosed
VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action
A. Update on graduation from principal Jason Savage
B. Curriculum
Meeting is scheduled on May 18 at 5:15 p.m.
1. Director of Teaching and Learning Report
a. Summer school update
b. CIS/PSEO presentation
C. Activities
D. Facilities
1. Athletic complex construction project update
2. Update on new weight room equipment
E. Personnel
1. Committee Report
Meeting held on May 9
2. Approve 2023-2025 Elementary Principal Contract
3. Approve 2023-2025 Middle School Principal Contract
4. Approve 2023-2025 High School Principal Contract
5. Approve 2023-2025 Dean of Students Contract
6. Approve Extended contract for school nurse
7. Approve and ratify the contract with Education Minnesota Pillager 1801
F. Policy
1. 2nd reading of Policy #412-Expense Reimbursement
G. Budget
1. Business Manager Report
VIII. Other
A. DLT meeting scheduled Tuesday, May 23rd at 3:30 p.m.
B. Survey results on communication due to school closure
C. Elementary rebranding video presentation-Chad Koel
IX. Superintendent's Report
X. Adjournment
Citizens' Water Tower Committee
Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
Brainerd City Hall
2nd Floor Conference Room
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Agenda
4. Jody Converse
Approval of Minutes from Meeting Dated April 19
Action on Report
5. Mary Koep
Treasurer Report
Action on Report
6. Ashley Storm
Publicity/Fund Raising
7. Paul Skogen
Chairman Report
Roof Construction Progress
i. Need to review and approve Electrical Changes
Kyle Marynik (Structural Engineer) with LHB was on site May 10-11 for Exterior Study on the Water Tower
Congressional Direct Spending Grant
Taco John’s (Paula)
i. Water Tower Appreciation Day
ii. 20% of profits to Water Tower
iii. Any Wednesday in July
iv. 4-6 p.m.
8. David Badeaux
City of Brainerd City Council Report
Action or Report
9. Other Items for Discussion
New 3-D Puzzles have been delivered to Visit Brainerd for Resale
Other Ideas
i. Baseball Caps
ii. Pint Glasses
Other Fundraising Ideas
i. Dinner with Silent Auction
ii. Talent Show
iii. Elks Club
Amending the By-laws Regarding Committee Member Attendance
FlapJack Festival (September 2023)
i. Coordinate with City of Touch-a-Truck
ii. Coordinate with VFW or American Legion – Pancake Breakfast
iii. Planning
a. Chainsaw Carving
b. Food Trucks, Booths
c. Games and Prizes
c.i. Flapjack Races
c.ii. Flapjack Eating
c.iii. Timber Sawing
c.iv. Ax Throwing
c.v. Medallions
d. Music
e. Tables, Chairs
f. Condiments
iv. Advertising
v. Event Insurance
Arts in the Park
Sunday, July 2nd
Fourth of July Parade
Crow Wing County Fair
August 1st thru August 5th
10. Next Meeting
June 21, 2023
11. Adjournment
Brainerd Planning Commission
Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend this meeting in person
Atten by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2499 158 0023
Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV
1) Call to Order
2) Roll Call
3) Pledge of Allegiance
4) Approval of Agenda
5) Approval of Minutes
a) Draft Minutes from April 19, 2023 Meeting
6) Appoint New Vice-Chair
7) New Business
a) Consider Variance Request for 3 Washington St. NE
b) Consider Variance Request for 413 B St. NE
c) Consider Variance Request for 2424 Business 371
d) Discussion on Adult-Use Cannabis Bill
8) Public Forum
9) Staff Reports
10) Commission Member Reports
11) Adjournment
Crow Wing County Personnel Committee
Meets 9 a.m. Monday, May 15
Historic Courthouse
County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 706 750 213#)
1. Staffing
Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Eric Klang, Assistant Jail Administrator Troy Schilling, Lieutenant Ron Imgrund
2. Human Resources Director Recruitment Update
3. Personnel Actions
4. Additional Business
Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 16
County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd
The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
1. 9 a.m. Presentation on State Facility, DNMC and Rule 20/Jail Waits - Tami Lueck
2. 9:15 a.m. Parking Lot Snowplowing Update for County Parks - Gary Griffin
3. 9:30 a.m. Milford Mine Potential Expansion - Gary Griffin
4. 9:45 a.m. Fleet Update - Joe Luksik
5. 10:15 a.m. Crosslake Intersection and Pedestrian Improvement Project Update - Tim Bray
6. 10:30 a.m. Camp Ripley Update - Brigadier General Kruse
Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule
The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:
Meets 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)
Meets 2 p.m. Monday, ARPA Grant Updates, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)
Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Board of Trustees, Sourcewell, Staples
Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Board of Directors, Sourcewell, Staples
Meets 2 p.m. Thursday, Rollie Johnson Board Spring Kick-Off Meeting, Ideal Town Hall
Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)
Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Kitchigami Regional Library Board, KRLS Headquarters, Pine River
Meets 10:30 a.m. Friday, CWE Steering Committee Meeting - Community Health Service Meeting - BLADE, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (call 218-824-1080 for link)
Brainerd City Council
Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15
City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers
The public is invited to attend these meetings in person
Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2490 686 5330
Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:15 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2492 560 7589
Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:45 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2481 307 7225
Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV
1. Call To Order
2. Roll Call
3. Pledge Of Allegiance
4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote
5. Consent Calendar
NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL
A. Approval Of Bills
B. Approval Of Minutes
C. Approval Of Licenses
Contractor Licenses
D. Department Activity Reports
E. Ratify The Hiring Of 2023 Interns And Temporary/Seasonal Employees
F. Approve Temporary On-Sale Liquor License Applications Submitted By Lakes Area Music Festival At 702 S 5th St, On July 28 & 29, August 4, August 11, August 19 Contingent On Approvals
6. Presentation
A. MS4 Presentation And Public Hearing
7. Council Committee Reports
A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:15 p.m.
WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information
Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2492 560 7589
A.1. Consider Waiving Nuisance Assessment For 702 2nd Ave NE
A.2. Consider Magnuson Separation Agreement As Recommended By The Public Utilities Work Group And Public Utilities Commission
A.3. Accept Resignation Of Public Works Administrative Specialist Cari LaRose And Authorize Hiring Process
A.4. Discussion Of Outdoor Pickup Lockers At The Brainerd Public Library
B. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:45 p.m.
WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information
Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2481 307 7225
B.1. Approve Event/Street Closure Application- Memorial Day Parade & Event
B.2. Consider Request From Brainerd Restoration For Outdoor Seating Downtown Brainerd
B.3. Adopt Resolution To Accept LMC Grant Navigator Funding
B.4. Approve Transit Fare Increase For Brainerd
B.5. Approve WSB Contract Amendment - Harrison Safe Routes To School
B.6. Request To Award Improvement 22-06 - Harrison Elementary Safe Routes To School
B.7. Discussion Regarding Improvement 21-15 - Buffalo Hills Gully Remediation Project
B.8. Unfinished Business
B.8.A. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1549- Amending Sections 1200 And 1205 Of The City Code- Sale And Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages In Public Areas
B.8.B. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1550- Amending Section 1310.05 Of The City Code- On-Street Parking Of Unattended Trailers
B.8.C. Call For Applicants - Informational
(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards) Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year) Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)
Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)
Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)
TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)
Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)
Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)
Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)
Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)
Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025)
B.9. New Business
B.9.A. First Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1551- Amending Section 515-4- 8 Outdoor Lighting Of The Zoning Code
B.9.B. Consider Draft Statute Revision For Cemetery Funding
B.9.C. Set Joint Workshop With The Brainerd HRA On May 30th At 6:00 P.m.
B.10. Public Forum
Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed
B.11. Staff Reports
(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)
B.12. Mayor's Report
B.13. Council Member Reports
B.14. Adjourn
Baxter City Council
Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16
Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter
The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss Bolton & Menk Fee Amendment No. 7 Discussion for 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvement Project and 2022 Trunk Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements Project.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
PRESENTATIONS
ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA
PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.
CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:
1. Approve City Council Minutes from May 2, 2023
2. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report
3. Approve the Issuance of Liquor Licenses for the Licensing Period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024
4. Approve Temporary Liquor License for the Brainerd Family YMCA at Camp Vanasek
5. Approve Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance Crack Sealing Agreement in the Estimated Amount of $80,000
6. Schedule the Annual Storm Water Public Informational Meeting for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter
7. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from May 3, 2023
8. Accept the Clearwater Road Pedestrian Crossing Petition and add the pedestrian crossing as a Change Order to the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project
9. Approve the Purchase of Opworks Professional Software in the Amount of $4,500.00
10. Approve SEH Contract for Water System Capital Improvements Plan in the Not to Exceed Amount of $14,979
11. Approve SEH Fee Amendment No. 4 in the Not to Exceed Amount of $95,200.00 for Construction Materials Testing and Administration for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project
12. Approve the 20-Year Maintenance Plan Update (2023 – 2043) for Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Lift Stations.
13. Approve the Bolton & Menk Engineering Fee Amendment No. 7 in the Not to Exceed Amount of $293,465.00 for the 2022 Trunk Highway 210 & Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements and 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project.
14. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Roadside Mower
15. Accept the Planning Commission Meeting Minutes from May 9, 2023
16. Approve Purchase of Easement for Parcels 40060700, 40060701, 40060702 and 40060703 for the 2023 Residential and Commercial Full Depth Reclamation Improvement Project
17.Approve the Crow Wing County Classification to Non-Conservation and Future Sale Thereof for Tax Forfeited Parcel 40060857 with the Outstanding Special Assessments Reaffirmed
PULLED AGENDA ITEMS
OTHER BUSINESS
18. Adopt Resolution 2023-038 Adopting the Assessment for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project, Municipal Project Nos. 4423 and 4136
19. Planned Unit Development Sketch Review to receive informal comments regarding a development proposal at the southwest corner of Hastings Road and Evergreen Drive
COUNCIL COMMENTS
20. Connie Lyscio
21. Zach Tabatt
22. Jeff Phillips
23. Mark Cross
24. Darrel Olson
CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT
CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT
25.Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3 (c), Purchase of Property: PID 40060571, 40060704, 40060706, and 40060819
ADJOURN
