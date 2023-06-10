Agendas
Area listings of agendas
Brainerd School Board
Meets 6 p.m. Monday, June 12
Forestview Middle School
12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter
1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:
2. Pledge of Allegiance:
3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:
4. Recognitions:
Congratulations to the 454 - 2023 Graduates from Brainerd High School, Brainerd Learning Center, Lincoln Education Center, and Graduation Equivalency Diploma.
Congratulations to the following Brainerd students who completed in the final Math Masters Competition at Sourcewell. The Math Masters mathematics competition program challenges fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students to use critical thinking and problem-solving skills in mathematics. Students compete as individuals and on teams in eight rounds of competition. Students’ academic effort and achievement are recognized in each competition element: fact drill, individual round, and team competition. Students from Brainerd were Mya O’Neil, Fern Schmidt, Emily Smith, Sam Porter, Justus Anderson, and Sam Sundberg.
Congratulations to the following student athletes for signing letters of intent on May 17, 2023 to participate in sports at their perspective colleges:
- Emma Balsely, University of Wisconsin Stout, Girls Soccer
- Emily Bastian, University of MN Duluth, Track
- Jonathan Benson, U of South Dakota Sioux Falls, Baseball
- Damien Bentho, Central Lakes College, Football
- Bailey Clausen, North Dakota State University, Dance
- Keegan Davidge, Eastern Kentucky University, Golf
- Brenna Deason, North Dakota State University, Track
- Hannah Drietz , University of Minnesota, Cross Country Running
- Gabby Eckman, St. Scholastica, Girls Soccer
- Wyatt Gabrielson, St. Olaf University, Baseball & Diving
- Marcello Getty, Central Lakes College, Football
- Violet Goodwin, University of MN Duluth, Track
- Isaac Hanson, St. Cloud State University, Baseball
- Gavin Hoelzel, St. Olaf University, Track
- Max Holmstrom, University of Nebraska, Golf
- Katelyn Kennedy, Moorhead State University, Cross Country Running
- Mason Kuepers, St. Cloud State University, Swimming
- Caleb Lange, University of South Dakota, Football
- Sophie Mattson, Central Lake College, Softball
- Isabella Olson, U.S. Naval Academy, Diving
- Abby Paulson, U of Health Sciences & Pharmacy, Lacrosse
- John Pecarich, Bemidji State University, Basketball
- Macy Peterson, Post University, Hockey
- Julia Rademacher, University of MN Duluth, Cross Country & Track
- Dawson Ringler, University of Nebraska, Golf
- Breya Sawyer, St. Benedict University, Lacrosse
- Kate Stadum, St. Benedict University, Volleyball
- Cayden Sumption, St. Cloud State University, Swimming
Congratulations to Katie Jones, Brainerd High School Interpreter for being awarded the “Shining Star Award'' for recognition and dedication to children who are DeafBlind and their families by the DeafBlind Services of Minnesota.
Congratulations to Izzy Olson and Dawson Ringler for being State Qua;lifers for the MSHSL Golf Tournament. Dawson Ringler was the medalist for Section 8AAA.
Congratulations to the Warrior Girls Track and Field Team for winning the 2023 Central Lakes Conference Sportsmanship Award. 16 Athletes Qualified for the state meet: Girls State qualifiers: Brenna Deason - 100m, Pole Vault, 4x100m Emily Bastian - 800m, 4x800m Cora Clough - High Jump Violet Goodwin - 100m Hurdles Brooke Wenz - 4x800m Annelise Baird - 4x800m Katelyn Kennedy- 4x800m Kate Stadum - 4x100m Molly Hagelie - 4x100m Ava Loney - 4x100m. Boys State qualifiers: Brandon Stark - 400m, 800m, 4x200m Dylan Gross - Shot Put Isaak Malay - 4x200m Dillon MacLaughlin - 4x200m Charlie Pikula - 4x200m Joe Smith - Pole Vault
Congratulations to Rod Reuer and Ashley Rutman. They were recognized as the Section 8AAA Head Track Coaches of the Year.
Congratulations to the Brainerd High School Supermileage Club. They took second place in the Super Sport Division at the state meet which was held at BIR. They set a new Brainerd High School record with a run of 430 Miles Per Gallon.
