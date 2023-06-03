Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2492 325 2714

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:00 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting

Access Code: 2492 560 7589

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:30 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726

Meeting Access Code: 2485 120 6974

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Temporary Liquor License Submitted By Jackpine Brewery, For An Event To Be Held On June 15, July 27, And September 7, At NP Center 1511 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd

F. Temporary On-Sale Liquor License Application- Submitted By Brainerd Jaycees For An Event To Be Held July 28&29 In Downtown Brainerd 6th St And Front St

G. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit-Submitted By Brainerd Jaycees For An Event To Be Held At Brainerd High School 702 S 5th St On June 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

H. 2022 Audits For BPU And Brainerd HRA

I. Accept The Retirement Of Custodian/Groundskeeper Randy

Villnow Effective June 8, 2023.

J. Accept The Retirement Of Hydro Lead/Relief Operator Mark Levig

Effective June 30, 2023.

K. Accept The Retirement Of Hydro Operator Diane Mahady Effective

June 30, 2023.

L. Ratify The Hiring Of 2023 Interns And Temporary/Seasonal

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees

M. Approval Of Finance Manager, Business Office Support Specialist And Facilities Custodian Job Descriptions - Recommended By Brainerd Public Utilities Commission.

6. Presentation

A. Presentation Of Tower Award To Police Chief Mike Bestul

B. Presentation On Age Friendly Brainerd

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:00 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

ADVERTISEMENT

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2485 840 7471

1. Ratify The Hiring Of BPU Laborer Jason Gage

2. Ratify The Hiring Of Street Maintenance III - Mechanic Coleman Hayes

3. Update On Juneteenth Holiday

4. Adopt Resolution Authorizing Application For Traffic Safety Grant

5. Authorize Signatures And Enter Into School Resource Officer Services Agreement

6. Consider Request From Brainerd Community Action For Independence Day Fireworks Donation

7. Adopt Resolution For State Bonding Priorities

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:30 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2485 120 6974

1. Consider Street Closure Request- N 8th St From Fir St To Bluff Ave

2. Approve Event/Parking Lot Closure Application - GnarBQ

3. Approve Event/Parking Lot Closure Application - LAMF Block Party

4. Approve Event/Street Closure Application- Independence Day

5. Approve Event/Street Closure Application - Street Fest

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Approve Change Order 2 - Improvement 21-12 North Brainerd

Reconstruction

7. Request To Award Improvement 23-03 - 2023 Large Patching Project

8. Approve Award For TH 371B/Willow Street Roundabout Engineering

Services Contract

9. Discussion On Gate At Evergreen Landing

10. Discussion On Stop Sign Request - N 10th St And Ivy St

11. Discussion On Name-A-Truck Contest

12. Report Of Survey Results On Washington Street Special Services District

13. Direction On Small Engine Repair And Home Businesses

14. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

8. Unfinished Business

A. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1551- Amending Section 515-

4-8 Outdoor Lighting Of The Zoning Code

B. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1552- Amending Sections

1200 And 1205 Of The City Code- Sale And Consumption Of Alcoholic Beverages In Public Areas

9. Committee Recommendations - Recommended By Council President

James Norwood- Planning Commission

Jeff Grunenwald- Planning Commission

10. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said

year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

Planning Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2025) 1 term (Expire 2024)

11. New Business

A. Consider Bee Keeping Permit For 1209 Oak Street

B. Consider Variance Request At 2424 Business 371 For Outdoor

Monument Sign

C. Consider Variance Request At 431 B Street. NE For Garage

Addition

D. Consider Variance Request For 3 Washington Street NE For Dunkin’ Donuts

E. Reschedule Joint City Council BPU Commission Meeting

F. Discussion On Council Procedures

12. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the

attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

13. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

14. Mayor’s Report

15. Council Member Reports

16. Adjourn

Brainerd School Board

Finance/Legislative Committee meeting

Meets noon Wednesday, June 7

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Finance / Legislative Committee is to assist the School Board and administration with strategically planning long-range plans related to district finance and legislative formats. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Business Services to identify long-range economic strategies and maintain the district financial health.

1. Call the meeting to order:

2. Celebrations and Successes:

Trying True Time (electronic timesheets) for summer programming with certified staff

3. Policy and Legislative Updates:

Legislative overview

4. Additional Items:

Insurance policies

5. Data Review and Contracts:

Review 2023-24 preliminary budget

2022-23 audit engagement

Baxter and Brainerd SRO agreements

6. Strategic Planning for Finance / Legislative:

Nothing at this time

7. Future Meetings:

July 5, 11 a.m. - FMS Media Center

Sept. 20, 11 a.m. - TBD due to construction completion at WESB

Should this meeting be held prior to the September 11, 2023 board meeting?

