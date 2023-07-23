Morrison County Board

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the county board room at the Government Center in Little Falls.

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

4.1 Approve County Board Minutes 7.11.23

4.2 Approve Warrants

4.3 Approve Cash Report 6.30.23

4.4 Approve Date Change for Helping Hands Lawful Gambling Permit

4.5 Approve 2a.m. Liquor License for Grub and Pub

4.6 Approve PSAP Radio Project

4.7 Receive Sheriff June 2023 Monthly Report

5. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

6. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

7. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

9. ADJOURNMENT

Anyone needing accommodation to participate in the meeting can call 320-632-0296 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

Morrison County meetings

Members of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, either as a board or individually, will attend the following meetings July 23-29:

July 24 – 10 a.m. — SECB Planning Meeting, City Hall, St. Cloud, MN.

July 24 – 5:30 p.m. — Extension Office Meeting, Extension Conference Room, Government Center, Little Falls, MN.

July 25 - 9 a.m. — Board Meeting, County Board Room, Government Center, Little Falls, MN. (For information on how to join the TEAMS meeting please visit our website https://www.co.morrison.mn.us/virtualmeetings )

July 25 - 12:30 p.m. — SECB Meeting, MnDOT Training Center, Shoreview, MN.

July 26 – 9 a.m. — HRA Meeting, HRA Office, Little Falls, MN.

July 26 - 11 a.m. — Executive Committee Meeting, Virtual Meeting, MN.

July 26 - 1 p.m. — Central MN Emergency Services, Virtual Meeting, MN.

July 27 - 10 a.m. — CM Council on Aging, COA Office, St. Cloud, MN.

July 27 - 12:30 p.m. — Statewide Emergency Communications Board (SECB) Meeting, Virtual Meeting, MN.

July 27 - 3 p.m. — 2024 Spring Conference Advisory Group, Virtual Meeting, MN.

July 27 - 4 p.m. — Region 5 Development Center 50 Year Celebration, R5DC Office, Staples, MN.

July 28 - 8 a.m. — Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting, SWCD Office, Little Falls, MN.

July 28 - 10 a.m. — Mississippi Headwaters Meeting, Walker, MN.

Crow Wing County HRA Board

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Meeting Room 322 Laurel St. Brainerd

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=mdfe57e1e4c9562794770c600873ada38

Join by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2554 007 8851

Meeting password: Ffp38kwQ3JC

1. CALL TO ORDER2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Housing Trust Fund Guideline Revision Request (Attachment 1)

5. NEW BUSINESS

a. 2024 Budget Discussion (Attachment 2)

6. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

7. NEXT MEETING Tuesday August 8th, 2023

8. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd Public Schools

Student Support Services Committee & Activities Meeting 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

Purpose: The purpose of the Student Support Services and Activities is to assist the School Board and administration in creating comprehensive student support services and activities. This committee will work with the Director of Student Support Services and Director of Activities in providing district-wide development of programs and services to meet the holistic and diverse needs of students through specialized programming in academics, arts, athletics, and activities.

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call: Chair Brekken

2. Celebrations:

a. Student Support Services & Equity Department

B. Activities Department

3. Policy and Legislative Updates:

a. Legislation Regarding Mascots

4. Committee and Task Force Information Sharing:

a. Extra-Curricular Advisory Committee Update

b. CLC Governance Board Update

c. Equity Task Force Recommendations Update

d. Collaborative Worker Update - August 21, 2023

5. Data Review, Grants, & Contracts:

a. Essentia Health - Sports Medicine Contract

b. Strength Program Restructure

c. Participation Numbers 2022-2023 - MSHSL Participation Report

6. Future Meetings:

August 14, 2023 - First Day of Fall Sports

August 14, 2023 - All Sports Parent Meeting - 6:00 PM - Main Gym

August 15, 2023 - Head Coaches Meeting - 11:30 AM - BHS Cafeteria

August 16, 2023 - Booster Social - 4:30-7:00 PM - Sheps

August 28, 2023 - Directors and Advisors Meeting - 3:15 PM - BHS Conference Room

7. Adjourn:

Brainerd Public Schools

Long Range Planning & Facilities Committee Meeting 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Brainerd High School, 702 S Fifth St., Brainerd.

Purpose: The purpose of the Long Range Planning & Facilities is to assist the School Board and administration in strategically planning to achieve safe, clean, well-maintained, and attractive buildings and grounds. The committee will work with the Superintendent and the Director of Buildings and Grounds to review and comment on proposed budgets for buildings and grounds, significant system or staffing changes, and proposed capital projects prior to final review or action by the board.

1. Call the meeting to order: Chair Dondelinger

2. Celebrations & Successes: YMCA Aquatic Program Partnership

3. Strategic Planning: Nothing at this time

4. Construction and Project Updates: WESB Project Update

5. Discussions:

1. Natural Gas Hedging Program Discussion

2. LTFM Funding

10 year LTFM plan update with reduced funding.

Revenues to offset maintenance costs.