Congratulations to the Warrior Girls Softball Team for being the CLC Champions.
Congratulations to the Nisswa May Student Character Award Winners: Renee Lamusga, Makenzie Norgard, Saydee Smith, Francesca Mace, Otis Maust, IslaMae Kosloski, Brynlee Dufour, Finnley Pederson, Sabina Gish-Simenson, Marlayna Yeary, Alexus Olson, Madelyn Smith, Raelynn Isle, Maverick Robertson, Ethan Johnson, Korbyn Martinez, Landon Waidelich, Caidance Testin, Kyle Schwietz, Ziva Bethke, Amelia Sanvig, Nevaeh Roemer, Stella Lesch, Walker Pierce, Brynn Uhrich.
5. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.
6. Approval of Minutes:
A. Regular School Board Meeting - May 8, 2023
7. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.
Staff Changes/Leaves
Gifts & Grants
SRO Agreement with City of Brainerd for 2023-2025
SRO Agreement with City of Baxter for 2023-2025
New Substitute Rates effective 7/1/2023
Healthiest You
Ratify Payment of Bills
8. New Business:
For Action:
1. Approval of the administration recommendation to issue a 2023-2024 contract to the following certified staff members, resulting in the granting of tenure: Dr. Heidi Hahn
Michelle Anderson
Riley Atkinson
Katrina Atkinson
Pamala Clontz
Emily Creelman
Sarah Dano
Tiffany Gilb
Gracie Graumann
Jerremaih Johnson
Megan Johnson
Jennifer Larson
Jason Leonard
Kristen Maas-Gotti
Jessica Rindal
Brenna Rono
Daniel Ryan
Taylor Salisbury
Keara Schlomer
Deborah Schlueter
Jessie Shephard
Melissa Shepherd
Amy Strother
Sandra Tautges
Arica Tweet
Presentation: The Annual A-Comp Report: Beth Cooper
A-Comp Annual Report
2. Approval of the Resolution for the A-Comp Annual Report as presented.
Presentation: World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) Read Well by Third Grade: Taylor Demuth
Local Literacy Plan
2022-23 Read Well by Grade 3 Data Submission
Dyslexia Screening Data
Section 8 (Dyslexia Interventions)
3. Approval of the Resolution for the Brainerd Public Schools’ Local Literacy Plan (World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) Read Well by Third Grade) as presented.
Presentation: Early Childhood Curriculum: Tahnee Flowers and Brandi Wynn
EC Curriculum Map
4. Approval of the Early Childhood Curriculum as presented.
Presentation: 9-12 Health, Wellness and Fitness: Tim Murtha
9-12 Health, Wellness and Fitness Curriculum Map
5. Approval to Adopt the 9-12 Health, Wellness and Fitness Curriculum as presented.
Presentation: Yoga II Curriculum: Tim Murtha
Yoga II Curriculum Map
6. Approval to Adopt the Yoga II Curriculum as presented.
7. Approval of all the Brainerd Public Schools Handbooks for the 2023-24 School Year as presented: Tim Murtha
Early Childhood
Baxter Elementary
Garfield Elementary
Harrison Elementary
Lowell Elementary
Nisswa Elementary
Riverside Elementary
Forestview Middle School
Brainerd High School
Brainerd Learning Center
Lincoln Education Center
8. Approval of the Renewal for the 2023-24 Resolution for Membership in the Minnesota State High School League as presented.
9. Approval to Renew the Membership with Minnesota School Boards Association as presented.
10. Approval to Renew Membership with MREA for 2023-24 as presented.
11. Approval of the Milk Bid for the 2023-24 School Year as presented: Alissa Thompson
12. Approval of the Resolution for the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) as presented: Tim Murtha
13. Approval of the Review MSBA Policies as presented:
510 - School Activities
601 - School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals
602 - Organization of the School Calendar and School Day
603 - Curriculum Development
604 - Instructional Curriculum
605 - Alternative Programs
609 - Religion
14. Approval of the First Reading of MSBA Policies as presented: Dr. Heidi Hahn
427 - Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers
503 - Student Attendance
Presentation: 2023-2024 Preliminary Budget, FY24 Liability Work Comp, and the FY23 Audit Services: Marci Lord
15. Approval of the 2023-24 Preliminary Budget as presented.
16. Approval of the FY24 Liability Work Compensation Insurance Renewal as presented.
17. Approval of the contract for the FY23 Audit Services with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP as presented.
