Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, July 10

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Approval of the agenda as present / amended:

4. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

5. Approval of Minutes:

A. Regular School Board Meeting - June 12, 2023

6. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

Staff Changes/Leaves

Gifts & Grants

Ratify Payment of Bills

Revised MSBA Policies due to Legislative changes as presented: Dr. Hahn

102 Equal Educational Opportunity

418 - Drug Free Workplace/Drug-Free School

419 - Tobacco-Free Environment

424 - License Status

425 - Staff Development

507 - Corporal Punishment & Prone Restraint

509 - Enrollment of Nonresident Students

513 - Student Promotion, Retention, & Program Design

514 - Bullying Prohibition Policy

524 - Internet Acceptable Use & Safety Policy

532 - Use of Peace Officers & Crisis Teams

534 - School Meals Policy

601 - School District Curriculum & Instruction Goals

602 - Organization of School Calendar & School Day

603 - Curriculum Development

604 - Instructional Curriculum

613 - Graduation Requirements

616 - School District System Accountability

617 - School District Ensurance of Standards

618 - Assessment of Student Achievement

620 - Credit for Learning

708 - Transportation of Nonpublic School Students

709 - Student Transportation Safety Policy

7. Presentation: Strategic Planning Identified Priorities: Julie Critz

1. Approval of the Strategic Planning Identified Priorities as presented.

8. New Business:

For Action:

Presentation: Update Ten Year Long Term Facilities Maintenance Plan (LTFM): Reid Thiesse

1. Approval of the Ten Year Updated Long term Facilities Maintenance Plan (LTFM) as presented:

2. Approval of all the Brainerd Public Schools Handbooks for the 2023-24 School Year as presented: Tim Murtha

Early Childhood

Baxter Elementary

Garfield Elementary

Harrison Elementary

Lowell Elementary

Nisswa Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Forestview Middle School

Brainerd High School

Brainerd Learning Center

Lincoln Education Center

3. Approval of the First Reading of MSBA Policy as presented: Dr. Heidi Hahn and Candace Burckhardt

516 - Student Medication

4. Approval of the Second Reading of MSBA Policies as presented: Dr. Heidi Hahn and Candace Burckhardt

427 - Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers

503 - Student Attendance

5. Approval of the First Reading of New MSBA Policy #516.5 as presented: Candace Burckhardt

516.5 - Overdose Medication & Naloxone Emergency Response Procedure

For Discussion: Policy 606 - Textbooks and Instructional Materials: Dr. Hahn and Board

9. Committee Meeting Updates:

Personnel & Benefits - June 28, 2023 - Director Ward

Finance / Legislative - June 7, 2023 - Director Ward

10. Informational:

Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer

Equity Task Force Update - Michelle Brekken

Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Financial Report

Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

11. Future Meetings:

July 10, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

July 19, Policy & Community Relations Committee Meeting, 12:30 p.m. at BHS

July 26, LRP Committee Meeting, 11 a.m. at BHS

Student Support Services & Activities, 12:30 p.m. at BHS

Aug. 14,, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

12. Adjourn:

Crosby HRA Board

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11

Community Room, 300 Third Ave. NE, Crosby

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

June 13th, 2023 Minutes

5. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. Housing Manager Report

c. Maintenance Report

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

7. NEW BUSINESS:

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

9. NEXT MEETING: Aug. 8, 2023

10. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County HRA Board

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 11

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1 (Lower Level)

322 Laurel St., Brainerd

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=m7cdc50e0aeee88627f664951200252a4

Join by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2553 795 2872

Meeting password: skJhbi6Bj44

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. APPROVE MINUTES

Approval of the Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 Meeting Minutes

5. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet June 2023

CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement June 2023

CWC HRA June 2023 Payments

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. Counselors of Real Estate Transforming Neighborhoods Program

8. REPORTS/UPDATES:

a. Executive Director

b. Housing Trust Fund

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs

d. BLAEDC/CREDI

e. CWCP

9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

10. NEXT MEETING Tuesday, July 25

11. ADJOURNMENT

Pillager Board of Education

Policy Committee Meeting

Meets noon Wednesday, July 12

I. Call to Order

By Board Chair Sara Nagel

II. 1st Reading of Proposed MSBA Changes to Policy:

#102, #416, #419, #424, #425. #504, #506, #507, #509, #513, #514,

#516.5, #524, #532, #534, #601, #602, #603, #604, #613, #616, #617,

#618, #620, #621, #624, #708, #709, #806

III. Adjournment

Pillager Board of Education

Facility Committee Meeting

Meets 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 10

I. Call to Order

By Board Chair Sara Nagel

II. LTFM Plan Discussion Presented by Wold

III. Facility Analysis Update Presented by Wold

A. Schedule and Follow Through

IV. Athletic Project Update

V. Capital Projects for 2023-2024 Update

VI. Maintenance Department-Summer Projects Update (Handout)

VII. Facilities Custodial-Summer Plan and Schedule Update (Handout)

VIII. Adjournment

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12

City Hall Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Consider Support for the Eight05 Laurel Project in Relation to Comprehensive Plan

4. Adjourn

Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1. Approve County Board Minutes 6.20

4.2. Approve Warrants

4.3. Approve Shoot for the Troops to hold raffle 9.12.23

4.4. Approve MC Ducks Unlimited to hold raffle 8.17.23

4.5. Approve Abstract of Abatements 7.11.23

4.6. Approve 1-Day Temp Liquor Licenses

4.7. Approve Central MN Council on Aging Memorandum of Agreement

5. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

6. LAND SERVICES

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

9. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 06/27/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. 2023 Temporary On-Sale Liquor License - Brainerd Jaycees

