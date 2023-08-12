Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

County Board Room

Government Center, Little Falls

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

4.1 New Hire Introduction

4.2 2nd Quarter Award of Excellence Winner

4.3 Retirement

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

5.1 Approve County Board Minutes 7.25.23

5.2 Approve Warrants

5.3 Approve Land Transfer Workflow Project

5.4 Approve Cash Report July 31, 2023

5.5 Approve LF Airport Taxi Lane Extension

5.6 Approve Wellness Resiliency Training Proposal

5.7 Approve Deputy Registrar Restructure

5.8 Approve Rock for Retention Ponds

5.9 Approve HHS Financial Assistance Report

6. CHILD SUPPORT AWARENESS MONTH PROCLAMATION

7. CROOKNECK LAKE LID

8. LAND SERVICES

9. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

10. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

11. ADJOURNMENT

Brainerd School Board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14

Forestview Middle School

12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter

1. Call the meeting to order and roll call:

2. Pledge of Allegiance:

3. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended:

4. Public Input: A member of the public can address the board during this time. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Complaints or allegations against students or employees may not be discussed due to data privacy. Complaints or allegations must be submitted in writing to Superintendent Hahn. The Board of Education/Superintendent will not converse with guests to address the topic(s) discussed at that time.

5. Approval of Minutes:

1. Regular School Board Meeting - July 10, 2023

6. Consent Calendar: Hires are approved pending negotiated contracts/agreements and a district approved /acceptable background check.

* Staff Changes/Leaves

* Ratify Payment of Bills

* BAHA Lease

* Security Consultant Contract

* PSEO Agreement with CLC

* Revised MSBA Policies due to Legislative changes as presented: Policy Committee

* 406 - Public and Private Personnel Data

* 504 - Student Appearance

* 506 - Student Discipline & Form

* 601- School District Curriculum & Instruction Goals

* 621 - Literacy and the READ Act

7. Presentation: ADA Playground Presentation: Reid Thiesse

8. New Business:

For Action:

1. Approval of the Revised 2023-24 & 2024-25 School Calendars for snow days as presented: Tim Murtha

* 2023-2024 Revised Calendar

* 2024-2025 Revised Calendar

2. Approval of the Ratification of the Custodian Contract for 2023-2024 & 2024-2025 School Years and MOU as presented: Angie Bennett

* Custodial MOU

3. Approval of the Ratification of the Educational Assistants Contract for 2023-2024 & 2024-2025 School Years as presented: Angie Bennett

4. Review and Approval of Revised Policy 902 and Appendix A & B as presented: Annmarie Lacher

5. Approval of the First Reading of Policy as presented: Tim Murtha

* 515 - Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records & Form

6. Approval of the Second Reading of MSBA Policy #516.5 as presented: Dr. Heidi Hahn

* 516.5 - Overdose Medication & Naloxone Emergency Response Procedure

7. Approval of the Third and Final Reading of MSBA Policies as presented: Dr. Heidi Hahn

* 427 - Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers

* 503 - Student Attendance

* 516 - Student Medicine - Updated to define school site

9. Committee Meeting Updates:

* Policy /Community Relations - July 19, 2023- Director Heidmann

* Long Range Planning & Facilities - July 26, 2023 - Director Dondelinger

* Student Support Services & Activities - July 26, 2023 - Director Brekken

10. Informational:

* Brainerd Public Schools Foundation - Sarah Speer

* Equity Task Force Update / Recommendations - Kevin Boyles or Michelle Brekken

* Business Services Report – Marci Lord

Financial Report

* Superintendent’s Report - Dr. Heidi Hahn

11. Future Meetings:

August 14, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

August 21, New Teacher Breakfast & Orientation, 8 a.m. at FMS

August 25, School Board Retreat, 11 a.m. at BHS

August 29, FMS Open House, 4:30 p.m.

August 30, Open Houses for Elementaries, BHS, & LEC, 4:30 p.m.

August 31, All Staff Kick Off Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Gichi-ziibi

September 4, District Offices Closed

September 5, First Day of School - Board Meet & Greet

September 6, Finance Committee Meeting, noon at FMS

September 11, Regular School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. at FMS

12. Closed Meeting: The meeting will be closed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes §13D.03, for Labor Negotiations Strategy.

13. The Board will move into closed session at __: __ p.m., in the choir room at Forestview Middle School.

14. The Board will reconvenue the public meeting at __: __ p.m., in the choir room at Forestview Middle School.

15. Adjourn:

Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Approval Of Minutes

6. New Business

A. Consider Variance Request for a 6' Fence at 431 B St. NE (canceled)

B. Consider Variance Request for an Accessory Structure at 11617 Andrew St.

C. Consider Variance Request for an Accessory Structure at 219 W. Laurel St.

D. Consider Interim Use Permit Request for a Short-Term Rental at 203 Hawkins Dr.

7. Unfinished Business

A. Discussion on Short-Term Rentals

B. Planning Commission Itinerary Update

C. Discussion on Proposed Off-Street Parking Ordinance

8. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Commission - Time limits may be imposed

9. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

10. Commission Member Reports

11. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd MN

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 352 326 381#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Minnesota Inter-County Association (MICA) End of Session Report - Matt Massman, Nancy Silesky, Steven Novak, Carli Stark

2. 9:30 a.m. Public Health Nuisances and Land Use Ordinance Discussion - Chris Pence, Bethany Imgrund, Stephanie Shook

