Area listings of agendas

Stacks of paper to illustrate lakes area meeting agendas.
Meeting agendas
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Passenger Terminal Conference Room

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Motion to Approve Agenda

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

a. Approval of Minutes from the Regular Meeting of July 6, 2023, with Financial Report of June 2023, as distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar

5. Approval to Pay Bills

a. Roll Call

6. Public Forum

a. Introductions

7. Reports

8. Old Business

9. New Business

10. Next Meeting Date: September 7, 2023

11. Adjournment.

Public Utilities Commission

Special Meeting Agenda

Meets 5:45 p.m. Monday, July 31

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Summary of Bid and Award Alternative Bid

4. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Public Utilities Workshop

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, July 31

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person.

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Discussion Items

A. Discussion on Water Lines in City Limits

B. Reorganization of the Public Utilities Department

C. Discussion on Future Public Utilities Capital Projects

4. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Parks Workshop

Meets 4 p.m. Monday, July 31

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Discussion Items

A. Discussion of Parks Capital Budget

B. Discussion on Cannabis in Public Places

4. Adjourn

Parking Commission agenda

Meets 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. New Business

A. Discussion on the Parking Rates for City Lots

B. Discussion on Proposed Off-Street Parking Ordinance

6. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Commission - Time limits may be imposed

7. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

8. Commission Member Reports

9. Adjourn

Economic Development Authority

Meets 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Financial Report

C. Swanson Haskamp Report

D. DDBC Report

E. Visit Brainerd Report

F. BLAEDC Report

6. Unfinished Business

7. New Business

A. Update by DDBC

B. Update on YMCA Childcare Facility

C. Set the 2024 Preliminary EDA Tax Levy Request

D. Update on Framework Progress

E. Set Workshop for Website Review and Discussion of EDA Vision

8. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

9. Commission Member Reports

10. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Aug, 1-5, Crow Wing County Fair, Fairgrounds

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Association of Minnesota Counties County Government 201, Park Event Center, Waite Park

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room

Meets 11 a.m. Thursday, Crow Wing County Farm Family Recognition, Birney Wilkins Memorial Garden, Crow Wing County Fairgrounds

Meets 9 a.m. Aug. 7, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