8. Adjourn:

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 6

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 5.23

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve FPL EH License for Cary’s Bar

4.4 Approve 1-Day Temporary On-Sale Liquor License for Jack Pine Brewery

4.5 Approve list of Liquor License Renewals

5. 2 TALL TAVERN LARGE ASSEMBLY APPLICATION

6. LAND SERVICES

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

9. ADJOURNMENT

Economic Development Authority

City of Brainerd

Meets 7:30 a.m. City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Meeting is also streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval/Amendment Of Agenda

4. Old Business

A. Consider Reallocation of DEED Mainstreet Revitalization Grant

B. Update on Framework Progress

5. New Business

A. Discuss Marketable Property Web Page Design by Swanson-Haskamp

B. Consider VCV Revised Construction Plans for the Industrial Park Lots

6. Staff Reports

7. Commissioner Comments

8. Adjourn to EDA Workshop on July 11, at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6,

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a Work Session on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall for CIP Discussion – Financial.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

1. The Center Annual Update

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

2. Approve City Council Special Minutes from May 16, 2023

3. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from May 16, 2023

4. Approve City Council Minutes from May 16, 2023

5. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

6. Approve the Issuance of Tobacco Licenses for the Licensing Period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

7. Appoint Christian Ornelas to the Public Works Maintenance I Position at Grade 2, Step 8 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule

8. Appoint Luke Evans to the position of Engineering Inspector at Grade 6, Step 2 of the AFSCME Pay Grade and Step Schedule

9. Authorize Staff to Advertise UEMSI ProCam Camera/Recorder on Minnesota Rural Water Association’s for Sale Site.

10. Approve School Resources Officer Agreement with ISD #181 for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 School Years

11. Adopt Resolution 2023-041, Approving a Broadband Access Funding Agreement with Consolidated Telephone Company under Provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act and Dedicating a Portion of the Funds

12. Accept Settlement Agreement between the City of Baxter and AFSCME Council 65, Local 689B

13. Accept the Cemetery Commission Minutes of May 31, 2023

14. Approve the Revised Baxter City Cemetery Regulations

15. Approve Increasing the Cemetery Grave Site Pricing to $900.00 and to Set in Motion an Effort to Notify Currently Reserved Lot Parties a 30-day Notice to Pay the Current Rate of $600.00

16. Approve Setting the Columbarium Niche Fees at $3,000.

17. Approve Setting the Columbarium Dedication Ceremony for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

18. Approve Purchase of Easement Deeds for Parcels 40060571, 40060704, 40060706 and 40010819 for the 2023 Residential and Commercial Full Depth Reclamation Improvement Project

19. Adopt Resolution 2023-040 Accepting Bid for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project, Municipal Project Nos. 4423 and 4136

20. Accept the Parks and Trails Commission Minutes from May 22, 2023

21. Approve the Amended Oscar Kristofferson Park Capital Maintenance Plan

22. Approve the Loren Thompson Park Capital Maintenance Plan

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

23. Public Hearing – Annual Progress Report – Stormwater (MS4)

24. Approve the Bolton & Menk Engineering Fee Amendment No. 7 in the Not to Exceed Amount of $293,465.00 for the 2022 Trunk Highway 210 & Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements and 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project – TABLED 5/16

COUNCIL COMMENTS

25. Connie Lyscio

26. Zach Tabatt

27. Jeff Phillips

28. Mark Cross

29. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, June 5

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)

1. Staffing Updates

Community Services – Kara Terry

Sheriff’s Office – Chief Deputy Bradley

2. Advisory Committee Structure – Gary Griffin

3. Personnel Actions

4. Other Business

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, June 8

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 908 707 997#)

1. 2024 Budget Update

2. Year-To-Date Financial Status Update

3. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, June 5, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 11 a.m. Monday, ARPA Grant Committee Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Meets 1 p.m. Monday, Extension Committee, Malloy Farms, 11306 County Rd 44, Brainerd (Farm Family of the Year)

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 908707997#)

Meets 1 p.m. Thursday, Rollie Johnson Natural and Recreational Area Joint Powers Board, Ideal Town Hall

Meets 8 a.m. June 12, AMC District 5 Meeting, Sauk Rapids Government Center, Sauk Rapids

Meets 2 p.m. June 12, County Board of Appeal & Equalization, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

Read more