5.4. Exempt Gambling Permits

5.5. Application for Repurchase of Forfeited Lands, Strohmeier

5.6. Application for Contract Reinstatement, Tax Forfeited PIN 29151143

5.7. Proposed New TIF District No. 2-1 Thrifty White Redevelopment Project - Brainerd HRA

5.8. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 23011, Bituminous Crack Sealing

5.9. Final Payment Request, Contract No. 23012, Bituminous Crack Sealing 2

5.10. DNR Cooperative Agreement CSAH 49 Paul Bunyan Trail Improvements

5.11. Nisswa Trail Program Application Funding Support

6. Community Services

6.1. Determination of Need Application CC Cares Adult Day and Senior Services

7. Land Services

7.1. Anderson Commercial Storage Building Development Environmental Assessment Worksheet

7.2. Land Use Ordinance Revision

8. County Sheriff

9. County Attorney

10. County Administrator

10.1. Senior Management Team Report

11. Additional Business

12. Adjournment

Crow Wing County budget committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, July 13

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room / Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 908 707 997#)

1. Courtroom 2 Budget Amendment (John Melson & Don Ryan)

2. Transit Sales & Use Tax Agreement with MN Revenue (Tim Bray)

3. 2024 Budget & CIP Update

4. 2023 Year-To-Date Financial Status Update

5. 2022 Audit Review

6. Additional Business

a. Schedule 2nd Budget Committee Meeting for August 24

Crow Wing County Committee meeting

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, Grand Opening of Recycling Center at Landfill, Crow Wing County Landfill

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1 / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Board of Directors, Zoom (call 651-222-8737 for link)

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 908707997#)

Meets 1 p.m. Thursday, Rollie Johnson Natural & Recreational Area Joint Powers Board, Ideal Town Hall

Meets 9 a.m. July 17, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)

Crosslake City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Monday, July 10

City Hall

A. CALL TO ORDER

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Approval of Additions to the Agenda

B. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.

C. CRITICAL ISSUES

1. Mike Willetts of Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association (MMUA) – Safety Management Program

D. CONSENT CALENDAR – NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Citizen or Councilmember so requests:

1. Special Council Meeting Minutes of June 12, 2023

2. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of June 12, 2023

3. Unadjusted Draft: 06.30.2023 Month End Revenue Report

4. Unadjusted Draft: 06.30.2023 Month End Expenditures Report

5. Unadjusted Draft: 06.30.2023 Balance Sheet

6. Police Report for Crosslake – June 2023

7. Police Report for Mission Township – June 2023

8. Fire Department Report – June 2023

9. North Ambulance Run Report – June 2023

10. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of May 26, 2023

11. Public Works Commission Meeting Minutes of June 5, 2023

12. Crosslake Park, Recreation, and Library Commission Meeting Minutes of May 24, 2023

13. Waste Partners Recycling Reports for May 2023

14. Approval of F.I.R.E. Invoice

15. Bills for Approval

E. MAYOR’S AND COUNCIL MEMBERS’ REPORT

1. Letter dated June 12, 2023 from Mission Township Re: Police Chief Retirement

2. Notice of Retirement Open House from 1-3 PM on July 13, 2023

3. Crow Wing County Short Term Rental Website Presentation

4. Discuss the Meaning of Conflict of Interest Related to F.I.R.E. Inc. and Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller

5. Email dated June 27, 2023 from Susan Hansen to Char Nelson Re: MNPEA Mediation Meeting Notice

6. Sandy Farder – Report from League of MN Cities Conference in Duluth and Resolution Accepting the Nine Rules of Civility

7. Resolution Regarding Workplace Audit – Organizational Structure Assessment

8. Direct Staff to Complete City Hall Sign

9. Discuss Sale of Side by Side

10. Resolution Accepting Donations

11. Memo dated July 6, 2023 from Mayor Nevin Re: Commission Appointment

F. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. Letter dated June 1, 2023 from MN State Demographer Re: 2022 Population and Household Estimates

2. Memo dated July 10, 2023 from Mike Lyonais Re: Tax Increment Financing Reimbursement

3. Discuss Wages for Police Chief Effective 7/14/23

4. Memo dated July 6, 2023 from Char Nelson Re: Discussion with Banyon Data Systems Regarding Payroll Coding

G. COMMISSION REPORTS

1. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

2. PUBLIC SAFETY

a. Approval of Job Description, Pay Scale and Advertisement for Hiring for Police Administrative Assistant

3. PARK AND RECREATION/LIBRARY

a. Memo dated July 5, 2023 from TJ Graumann Re: Hockey Rink Site Conceptual Plan Estimate (Revised)

b. Right-of-Way Presentation

4. PUBLIC WORKS/SEWER/CEMETERY

a. Change Order No. 1 from Rice Lake Construction for Clarifier Project

b. Pay Application No. 7 from Rice Lake Construction for Clarifier Project

c. Motions Made at Public Works Commission Meeting of July 5, 2023

H. PUBLIC FORUM - Action may or may not be taken on any issues raised. If Council requires more information or time for consideration, the issues will be placed on the agenda of the next regular council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. At the discretion of the mayor, each speaker is given a three-minute time limit.

I. CITY ATTORNEY REPORT

J. OLD BUSINESS

K. NEW BUSINESS

L. ADJOURN

Park Board

Special Meeting

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11

City of Brainerd

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Parks Capital Planning

4. Adjourn

