Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726; Meeting Access Code: 2486 728 9310

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:30 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2486 992 1365

Attend by phone Personnel and Finance 7:20 p.m. Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2492 320 7760

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application For Exempt Permit- Submitted By Central Lakes College Foundation, 501 West College Dr, For An Event To Be Held On December 24, 2023

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:30 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2486 992 1365

1. Discussion On Oak Street Detour

2. Discuss Radar Speed Feedback Sign Quote For N. 10th Street

3. Approve Event/Alley Closure Application- Lakes Area Skate Park Event

4. Approve Event/Street Closure Application- Bataan Memorial March

5. Approve Brainerd Transit Fare Increase

6. Discussion On TH 371B Speed Study

7. Approve Award For TH 210/Washington Street Utility Replacement Engineering Services Contract

8. Approve Change Orders 1 And 2 - Improvement 22-06 - Harrison Safe Routes To School

9. Approve Final Pay Estimate - Sanitary Forcemain Rehab

10. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

B. Personnel And Finance Committee 7:20 p.m.

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726; Access Code: 2492 320 7760

1. Authorize Sale Of Retired Police Vehicle

2. Approve Wage Grid For BPU Finance Manager Position

3. Ratify Hiring Of Administrative Specialist Brittney Tollefson

7. Unfinished Business

A. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

8.New Business

A. Call For Public Hearing For Redevelopment TIF District

B. Consider Conditional Use Permit For A Daycare Facility At 703 Oak Street

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

11. Mayor's Report

12. Council Member Reports

13. Adjourn

Brainerd School Board

Finance/Legislative Committee Meeting

Meets 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Finance / Legislative Committee is to assist the School Board and administration with strategically planning long-range plans related to district finance and legislative formats. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Business Services to identify long-range economic strategies and maintain the district financial health.

1. Call the meeting to order:

2. Celebrations & Successes:

WESB is nearing completion

3. Policy and Legislative Updates:

Fund Balance, Policy 714 - adding definitions?

4. Additional Items:

Enrollment data

5. Data Review and Contracts:

Review 10 year LTFM plan

6. Strategic Planning for Finance / Legislative:

No updates at this time

7. Future Meetings:

Sept. 6, noon, FMS Media Center

Dec. 20, noon, FMS Media Center

8. Adjourn:

Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, July 3,

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)

1. Veterans Services Update – Erik Flowers, Veterans Services Officer

2. Personnel Actions

3. Other Business

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, July 3, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Tuesday, July 4, Independence Day, County Offices Closed

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive

The Baxter EDA will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the transfer of Cedar Scenic Second and Northdale Sixth Additions to the City of Baxter and Outlot B, First Addition of Baxter Industrial Park.

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Baxter City Hall for review of civil attorney services draft RFP, code enforcement discussion, and 2024 budget discussion.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from June 20, 2023

2. Approve City Council Minutes from June 20, 2023

3. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

4. Approve the 2022 Financial Statements and the 2022 BerganKDV Audit Report and Its Findings

5. Approve Appointment to the Seasonal Position of Park Attendant

6. Whiskey Creek Storm Water Improvements – Public Informational Meeting

7. Approve the Minneapolis Area Investments, LLC Water Hook Up Agreement in connection with the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

8. Approve Tobacco and Off-Sale 3.2 Liquor Licenses for Northern Tier Retail, LLC, Speedway #4544, for the License Period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

9. Connie Lyscio

10. Zach Tabatt

11. Jeff Phillips

12. Mark Cross

13. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

14. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3 (c) - Set the Asking Price for Lots in the Cedar Scenic Second and Northdale Sixth Additions

15. Closed Session Under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3 (c) - Purchase of Property PIDs 40050534 and 40050535

ADJOURN

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of June 1, 2023, with Financial Report of May 2023, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

a. Airport Staff & Marketing/Creative Services

b. Consulting Engineer

8. Old Business

9. New Business

a. 2024 Business Plan Review & 2024 Preliminary Budget Approval

b. August Meeting Discussion

10. Next Meeting Date:

11. Adjournment.