18. Approval of the Northern Pines Contract for 2023-24 as presented.
Brainerd School District Contract
Addendum of Service Agreement - BLC
Ancillary Service Agreement
9. Committee Meeting Updates:
Curriculum / Instruction Staff Development - May 24, 2023 - Director Speer
Long Range Planning & Facilities - May 31, 2023 - Director Dondelinger
Finance / Legislative - June 7, 2023 - Director Dondelinger
10. Informational:
Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer
Equity Task Force Update - Michelle Brekken
Business Services Report – Marci Lord
Financial Report
Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn
11. Future Meetings:
June 12, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS
June 13, Equity Task Force Meeting, 3:15 p.m. at BHS
June 15, Retired Teacher Luncheon, 11 a.m at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts
June 16, School Board Retreat, 8:30 a.m. at BLACC
June 19, Juneteenth - No public meetings to be held - District offices will be closed
June 20-22, Sourcewell Leadership Retreat
June 28, Personnel Committee Meeting, noon, FMS
July 3 -7, District Offices are closed
July 5, Finance Committee Meeting, noon at FMS
July 10, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS
July 19, Policy & Community Relations Committee Meeting, 12:30 p.m. at BHS
July 26, LRP Committee Meeting, 11 a.m. at BHS
Student Support Services & Activities, 12:30 p.m. at BHS
12. Closed Meeting: The meeting will be closed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes §13D.03, for Labor Negotiations Strategy.
13. The Board will move into closed session at __: __ p.m., in the choir room at Forestview Middle School.
14. The Board will reconvenue the public meeting at __: __ p.m., in the choir room at Forestview Middle School.
Adjourn
Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners
Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 13
County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd
ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
1. 9 .m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Open Forum
3. Review and Approve Minutes
3.1. 05/23/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes
4. Review and Approve Agenda
5. Consent Agenda
5.1. Bills
5.2. Personnel Actions
5.3. 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement
5.4. Joint Powers Agreement for Work Release Services - Amendment 3
5.5. Exempt Gambling Permit - Ducks Unlimited Women of Waterfowl
5.6. 2023 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor License Renewal
5.7. 2023 New Tobacco Licenses
5.8. Designate Depositories, Conduct Banking Transactions and Initiate Electronic Fund Transfers
5.9. County Participation in Minnesota's Paint Stewardship Program
5.10. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Mitchell E DeRosier II
5.11. SSTS Upgrade Grant - MPCA
5.12. Establish Theater Road and Southerly Extension of Birchdale Road as Urban Districts
5.13. Award Contract 23009 for Project CP 18-200-130 and 18-300-41
6. Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust
6.1. MCIT Report - Tom Suppes, MCIT Risk Management Consultant
7. Land Services
7.1. EASA Holdings LLC - Land Use Map Amendment
7.2. Habighorst, Michael D and Habighorst, Sherry Ann - Land Use Map Amendment
7.3. Peterson, Kathleen - Land Use Map Amendment
7.4. Butternut Properties LLC - Preliminary Plat for "Butternut DC49"
7.5. Jobe, John M and Bernadine, K - Preliminary Plat of "Half Moon Acres"
7.6. Golf Cart Ordinance Request
7.7. Landfill Cleanup Agreement with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
8. Administrative Services
8.1. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grants - Phase 2
9. County Sheriff
10. County Attorney
11. County Administrator
11.1. Senior Management Team Report
12. Additional Business
13. Adjournment
County Board Correspondence
Pillager School Board
Meets 6 p.m. Monday, June 12
I. Call to Order
By Board Chair Sara Nagel
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices
IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda
ACTION
V. Visitor Comments
VI. Consider Consent Agenda
ACTION
A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting
B. Monthly cash flow including investments
C. Monthly bills paid
D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts
E. Donations
F. Personnel summary sheet
VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action
A. Personnel
B. Curriculum
1. Committee Report
Committee met on May 18, 2023
2. Director of Teaching and Learning Report
C. Policy
1. Committee Report
Committee met on Monday, June 12th 5:15pm
2. Approve Activity Handbook 2023-2024
3. Approve Elementary Handbook 2023-2024
4. Approve Secondary Handbook 2023-2024
5. 3rd reading of Policy #412-Expense Reimbursement
D. Activities
Meeting to be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:30 am.