3. 10 a.m. Master Gardener Update - Brittany Goerges, Dan Lee, Jennifer Lee, Tony Hansen

4. 10:30 a.m. Land Donation to Cuyuna Rec Area - Chris Pence

5. 10:45 a.m. Boardwalk Encroachment onto Tax Forfeited Lands in First Assessment District - Chris Pence

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 352326381#)

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Sourcewell Board of Trustees, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sourcewell Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 10 a.m. Wednesday, Regional Transportation Coordinating Council (RTCC), Teams (Meeting ID: 280 383 096 224 Passcode: cYQkqc)

Meets 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Northland Arboretum and Crow Wing County Master Gardener Volunteer Program Open House, Northland Arboretum

Meets 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 797394749#)

Meets 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, CWE Steering Committee Meeting, Teams (Meeting ID: 282 591 881 506 Passcode: mCuADH)

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)

Park Board

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

4. New Business

A. Discuss Proposed 2024 Capital and Operating Budget Request

5. Adjourn

Baxter City Council

City Council Meeting Agenda

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will meet in a Work Session on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Dr., Baxter, MN to review feasibility report for the 2024 Mill & Overlay and Full Depth Reclamation Improvements Project Municipal Project No. 4424, 2024 Evergreen Drive Improvements and Southeast Baxter Stormwater Overflow Project, Municipal Improvement No. 4137, and Discussion on short and long-term needs of city hall.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRESENTATIONS

ADDITIONS OR CHANGES TO THE AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS - Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

CONSENT AGENDA - The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

1. Approve City Council Minutes from August 1, 2023

2. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A)

3. Award Contract to DRC to Re-Roof City Hall for an amount not to exceed $54,885 and amend the 2023 Budget

4. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from August 2, 2023

5. Accept the North Central Medical Supply Municipal Improvements as Outlined in the Development Agreement

6. Approve the BNSF Invoice No. 90254823 in the amount of $3,817.53 for the 2022 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project

7. Approve Anderson Brothers Construction Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $63,349.99 for 2022 Trunk Highway 210 & Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Improvements Project Update - City of Baxter - Municipal Project No.: 4121

8. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Partial Pay Estimate No. 7 in the amount of $375,037.17 for the 2022-23 TH 210 and Inglewood Drive Improvements Project, City Improvement No. 4121

9. Approve the Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $21,139.80 for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

10. Approve the Kraemer Trucking & Excavating, Inc Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $924,946.24 for the 2023 Cypress Drive and Douglas Fir Drive Improvements project

11. Approve the Staff Recommendations for the Cypress Drive Mid-Block Pedestrian Crossing

12. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Company of Brainerd, LLC Change Order No. 1 for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements project

13. Approve the Anderson Brothers Construction Company of Brainerd, LLC Partial Pay Estimate No. 1 in the amount of $78,866.39 for the 2023 Commercial and Residential Full Depth Reclamation and Quiet Zone Improvements Project

14. Approve the Knife River Corporation – North Central Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $387,148.24 for the 2023 Knollwood Drive Improvements Project, Municipal Project Number 4132

15. Adopt Resolution 2023-056 Ordering Preparation of Report on Improvement for the 2024 Evergreen Drive Improvements and Southeast Baxter Stormwater Overflow Project, Municipal Project Number 4137.

16. Approve the Widseth Professional Services Fee Amendment in the amount of $14,570 and increasing the Total Not To Exceed Fee to $27,070 for the preparation of the 2024 Evergreen Drive Improvements and Southeast Baxter Stormwater Overflow Project Feasibility Report.

17. Deny Request to Construct Trail around Stormwater Pond Located at Hastings Road and Douglas Fir Drive Intersection

18. Approve the Widseth Proposal for PROTECT program Funding Application Services for the Design Road and TH 371 Drainage Improvements Project for the Lump Sum Amount of $2,100.

19. Adopt Resolution 2023-057 Submitting Application for PROTECT Funds for the 2024 Design Road & T.H. 371 Stormwater Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4312

20. Approve the El Tequila Stormwater Facilities Maintenance Agreement

21. Accept the August 9, 2023 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes

22. Adopt Resolution 2023-053 approving a front yard setback Variance for property located at 7399 Garrison Road.

23. Adopt Ordinance 2023-012 and Resolution 2023-054 approving a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to allow Motor Vehicle Detailing Shops in the C-2, Regional Commercial District as a Permitted Use

24. Adopt Resolution 2023-052 approving a variance to allow a deck and an above-ground swimming pool within the required 30-foot setback from a bluff for property located at 12176 Camwood Trail

25. Authorize Purchase of Two 2024 Dodge Durango Squad Cars

PULLED AGENDA ITEMS

OTHER BUSINESS

26. Adopt Resolution No. 2023-055 Ordering Improvement and Preparation of Plans for the 2024 South Forestview Improvements Project, Municipal Project No. 4138

27. Approve the SEH Design Phase Services Contract in the Not to Exceed Amount of $451,295.00 for the 2024 South Forestview Improvements project

COUNCIL COMMENTS

28. Connie Lyscio

29. Zach Tabatt

30. Jeff Phillips

31. Mark Cross

32. Darrel Olson

CITY ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

CITY ATTORNEY'S REPORT

33. Attorney-client closed session regarding pending legal matter involving the City of Baxter in OAH Case No: 82-3600-389945 pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subd. 3(b)

ADJOURN