3. HS Farm Property Discussion

4. Franklin Property

5. Lower Site Master Planning

6. Future Meetings:

Sept 20, 2023 @ 12:30 p.m. - LRP Committee Meeting - WESB Board Room

Nov 29, 2023 @ 11:00 a.m. - LRP Committee Meeting - WESB Board Room

7. Adjournment

Brainerd Public Utilities Commission

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the commission room, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call - Angland _, Johnson _, Matten _, O'Day _, Wussow _

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes for Regular Monthly Meeting of June 27,2023

B. Approval of the Current Month's Bills

C. Approval of Agenda

D. Approval of Pay Request No. 20 Received from Magney Construction for $66,062.66 for Water Tank Storage Project (see Attached Payment Application)

Recommended Action: Roll Call Motion to Approve Consent Agenda ltems A - D

5. Public Forum - Time allocated for customers to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Commission - Time limits may be imposed.

6. Commission Committee Reports

A. Personnel

B. Finance

7. Unfinished Business

A. See Attached Separate Memo Regarding Update on Unfinished Business ltems

8. New Business

A. Award Construction Bid for Mississippi River Forcemain Crossing Project (Actual bid opening is Monday, July 24 at 1 PM. Once the bids are tabulated a summary of the results will be sent out

B. Hydro Generation Options Presentation by Tyler Fincher, PE, Barr Engineering

C. Recommend approval of the revised Brainerd City Code Section 700 - Sewer System to the City Council. Revisions due to changes related to Delegation Authority

D. Approval of implementation of Large interruptible Power Rate Class

E. Recommend approval of the MOU with USW and IBEW Local No. 31 related to hydro facility to the City Council

9. Reports

A. City Administrator

B. City Council Liaison

C. Public Utilities Director

D. Commission Members - Future Agenda ltems

10. Adjourn to closed session pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(c)3 to consider or develop offers or counteroffers for the purchase of Roberts property located next to the water plant.

11. Adjourn to joint workshop of BPU Commission and City Council on July 31 at 6:00 PM in the City Council Chambers.

Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Brainerd City Council Chambers, 501 Laurel St., Brainerd.

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on June 28th, 2023 (Attachment 1)5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. Mainstreet Revitalization Grant to LAHFH (Attachment 2)

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. Proposed Redevelopment TIF District and Resolution for Proposed Mixed Use Project at 805 Laurel Street (Attachment 3)

b. Request for Authorization to Apply for DEED Redevelopment Grant in Support of Mixed Use Project at 805 Laurel Street (Attachment 4)

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report (Attachment 5)

b. HCV Report (Attachment 6)

c. Housing Management Report (Attachment 7)

d. Rehab Programs Report (Attachment 8)

e. Executive Director Report (Attachment 9)

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

9. NEXT MEETING: Wed. August 23rd, 2023

10. ADJOURN

Crow Wing County Board

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9:00 AM Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Present Lifesaving Award to Mitchell Lindberg and Ryan Stache

2.1. Lifesaving Awards

3. Open Forum

4. Review and Approve Minutes

4.1. 07/11/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

5. Review and Approve Agenda

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Bills

6.2. Personnel Actions

6.3. Judicial Center Courtroom #2 Buildout

6.4. Exempt Gambling Permits

6.5. Local Option Sales and Use Tax Agreement

6.6. 2023 - 2025 Gun Range Facilities Use Agreement

6.7. Memorandum of Understanding for Training Room Usage

6.8. Reclassify TF Land as Non-Conservation/Authorize Direct Sale to S. Koering/Set Sale Price

6.9. Butternut Properties LLC Final Plat for "Butternut DC49"

6.10. Anderson Commercial Storage Building Development Environmental Assessment Worksheet

7. County Sheriff

8. County Attorney

9. County Administrator

9.1. Senior Management Team Report

10. Additional Business

11. Adjournment

Crow Wing County committee meeting schedule

Week of July 24-31. The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

July 25, 9 a.m. - County Board Meeting @ Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725,,166238392#)

July 25, 5 p.m. - Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority @ Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Meeting Room / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)

July 26, 11:30 a.m. - Community Corrections Advisory Board @ Community Services Building, Room 22C

July 27, 10 a.m. - Central Minnesota Council on Aging Board of Directors @ CMCOA Main Office, Sartell / Zoom (call 320-253-9349 for link)

July 27, 10 a.m. - Northeast Emergency Communications Board/Regional Advisory Committee Joint Meeting @ St. Louis County EOC - Pike Lake, Duluth / Webex (call 218-726-2921 for link)

July 27, 4 p.m. - R5DC's 50th Anniversary Celebration @ Luminary at Northern Pacific Center, Brainerd

July 28, 9 a.m. - BLADE/Opioid Meeting @ Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (Meeting ID: 236 346 428 817; Passcode: eBtGPq)

July 28, 9 a.m. - Mississippi Headwaters Board @ Cass County Courthouse, Walker

Jul 28, 10 a.m. - Tax Forfeited Land Sale @ Land Services Building