E. Facilities
F. Budget
1. Committee Report
Committee met on June 7, 2023
2. Approve 2023-2024 Budget-Presented by Business Manager Missy
Berry
ACTION
3. Business Manager Report
4. Update on HITA Bid
5. Update on Property & Liability Insurance
ACTION
VIII. Other
A. Pillager School promotional video presented by Chad Koel
IX. Superintendent's Report
X. Adjournment
Crosby HRA Board Meeting
Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13
Community Room, 300 Third Avenue NE, Crosby
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA
4. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES
May 9th, 2023 Minutes
5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS
a. Financial Report
b. Housing Manager Report
c. Maintenance Report
d. Executive Director Report
6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
7. NEW BUSINESS:
8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:
9. NEXT MEETING: July 11
ADJOURNMENT
Crow Wing County HRA Board
Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1 (Lower Level)
322 Laurel St., Brainerd
Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=meb161ffec2c0fe500df3cfb70deb31e8
Join by phone: 415-655-0001
Meeting number (access code): 2555 079 2634
Meeting password: tRRqpB23Kk7
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. OATH OF OFFICE
Appointment of Jennifer Bergman
4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
5. APPROVE MINUTES
a. Approval of the Tuesday, May 9 Meeting Minutes
6. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
a. CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet May 2023
b. CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement May 2023
c. CWC HRA May 2023 Payments
7. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
8. NEW BUSINESS
a. Housing Trust Fund Loan Request for New Development Financing
i. Baxter Multifamily LLC
9. REPORTS/UPDATES:
a. Executive Director
b. Housing Trust Fund
c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs
d. BLAEDC/CREDI
e. CWCP
10. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS
11. NEXT MEETING July 11
12. ADJOURNMENT
Crosslake City Council
Special meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, June 12
City Hall
Mary Reedy, Clifton Larson Allen – Presentation of 2022 Financial Statements
Regular meeting
7 p.m. Monday, June 12
City Hall
A. CALL TO ORDER
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Approval of Additions to the Agenda
B. PUBLIC HEARING
1. 7 p.m. – ROAD RIGHT OF WAY VACATION REQUEST FROM DAVID AND PAMELA WEBSTER AT 12253 WHITEFISH AVE
a. Questions for COUNCIL to consider when reviewing request to vacate property
b. Application from David Webster to Vacate Public Right of Way Between Parcel Numbers 14060601 and 14060550, 14060551 on Whitefish Ave
c. Letter from Kevin McCormick of Land Design Solutions on Behalf of Websters
d. Letter from David and Donna Claypool, Neighbors to the East
e. Letter from Joe Christensen Re: Webster Right of Way Vacation Request
f. Site Information/Photos and Survey
g. Notice to Surrounding Property Owners
h. Notice of Public Hearing
i. Recommendation from Public Works Commission
j. Recommendation from Parks and Recreation/Library Commission
K. Resolution Vacating Property
C. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.
