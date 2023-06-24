Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room

324 E River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on May 17

Approval of Minutes from Joint Board Mtg. with City Council on May 30

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Strategic Goals Discussion

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. Juneteenth Holiday

b. Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Contribution

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

e. Executive Director Report

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

9. NEXT MEETING: July 26

10. ADJOURN

Brainerd School Board

Personnel/Benefits Committee Meeting

Meets noon Wednesday, June 28

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Boyles

2. Celebrations & Successes:

Individual Frontline Recruiting and Hiring platform being built

Job descriptions being updated across groups in cooperation with bargaining units (Custodial, EA, Clerical so far)

3. Legislative Updates:

Unemployment

Paid FML

Changes to PELRA

Changes to PELSB licensing

Safe/Sick time accruals

4. Data Review and Contracts: Negotiations 2023

Status update on negotiations

Staffing update

Policies coming up for review

5. Future Meetings:

August 23, 2023

November 22, 2023

6. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Workshop Agenda

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, June 26

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Discussion on Council Procedure and Rules of Decorum

4. Adjourn

Economic Development Authority

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd, Council Chambers

Meets 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Discuss Programs of Funding for Businesses based on BLAEDC’s BR&E Visits

4. Discuss Westwood Mobile Home Park and Minnesota Manufactured Home Relocation Trust Fund

5. Adjourn

Brainerd Public Utilities

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 27

Commission Room, BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. ConsentAgenda

A. Approval of Minutes for Regular Monthly Meeting of May 30,2023

B. Approval of the Current Month's Bills

C. Approval of Agenda

D. Approval of Pay Request No. 19 Received from Magney Construction for $114,644.94 for Water Tank Storage Project

Recommended Action: Roll Call Motion to Approve Consent Agenda ltems A - D.

5. Public Forum - Time allocated for customers to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Commission - Time limits may be imposed.

6. Commission Committee Reports A. Personnel

B. Finance

7. Unfinished Business

A. See Attached Separate Memo Regarding Update on Unfinished Business ltems

8. New Business

A. Authorize to Advertise for Bid Related for Mississippi River Forcemain Crossing Project by David Reese, PE, Widseth

B. Consideration of Proposal for Asset lnventory at Water Treatment Facility by Paul Saffert, PE, of Bolton & Menk

C. Consideration of Revised Organizational Chart

D. Approval of lmplementation of Large lnterruptible Power Rate Class

9. Reports

A. City Administrator

B. City Council Liaison

C. Public Utilities Director

D. Commission Members - Future Agenda ltems

10. Adjourn to ribbon cutting ceremony at airport solar array located at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

Park Board

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., City Council Chambers

Meeting is also televised on CTC Cable channel 8 and streamed live on YouTube: www.youtube.com/CityOfBrainerdMN

1. Call To Order - 4 p.m.

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4.Approval Of Agenda

5.Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - All matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion.

A. Approval Of Minutes

B. Approval Of The Disbursements

Month of May 2023

C. Financial Reports

D. Approve Event Applications

6.Presentations

A. Age-Friendly Brainerd

7. New Business

A. Discussion On Food Allergy Signs

B. Discussion On Skateboarding Signs At Lyman P. White Park

C. Lyman P. White Park Update

D. Discussion On ARPA Project Concepts

E. Discussion On Hockey Goal Placement Request

F. Discussion On Future Triangle Park Accesses

G. Discussion On Location Of Born Learning Trail

H. Discussion On Rotary Park Items

8. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Board. Time limits may be imposed.

9. Board Member Reports

10. Adjourn

Visit the Parks and Recreation Website at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/parks .

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 27

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 06/12/23 County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting Minutes

3.2. 06/13/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Minnesota Anti-Heroin Task Force Program Joint Powers Agreement

5.4. 2023 Temporary On-Sale Liquor Licenses

5.5. Exempt Gambling Permits

5.6. Off-Site Gambling Permit - Brainerd American Legion Post 255

5.7. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Joanni Bianchini

5.8. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Anthony Doyle

5.9. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Katie Tretter (Isebrand)

5.10. Reclassify as Non-Conservation - Authorize Direct Sale to Adjoining Landowner - Set Sale Price

5.11. 2023 Classification and Sale of Lands Forfeited to the State for Non-payment of Taxes

5.12. Withdraw Tracts on Available TF Land Sale List, Classify TF Parcels, Approve 2023 Final TF Land Sale

5.13. Countywide Transit Changes

6. Land Services

6.1. Clow Stamping Co. - Land Use Map Amendment

6.2. Holmvig Excavating LLC - Land Use Map Amendment

6.3. Regan, Jed A and Ashlee J - Land Use Map Amendment

6.4. Swenson, Daniel J and Denise D - Land Use Map Amendment

6.5. Land Donation Request

6.6. County Comprehensive Plan Consultant Contract

7. County Sheriff

8. County Attorney

9. County Administrator

9.1. Senior Management Team Report

10. Additional Business

11. Adjournment

County Board Correspondence

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Webinar on State Small Business Credit Initiatives (SSBCI), Zoom (Meeting ID: 958 4960 3469; Passcode: 56401)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)

Meets 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Mississippi Brainerd Policy Committee Meeting, Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2 / Teams (Meeting ID: 231 491 142 002; Passcode: 2DhCyD)

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Crow Wing River Watershed Public Kick-off and Open House, Nisswa Community Center

Meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Crow Wing County Land Services & Highway Departments Training for Elected Township Officers, Land Services Building, Meeting Rooms 1 & 2

Meets 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, Region Five Regional Transportation Coordination Council, Zoom (Meeting ID: 839 1280 7351; Passcode: 5555)

Meets 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Joint Powers Board, Stearns County Service Center / Zoom (Meeting ID: 872 8273 2233; Password: 56301)

Meets 9 a.m. July 3, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

