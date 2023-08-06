Crow Wing County HRA Board

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8

Crow Wing County Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1 (Lower Level)

322 Laurel St., Brainerd

Join from browser: https://brainerdhra.my.webex.com/brainerdhra.my/j.php?MTID=ma1152da8efddf3762ba56eaec9d99e0dJoin by phone: 415-655-0001

Meeting number (access code): 2554 686 8749

Meeting password: cPqYDQux245

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. APPROVE MINUTES

Approval of the Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 Meeting Minutes

Approval of the Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 Budget Meeting Minutes

5. REVIEW & ACCEPT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CWC HRA Combined Balance Sheet July 2023

CWC HRA Combined Operating Statement July 2023

CWC HRA July 2023 Payments

6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

7. NEW BUSINESS

a. West Grove Townhomes Revenue Certificate

b. Lot Consolidation Request for Brainerd Oaks

8. REPORTS/UPDATES:

a. Executive Director

b. Housing Trust Fund

c. Brainerd HRA/Rehab Programs

d. BLAEDC/CREDI

e. CWC

9. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

10. NEXT MEETING Sept. 12

11. ADJOURNMENT

Crosby HRA Board

Meets 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8

Community Room, 300 Third Avenue NE, Crosby

1. AGENDA

2. CALL TO ORDER

3. ROLL CALL

4. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

5. Presentation

2022 Crosby Audit: Mary Reedy, Clifton Larson Allen

Public Hearing

Admission and Continued Occupancy Plan (ACOP) Update

6. REVIEW AND APPROVE MINUTES

July 11 Minutes

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. Housing Manager Report

c. Maintenance Report

8. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Updated Tenant Selection Plan for Edgewood Apartments

10. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS:

11. NEXT MEETING: Aug. 8

12. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726

City Council - Meeting Access Code: 2495 911 8416

Safety and Public Works Committee at 6:30 PM - Meeting Access Code: 2481 117 4644

Personnel and Finance Committee at 7:00 PM - Meeting Access Code: 2489 550 7850

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Bills

B. Approval of Minutes

C. Department Activity Reports

D. Contractor Licenses

E. Ratify the Hiring of Officer Cameron Walkowiak Effective July 31, 2023 at Step 1 of Police

Officer Rate ($31.35 per hour).

F. Approval of Electric Distribution Supervisor Job Description

G. Approval of Journeyman Electrician Job Description

6. Presentations

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety & Public Works Committee

1. Direction On Active Code Enforcement Cases

2. Approve Event Application - BHS Homecoming 5K

3. Adopt Name-A-Truck Selection

4. Approve Transit Lease Agreement

5. Approve Change Orders #3, #4, and #5 - Harrison SRTS

6. Approve Letter of Support and Adopt Resolution - TH 210 MPDG Grant

7. Approve MnDOT Agreement - Engineering Services on TH 371B/Willow St Roundabout Project

8. Approve LHB Proposal - Engineering Services for Historic Water Tower

9. Discussion on Proposed Ordinance on E-Bike Regulations

10. Review Draft Ordinance for Amendment to Section 320.19 - Contesting Administrative Citations

B. Personnel & Finance Committee

1. Approve 2023 Relief Association Annual Report

2. Approve MOU Extension to Allow IBEW Employees to Work at Hydro Facility

3. Approve Updated City of Brainerd Organizational Chart

4. Discussion of Proposed 2024 Debt Levy

5. Discussion on Annual Budget Timeline and Set Workshop

6. 2022 Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Report Summary - Informational

8. Unfinished Business

A. Call for Applicants

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire on 12/31 of said year)

Charter Commission – 2 terms (Expire 2026) 2 terms (Expire 2025)

Library Board- 1 term (Expire 2025)

Rental Dwelling License Board of Appeals – 5 terms (Expire 2024)

TAC-- 1 term (Expire 2023)

Mayor Recommended: (terms to expire 09/07 of said year)

Economic Development Authority (EDA) – 1 term (Expire 2028)

Council President Recommended: (terms expire on 12/31 of said year)

Parking Commission-- 1 term (Expire 2026)

B. Final Reading- Proposed Ordinance 1553- Establishing Country Manor Planned Unit

Development District

9. New Business

A. Consider Interim Use Permit For One Short Term Rental - 515 S 9th St.

B. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1554 - Creating Chapter 16 - Sale and Use of Cannabis,

and Section 1600 of the City Code - Use of Cannabis in Public Places

C. Consider Requesting MnDOT to Install No Parking Signs on South 6th Street

D. Consider Revised Rules of Decorum/Council Procedures

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council -

Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

12. Mayor’s Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 155 299 578#)

1. Staffing Updates

Community Services – Kara Terry

Social Worker – Substance Use Disorder (SUD)

2. Personnel Actions

3. Other Business

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 135 143 240#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Open Forum

3. Review and Approve Minutes

3.1. 07/25/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

4. Review and Approve Agenda

5. Consent Agenda

5.1. Bills

5.2. Personnel Actions

5.3. Sourcewell Waiver of Liability Agreement for Minnesota Highway Safety Research Center Courses

6. Community Services

6.1. Public Health Nuisance Abatement - 27383 Bobs Rd, Garrison

7. Land Services

7.1. Huseth, Lawrence and Colleen Rev Trust - Land Use Map Amendment

7.2. Haglin, Timothy and L Haglin Revoc Trust - Land Use Map Amendment

7.3. Jobe, John M and Bernadine, K - Final Plat

8. County Engineer

8.1. Federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Program

8.2. Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program Grant Application

9. County Sheriff

10. County Attorney

11. County Administrator

11.1. Senior Management Team Report

11.2. Set Public Hearing for Road Vacation in Unorganized Territory - Cataract Street

12. Additional Business

13. Adjournment

14. County Board Correspondence

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Historic Courthouse

County Board Room

1. 2024 Appropriation/Levy Request Presentations

a. 9 a.m. – Civil Air Patrol

b. 9:05 a.m. – Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce

c. 9:10 a.m. – Nisswa Chamber of Commerce

d. 9:15 a.m. – Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce

e. 9:20 a.m. – Mississippi Headwaters Board

f. 9:25 a.m. – Initiative Foundation

g. 9:30 a.m. – Crow Wing County Historical Society

h. 9:35 a.m. – Kitchigami Library

i. 9:40 a.m. – Evergreen Cemetery

j. 9:45 a.m. – CWC HRA

2. Community Services Vans Budget Amendment

3. 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan Review & Request for Early Ordering

4. Additional Business

a. Request to Change Meeting Location for August 24th Budget Committee Meeting

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 155299578#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 135143240#)

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Land Services Building, Pine/Maple Room / Webex (call 218-824-3420 for link)

Meets 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Board at Emily City Council Meeting re: Little Emily Lake Park, Emily City Hall

Meets 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) Board of Directors, Radisson St. Paul (MICA Office Building), St. Paul

Meets 9 a.m. Thursday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

Meets 1 p.m. Thursday, Rollie Johnson Natural & Recreational Area Joint Powers Board, Ideal Town Hall

Meets 9 a.m. Friday, Solid Waste Committee, Landfill Conference Room