D. CONSENT CALENDAR – NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Citizen or Councilmember so requests:
1. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of May 8, 2023
2. Special Council Meeting Minutes of May 31, 2023
3. Unadjusted Draft: 05.31.2023 Month End Revenue Report
4. Unadjusted Draft: 05.31.2023 Month End Expenditures Report
5. Unadjusted Draft: 05.31.2023 Balance Sheet
6. Police Report for Crosslake – May 2023
7. Police Report for Mission Township – May 2023
8. Fire Department Report – May 2023
9. North Ambulance Run Report – May 2023
10. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of April 28, 2023
11. Public Works Commission Meeting Minutes of May 1, 2023
12. Crosslake Park, Recreation, and Library Commission Meeting Minutes of April 26, 2023
13. Waste Partners Recycling Reports for April 2023
14. Group Transient Merchant Permit Application from Crosslake/Ideal Lions to Hold Flea Markets in Town Square
15. Approval of F.I.R.E. Invoice
16. Bills for Approval
E. MAYOR’S AND COUNCIL MEMBERS’ REPORT
1. Joelle Tveed and Lynn Scharenbroich – Update on Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association
2. PAL Foundation – Update on Pine River Overlook Park
3. Thank You Letter from Joel and Sonia Slack
4. Copy of Signed Consulting Services Agreement with Madden Galanter Hansen, LLP
5. Resolution Accepting Donations (Council Action-Motion)
6. Schedule Special Meeting to Discuss Fire Chief Duties and Wages,
a. Duties as Performed Today
b. Emergency Management Manager
c. Firefighter Training Duties
d. Call Responsibilities – Daytime
e. Short-Term Rentals
f. Call Volume
g. Other Related Items as Appropriate
7. Approval to Advertise for Police Officer (Council Action-Motion)
8. Resolution Regarding Juneteenth (Council Action-Motion)
9. Resolution Regarding Workplace Audit – Organizational Structure Assessment (Council Action-Motion)
F. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
1. 2024 Budget Process
G. COMMISSION REPORTS
1. PLANNING AND ZONING
a. Planning and Zoning Monthly Statistics (Council Information)
2. PUBLIC SAFETY
a. Jory Danielson – Report from Fire Department
b. Draft Public Safety Meeting Minutes of June 7, 2023
c. Memo dated June 7, 2023 from Erik Lee Re: Probationary Status of Officer Patrick Martin (Council Action-Motion)
d. Memo dated June 7, 2023 from Erik Lee Re: Administrative Assistant Job Description (Council Action-Motion)
e. Memo dated June 7, 2023 from Erik Lee Re: Purchase of Squad Radios (Council Action-Motion)
3. PUBLIC WORKS/SEWER/CEMETERY
a. Memo dated June 6, 2023 from Public Works Commission Re: Web GIS Platform Development (Council Action-Motion)
b. Memo dated June 6, 2023 from Public Works Commission Re: Various Recommendations from 5-1-23 Meeting (Council Action Motion)
c. Memo dated June 6, 2023 from Public Works Commission Re: Various Recommendations from 6-5-23 Meeting (Council Action-Motion)
4. PARK AND RECREATION/LIBRARY
a. South Bay Park Update
b. Right-of-Way Inventory Update
H. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.
I. CITY ATTORNEY REPORT
J. OLD BUSINESS
K. NEW BUSINESS
L. ADJOURN
Brainerd School Board Retreat
Meets 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 16
Brainerd Chamber of Commerce
School board purpose: The board provides governance through overarching district policies and vision.
Board purview: Performance goals, policy, and advocacy and promotion
Objectives of board retreat:
Review and maintain alignment on strategic vision.
Review and construct board communication operating procedures.
Prioritize focus areas and construct questions to guide committees.
1. Welcome, purpose, agenda overview
2. Icebreaker
3. State of the district
4. Strategic plan (PartnerEd)
5. Board communication procedures (PartnerEd)
6. Topics from board members: Prioritize work and construct list of questions for committees
1. Finance and legislative
1.1. Legislative update/procedure for addressing new mandates and guidelines
1.2. Bus contract
1.3. Operating levy
1.4. Organizational issues
1.5. 4-day school week
2. Personnel and benefits
2.1. Teacher safety and work conditions
3. Policy and Community Relations
4. Long Range Planning and Facilities
4.1. School farm
5. Curriculum, Instruction, and Staff Development
5.1. Academics
5.2. Test scores
5.3. Literacy program evaluation
5.4. Summer school
5.5. Service learning/internships/mentoring
6. Student Support Services and Activities
6.1. Athletic schedules and dollar savings
6.2. Equity
6.2.1. Mental health/guidance counselors
6.2.2. Elementary EAs
6.2.3. Behavioral concerns
6.3. School/district wide volunteer action days
7. Wrap up, reflection, next steps
