Brainerd School Board

Meets 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Policy & Community Relations Committee Meeting

Brainerd High School

702 S. Fifth St., Brainerd

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Heidmann

2. Celebrations & Successes:

District Videos

Hiring of coordinator position

3. Policy and Legislative Updates:

ADVERTISEMENT

Review of district facility use policy 902 and appendix A and B

504 - Student Appearance

506 - Student Discipline and Form

621 - Literacy and the READ Act

624 - Online Instruction

524 - Internet Acceptable Use & Safety Policy

601 - School District Curriculum & Instruction Goals

4. Committee and Task Force Information Sharing:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow-up from board meeting - any further questions or directions regarding Policy 606

5. Data Review and Contracts:

Directors contracts will need to be reviewed and updated

6. Strategic Planning for Policy & Community Relations:

Work on creating budgets specific to communications and community events

Videos, Social Media, Updating website

Community events, 4th of July, CWC Fair, Expo, Homecoming

7. Future Meetings:

ADVERTISEMENT

October 25, noon at WESB

8. Adjourn:

Pillager Public Schools

Pillager Board of Education Agenda

Regular School Board Meeting

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, July 17

I. Call to Order

By Board Chair Sara Nagel

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

ACTION

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

ACTION

A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting

enclosed

B. Monthly cash flow including investments

enclosed

C. Monthly bills paid

ADVERTISEMENT

enclosed

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts

enclosed

E. Donations

F. Personnel summary sheet

enclosed

VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. Personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Curriculum

1. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

C. Policy

Committee met on July 12th.

1. Committee Report

a. Approve changes by MSBA on policy #'s 102, 418, 419, 424, 425,

504, 506, 507, 509, 513, 514, 516.5, 524, 532, 534, 601, 602,

603, 604, 613, 616, 617, 618, 620, 621, 624, 708, 709, 806.

ACTION

D. Activities

1. Committee Report

2. WHY WE PLAY Video Presentation

Matt Moen

3. Discuss Coaches Purpose Statement

Matt Moen

E. Facilities

1. Committee Report

2. Approve Long-Term Facility Maintenance Plan

ACTION

F. Budget

1. Business Manager Report

VIII. Other

A. 2023-2024 Enrollment Update

IX. Superintendent's Report

X. Adjournment

Brainerd Public Library Board

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Finance Committee meets prior to the board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve agenda

4. Approve minutes of June 28, 2023, meeting

5. Public Input

6. President’s report

7. Librarian’s report

8. Finance Committee report

9. Building & Grounds Committee report

a. Tree removal and treatment bid from Mike’s Tree Company

b. Audio system update and repair bid from Digital Horizons

c. Backup UPS door battery bid from Gull Lake Glass

10. Policy Committee report

11. KRL Rep’s report

12. Friends of the Library report

13. Unfinished Business

a. HVAC update

b. Outdoor Pickup Lockers update

14. New Business

15. Adjourn

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend this meeting in person.

Atten by phone: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2493 693 4340

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV

1) Call to Order

2) Roll Call

3) Pledge of Allegiance

4) Approval of Agenda

5) Approval of Minutes

a) Draft Minutes from June 21, 2023 Meeting

b) Draft Minutes from July 12, 2023 Meeting

6) Unfinished Business

a) Review Letter for DW Jones Requesting Public Art for the Eight05 Laurel Project

7) New Business

a) Consider Interim Use Permit for Short Term Rental – 515 9th St S

b) Consider Allowing Mixed-Use Buildings in the Commercial Corridor

c) Consider Variance Request for Accessory Structure – 219 W Laurel St (canceled)

8) Public Forum

9) Staff Reports

10) Commission Member Reports

11) Adjournment

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, July 17

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 706 750 213#)

1. Vending Machine Revenue – Debby Erickson

2. Staffing

Community Services – Kara Terry

Social Worker – Substance Use Disorder (SUD)

3. HR Stats

4. Personnel Actions

5. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 18

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Trail Properties Inc. Easement Request, Section 13, Timothy Township - Chris Pence

2. 9:15 a.m. New Legislation Update - Debby Erickson

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, July 17, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Sourcewell Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Sourcewell, Staples / Teams (763-400-9257, 297822699#)

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20, Central MN Council on Aging Executive Committee, CMCOA Main Office, Sartell / Zoom (call 320-253-9349 for link)

Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725,,797394749#)

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Kitchigami Regional Library Board, KRLS Headquarters, Pine River

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone City Council: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2493 525 0226

Attend by phone Safety and Public Works 6:45 PM Committee: 1-844-992-4726 Meeting Access Code: 2489 550 3993

Personnel and Finance Committee: will review its item at the Council Meeting

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge Of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval Of Bills

B. Approval Of Minutes

C. Approval Of Licenses

D. Department Activity Reports

E. Temporary On-Sale Liquor License Application- Submitted By Vigilant Guardian Veterans Motorcycle Club For An Event To Be Held On August 18th, 2023 At The Brainerd Armory 1115 Wright St

