Brainerd School Board

Curriculum/Instruction/Staff Development

Committee Meeting

Meets noon Wednesday, May 24

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Curriculum/Instruction/and Staff Development Committee is to assist the School Board and administration to oversee district curriculum and professional development for all staff. The committee will work with the Director of Teaching and Learning with reviewing information, listening to proposals and making recommendations regarding curriculum development, following Minnesota State Standards, and overseeing / coordinating opportunities for professional growth to all staff working within the district.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Speer

2. Policy and Legislative Updates:

Local Literacy Plan & ISD181 Literacy Framework- Informational Presentation - Taylor Demuth, Elementary Literacy Coordinator

A Comp (ATPPS) - Informational Presentation - Beth Cooper, AComp Coordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

3. TnL Committees:

AComp Leadership Team - ACLT

Nothing at this time

Advisory Staff Development Committee - ASDC

Nothing at this time

District Advisory Committee - DAC

2023-24 DAC Meetings and Agendas

Curriculum Coordination Council - CCC

ADVERTISEMENT

Elementary - Nothing at this time

Secondary - Nothing at this time

4. Curriculum Approvals

9-12 Health

Yoga 2

BHS - ELL Course

5. Future Meetings: September 27, noon

6. Adjourn

ADVERTISEMENT

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

5.1 Approve County Board Minutes 10.4

5.2 Approve Warrants

5.3 Approve April 2023 Cash Report

ADVERTISEMENT

5.4 Approve Temporary On-Sale Liquor License for Pierz Commercial Club

5.5 Approve FPL Seasonal License Renewal

5.6 Approve Application for Helping Hands to hold a raffle Sept. 17, 2023

5.7 Approve Application for Hillman Area Whitetail Management Assoc. to hold raffle Dec. 2, 2023

5.8 Approve Application for Premises Permit Long Prairie Hockey Assoc. to conduct Pull-tabs and Electronic Linked Bingo

5.9 Approve Precious Metal Renewal Applications

5.10 Approve temporary exception to the HRA bylaws allowing Celia DeGroot to serve as a District 2 member while residing in District 3

5.11 Approve changes to the Salary Chart

ADVERTISEMENT

6. FOSTER CARE MONTH PROCLAMATION

7. EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES WEEK PROCLAMATION

8. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORT

9. SHERIFF REPORT

10. LAND SERVICES

11. EXTENSION REPORT

12. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

13. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

ADVERTISEMENT

14. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person.

1. Call to Order - 4 p.m.

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC – All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of the Disbursements

C. Financial Reports

6. New Business

A. Approve Park Board Meeting Schedule

B. Approve Arts in the Park Special Event Application

C. Approve Lyman P. White Event Application

D. Approve 2023 Tree Planting Quote

E. Lyman P. White Park Project Update

7. Public Forum

8. Board Member Reports

9. Staff Reports

10. Adjourn

Brainerd Public Library

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24

Finance Committee meets prior to the Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve agenda

4. Approve minutes of April 26, 2023, meeting

5. President’s report

6. Librarian’s report

7. Finance Committee report

8. Building & Grounds Committee report

9. Policy Committee report

a. Recommended policy updates:

i. Meeting Room Policy

ii. Policy for Donations and Gifts

iii. Public Participation at Board Meetings Policy

iv. Display and Exhibit Policy

10. KRL Rep’s report

11. Friends of the Library report

12. Open Forum

13. Unfinished Business

a. Pest control service update

b. Outdoor Pickup Lockers update

14. New Business

15. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

*Note: Times are approximate

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 05/09/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. 2023 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor License Renewal

5.4. 2023 On-Sale Intoxicating Malt Liquor License Renewal

5.5. 2023 On-Sale Wine License

5.6. 2023 Club On Sale Liquor License Renewal

5.7. 2023 On Sale and Sunday Liquor License Renewals

5.8. 2023 Combination Liquor License Renewals

5.9. 2023 Off Sale Liquor License Renewals

5.10. 2023 New Combination Liquor License

5.11. 2023 New On Sale and Sunday Liquor License

5.12. Assignment of Tax Forfeited Road Easement - Baker to Heidenrich

5.13. 2023 Budget Amendment - Lawn Mower

5.14. Abatements

5.15. Award Contract for Contract No. 23001 for Project SAP 018-631-006

6. 9:05 a.m. Public Hearing to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance

6.1. Resolution to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance

7. County Engineer

7.1. Preferred Alternative for Crosslake Pedestrian and Intersection Improvement Project

8. County Sheriff

8.1. Jail Staffing

9. County Attorney

10. County Administrator

10.1. Senior Management Team Report

10.2. Evergreen Cemetery Association Memorandum of Agreement

10.3. Appointment to Community Health Services Advisory Committee

10.4. Appointment to Crow Wing County HRA

11. Additional Business

12. Adjournment

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Kitchigami Regional Library Board Budget Committee, Teams (call 218-587-2171 for link)

Meets 2 p.m. Tuesday, Benefits Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Region Five Development Commission Board, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker / Zoom (call 218-824-1189 for link)

May 29 - Memorial Day - County Offices Closed

Brainerd City Council

Special meeting

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd

Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. First Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1552- Amending Sections 1200 and 1205 of Brainerd City Code- Sale and Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages in Public Places

4. Adjourn

Read more



