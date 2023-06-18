Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 6.6

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve Cash Report May 31, 2023

4.4 Approve Local Transit Sales and Use Tax Agreement

4.5 Approve 2 a.m. Liquor License Renewal for 12 Mile Tavern for 7/9/2023-7/8/2024

4.6 Approve New FPL Food Licenses

5. SHERIFF REPORT

6. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

7. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

8. ADJOURNMENT

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for Transit Discussion – Brainerd City Engineer Jessie Dehn; 2022 Audit Exit Interview; City Hunting Map; Whiskey Creek Stormwater Improvements Project Final Plan Presentation; and Amendment to City Code Chapter 3, Liquor Control.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from June 6, 2023

2. Approve City Council Minutes from June 6, 2023

3. Approve City Council Special Minutes from June 12, 2023

4. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

5. Approve Tobacco Licenses for the Period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

6. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Park Attendant

7. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from June 7, 2023

8. Approve the RL Larson Excavating, Inc. Partial Pay Estimate No. 7 in the amount of $19,169.18 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4114

9. Approve the BNSF Invoice No. 90252171 in the amount of $9,641.44, Invoice No. 90252774 in the amount of $249.63, and Invoice No. 90252993 in the amount of 82,782.87 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4121

10. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Partial Pay Estimate No. 5 in the amount of $425,144.28 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4121

11. Accept the ASTECH Corporation bid in the amount of $496,731.26 for the 2023 Micro Surfacing Project and increase the project budget to $526,683.26

12. Approve the Knife River Corporation – North Central Change Order No. 2 in the increased amount of $11,378.67 and amending the contract completion dates for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4132

13. Approve the Knife River Corporation – North Central Partial Pay Estimate No. 1 in the amount of $237,446.36 for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4132

14. Approve the Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc Partial Pay Estimate No. 1 in the amount of $46,737.62 for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

15. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-045 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Advertisement for Bids for the Whiskey Creek Storm Water Improvements Plans

16. Approve the Revised Agreement between the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the City for Collection of the Local Sales and Use Tax

17. Approve SEH Contract for Golf Course Drive and Clearwater Road Intersection Analysis in the Not to Exceed Amount of $12,235.00

18. Approve Easement Deeds for City owned Parcels 40060785, 40060784, and 40060705 for the 2023 Residential and Commercial Full Depth Reclamation Improvement Project

19. Accept the Planning Commission Minutes from June 13, 2023

20. Adopt Resolution 2023-044 approving a Conditional Use Permit & Variance for property located at 5624 Clearwater Rd.

21. Adopt Resolution 2023-043 approving a Conditional Use Permit for property located at 8194 Fairview Rd.

22. Adopt 2024 Budget Calendar

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

23. Presentation of Draft Feasibility Report for 2024 South Forestview Improvements project and set Neighborhood Informational Meeting Date

24. Authorize the Execution of the Real Estate Listing Contract with Joe Enge - Edina Realty

COUNCIL COMMENTS

25. Connie Lyscio

26. Zach Tabatt

27. Jeff Phillips

28. Mark Cross

29. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

ADJOURN

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2486 627 7452

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 7:00 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726

Meeting Access Code: 2488 428 9948

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:00 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting

Access Code: 2480 241 5894

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the

Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no

separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to

the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Report

E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit-Submitted By MN Deer Hunters Association Brainerd Chapter For An Event To Be Held On September 8th, 2023 At The Brainerd Curling Club, 2000 SE 13th St, Brainerd

F. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit-Submitted By Lower South Long Lake Improvement Association For An Event To Be Held On September 23, 2023 At Jack’s House, 300 MN Hwy 25, Brainerd

G. Ratify The Hiring Of 2023 Interns And Temporary/Seasonal Employees

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety And Public Works Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2488 428 9948

1. Discuss Stop Sign Alternative Options – N. 10th Street And Ivy Street

2. Request To Award Improvement 23-05 – 2023 Crack Sealing Project

3. Approve Widseth Design Proposal For Police Department HVAC

4. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

B. Personnel And Finance Committee 7 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2480 241 5894

1. Consider Custodial Services Proposals For City Hall, Police, Fire, And Public Works Departments

2. Consider Request From The Employee Wellness Committee For The Employee Appreciation Event

3. Accept The Resignation Of Paid On-Call Firefighter Johnson

4. Accept The Resignation Of Paid On-Call Firefighter Powell

5. Authorize The Execution Of The Community Impact Funding Agreement With Sourcewell

6. Approve Juneteenth Memorandums Of Agreement (MOA) With Unions.

7. Authorize Signature On Agreement Between Minnesota Department Of Revenue And City Of Brainerd For Collection Of A Local Sales And Use Tax

7. Unfinished Business

A. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said

year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

8. New Business

A. Potentially Dangerous Dog Hearing

B. Consider Age Friendly Community Program

C. Discussion On Mail Delivery

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

11. Mayor’s Report

12. Council Member Reports

13. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Transit Update - Tim Houle and Jessie Dehn

2. 9:30 a.m. Land Use Ordinance Update - Gary Griffin and Don Ryan

3. 10 a.m. Solid Waste Management Plan - Jessica Shea

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

June 19, Juneteenth, County Offices Closed

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Sourcewell Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Sourcewell, Staples / Teams (763-400-9257, 480805204#)

Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, State Community Health Services Advisory Committee, MDH Office, Freeman Building, St. Paul / Webex (Meeting number (access code): 2489 959 9989; Meeting password: Meeting123)

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Region Five Development Commission Board, Sourcewell, Staples / Zoom (Meeting ID: 432 061 4202; Passcode: 5555)

Meets 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, BLADE/Opioid Meeting, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (Meeting ID: 236 346 428 817; Passcode: eBtGPq)

Meets 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker

Meets 9:30 a.m. June 26, North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Webinar on State Small Business Credit Initiatives (SSBCI), Zoom (Meeting ID: 958 4960 3469; Passcode: 56401)

Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2489 246 3463

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Oath Of Office

a.) James Norwood

b.) Jeff Grunenwald

5. Approval Of Agenda

6. Approval Of Minutes

1. Regular Meeting Held on May 17, 2023

7. New Business

7.a. Consider Conditional Use Permit For A Daycare Facility At 703 Oak St.

a.) Hold Public Hearing

b.) Consider Testimony and Alternatives

c.) Recommend to Approve / Deny

7.b. Consideration For County Manor Rezoning, Plat, And Planned Unit Development

a.) Hold Public Hearing

b.) Consider Testimony and Alternatives

c.) Recommend to Approve / Deny

8. Unfinished Business

8.a. Off-Street Parking Ordinance Summary

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the

Planning Commission - time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

11. Commission Member Reports

12. Adjournment