F. Adopt Resolution Accepting 2nd Quarter Donations

G. Authorize Hiring Paid On-Call Firefighters Lee Anderson And Jackson Holmes Effective August 1, 2023

6. Presentation

A. 2022 Audit Presentation

B. Parks Capital Asset Presentation And Discussion

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety And Public Works Committee 6:45 PM

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2489 550 3993

1. Discussion On Assessment Reductions Due To Detours

2. Approve Brainerd Transit Fare Increase

3. Request Authorization To Solicit Engineering Services For SW 4th Street Outfall Repair

4. Discussion On Street Scanning Software And Proposal

5. Discussion On Micromobility Regulations

6. Consider Directing Staff To Amend Section 320 Of The City Code Pertaining To Contesting Citations

7. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

B. Personnel And Finance Committee

WebEx Teleconference Call-In Information

Call Toll-Free: 1-844-992-4726 Access Code: 2492 320 7760

1. Accept The Resignation Of Paid On-Call Firefighter Matt Ingman

8. Unfinished Business

A. Call For Applicants - Informational

(Application information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

9. New Business

A. Public Hearing And Adopt Resolution Allowing The HRA To Establish Redevelopment Project Area, TIF District And Approving TIF Financing Plan

B. Adopt Resolution Of Municipality Consent For DEED Redevelopment Grant Application By Brainerd HRA

C. First Reading Of Proposed Ordinance 1553- Establish Country Manor – Planned Unit Development District, Consider Approval Of The Preliminary Plat And Final Plat For Country Manor, And Consider Approval Of The PUD General Concept Plan And Development Stage Plan For Country Manor

D. Set Date For Flaherty & Hood Classification & Compensation Study Presentation - To Be Held Immediately Following Joint Meeting With BPU Commission On July 31, 2023.

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

12. Mayor's Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn To Closed Session Pursuant To MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(B), Attorney-Client Privilege- To Discuss Pending Litigation, Scheffler V. City Of Brainerd.

15. Adjourn To Joint Workshop Of City Council And BPU Commission On July 31 At 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers

Visit the City's Website at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a work session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Baxter City Hall to discuss the 2024 South Forestview Improvements Project Final Feasibility Report.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from July 5, 2023

2. Approve City Council Minutes from July 18, 2023

3. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

4. Accept EDA Minutes from July 18, 2023

5. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from July 6, 2023

6. Approve RL Larson Excavating, Inc. Change Order No. 8 revising the Final Completion date from June 16, 2023 to October 13, 2023 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project Update, City Improvement No. 4114

7. Approve the RL Larson Excavating, Inc. Partial Pay Estimate No. 8 in the amount of $160,196.19 for the 2022 Foley Road, Isle Drive, and Forthun Road Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4114

8. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Partial Pay Estimate No. 6 in the amount of $275,661.04 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4121

9. Approve the Anderson Brother Construction Company Partial Pay Estimate No. 8 in the amount of $532.00 for the 2022 Full Depth Reclamation & Reconstruction Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4422.

10. Approve the Knife River Corporation – North Central Change Order No. 3 in the increased amount of $154,578.82 for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4132

11. Approve the Knife River Corporation – North Central Partial Pay Estimate 2 in the amount of $25,387.49 for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4132

12. Approve the Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $41,891.10 for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

13. Approve the Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc Partial Pay Estimate No. 2 in the amount of $482,814.23 for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements Project

14. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-046 Relating to Parking Restrictions along Cedar Scenic Road

15. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-050 Receiving Feasibility Report and Calling for a Hearing on the Improvement for the 2024 South Forestview Improvements project

16. Approve Anderson Brothers Construction 1" Bituminous Overlay on Eagle Drive and Eagle Ridge Drive in the Amount of $45,514.92

17. Approve the KLM Contract to Spot Repair Interior Coating and Perform Exterior Wash on the South Water Tower in the not to Exceed Amount of $42,799.20

18. Adopt Resolution 2023-049 Authorizing City Administrator to Sell Certain Real Estate on Behalf of the City

19. Adopt Resolution 2023-047 approving a lot area Variance for property located at 14548 Red Sequoia Drive.

20. Accept the July 11, 2023 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes

21. Adopt Ordinance 2023-010 and Summary Ordinance 2023-011, Amending City Code 5-1-4: Hunting Regulations and the Discharge of Firearms

22. Approve the Hiring of an Intern for the Police Department

23. Approve Special Event Application for Lakes Country Triathlon August 27th, 2023

24. Approve Special Event Application for Kiwanis/YMCA Kids Triathlon August 26th, 2023

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

25. Adopt Ordinance 2023-009 and Resolution 2023-048 approving a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to allow Medical Cannabis Dispensary as a permitted use in the C-2, Regional Commercial district.

COUNCIL COMMENTS

26. Connie Lyscio

27. Zach Tabatt

28. Jeff Phillips

29. Mark Cross

30. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

31. Closed Session under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(a) – Performance Evaluation

32. Closed Session under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(a) – Performance Evaluation

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

ADJOURN

Read more



