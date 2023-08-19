Pillager Board of Education

Meets 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Consider the minutes of the previous monthly board meeting enclosed

B. Monthly cash flow including investments enclosed

C. Monthly bills paid enclosed

D. Monthly bills paid -Activity accounts enclosed

E. Donations

F. Personnel summary sheet enclosed

1. C Team Volleyball Coach-K. Burgau

2. Teachers On Call Substitute Pay for 2023-2024

3. Long Term Substitute Teachers -

L. Luehrs, J. Rademacher, A. Bostrom

VII. Special Board Reports with Possible Action

A. Activities

B. Curriculum

1. Director of Teaching and Learning Report

a. District Meeting Calendar

b. Workshop Week Schedule

c. Data Team Day Review

C. Facilities

1. Athletic Project Update

2. 2020 Project Completed- Roofing

D. Personnel

E. Policy

F. Budget

1. Business Manager Report

VIII. Other

A. Update on project enrollment numbers for 2023-2024

B. E-Learning Plan-enclosed

C. Open House Update

IX. Superintendent's Report

X. Adjournment

Brainerd Public Library

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Finance Committee meets prior to the board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the library’s small meeting room.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve agenda

4. Approve minutes of July 19, 2023, meeting

5. Public Input

6. President’s report

7. Librarian’s report

8. Finance Committee report

9. Building & Grounds Committee report

10. Policy Committee report

11. KRL Rep’s report

12. Friends of the Library report

13. Unfinished Business

a. Faxing service

b. Outdoor Pickup Lockers update

c. Tree removal and treatment bids

14. New Business

15. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Personnel Committee

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21

Historic Courthouse

County Administrator’s Conference Room/Teams

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 706 750 213#)

1. Personnel Actions

2. Additional Business

3. Closed Session (Data classified as not public – pursuant to MS Chapter 13D) Labor Strategy MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b)

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

County Board Room, Third Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

*Note: Times are approximate

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

ATTEND IN-PERSON OR BY MICROSOFT TEAMS (CALL 218-302-1725, CONFERENCE ID: 166 238 392#); LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE AT WWW.CROWWING.US OR ON THE CROW WING COUNTY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

1. 9 a.m. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Lifesaving Award

2.1. Present Lifesaving Award to Deputy Nick Cencer

3. Recognition of Retiring Employee Kathy Condon

4. Open Forum

5. Review and Approve Minutes

5.1. 08/08/23 Regular County Board Meeting Minutes

6. Review and Approve Agenda

7. Consent Agenda

7.1. Bills

7.2. Personnel Actions

7.3. 2023 New Tobacco License

7.4. Out of State Travel Request

7.5. IRRR Regional Trails Grant Program, Milford Mine Park Trail Expansion Project

7.6. IRRR Mineland Reclamation Grant Program, Milford Mine Park Trail Expansion Project

7.7. 2023 Budget Amendment - Tax Forfeited Fund Projects

7.8. 2023 Budget Amendment - Community Services Vehicle Purchase

7.9. Authorize Fleet Manager to Advance Order CIP Items

8. DNR, Christine Reisz

8.1. Review of Proposed State Land Acquisition to Add to State Wildlife Management Area

9. County Sheriff

10. County Attorney

11. County Administrator

11.1. Senior Management Team Report

11.2. Set Public Hearing for Road Vacation in Unorganized Territory - Wunder Road

12. Additional Business

13. Adjournment

County Board Correspondence

County Board Correspondence for 08/22/23

Crow Wing County Budget Committee

Special meeting

1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Historic Courthouse

County Board Room

1. 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan Review

2. 2024 Appropriation & Levy Requests Review

3. 2024 Budget Review

4. Additional Business

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Meets 9 a.m. Monday, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 706750213#)

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, County Board Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room / Teams (218-302-1725, 166238392#)

Meets 2 p.m. Wednesday, Benefits Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Meets 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Budget Committee Special Meeting, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

Meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Region Five Development Commission Board, Sourcewell, Staples

Meets 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, BLADE/Opioid Meeting, Community Services Building, Room 22C / Teams (call 218-824-1140 for link)

Meets 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker / Zoom (call 218-824-1189 for link)

Meets 10 a.m. Aug. 28, Pine River Watershed Phase 3 Policy Meeting, Cass County Land Department, Backus

Brainerd HRA Board of Commissioners Meeting

Meets 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

Brainerd HRA Office Conference Room

324 E. River Road, Brainerd

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. REVIEW AND APPROVE AGENDA

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes from Regular Board Mtg. on July 26th, 2023

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

6. NEW BUSINESS

a. 2024 Preliminary General Fund Budget Filing with the City of Brainerd

b. Amend and Restate Mortgage Note for Trail Ridge Limited Partnership with MN Housing and Authorize by Resolution the Executive Director to Execute Amended Note on behalf of the HRA

7. BILLS & COMMUNICATIONS

a. Financial Report

b. HCV Report

c. Housing Management Report

d. Rehab Programs Report

e. Executive Director Report

8. COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

9. NEXT MEETING: Sept. 27

10. ADJOURN

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21

City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person Attend by phone: 1-844-992-4726

City Council - Meeting Access Code:2487 323 8670

Personnel and Finance Committee at 7:15 PM - Meeting Access Code:2486 936 6318

Safety and Public Works Committee at 7:00 PM- Meeting Access Code:2495 186 0038

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Bills

B. Approval of Minutes

C. Department Activity Reports

D. Contractor Licenses

E. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application- Exempt Permit submitted by Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association for an Event to be held on December 4th, 2023 at the Brainerd Fire Department, 23 Laurel St, Brainerd.

F. Approval of Updated Employee Policy Manual Clarifying Benefits for Municipal Utility Division Managers.

6. Presentation

A. Presentation by the Brainerd YMCA

B. 2024 Parks Budget Presentation by the Park Board

7. Council Committee Reports

A. Safety & Public Works Committee

A.1. Direction on Active Code Enforcement Cases

A.2. Approve Event/Street Closure Application -Touch-A-Truck and Flapjack Festival

A.3. Approve Event/Street Closure Application - Neighborhood Potluck

A.4. Approve Event/Street Closure Application - First Lutheran Rally Day

A.5. Award Imp 21-17- Lum Park Road SPRA Project

A.6. Adopt Resolution for 2024 Transit Operating Grant

A.7. Approve Sale of Single Axle Dump Truck

A.8. Discussion on Draft 2024-2033 Capital Improvement Plan

A.9. Adopt Resolution Declaring SW 4th Street Washout Emergency

B. Personnel & Finance Committee

B.1. Approve Conditional Job Offer for Daniel Loch for Finance Manager Position

B.2. Consider Employee Policy Manual Update regarding Reimbursement for City-Paid CDL Training/Testing

B.3. Consider Update to City's Non-DOT Drug, Alcohol and Cannabis Policy

B.4. Consider Applying Double Fees to After the Fact Zoning and Subdivision Processes and Permits

8. Unfinished Business

A. Call for Applicants

B. Final Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1554 - Creating Chapter 16 and Section 1600 of the City Code - Use of Cannabis in Public Places

C. Adopt Resolution for Denial of the Interim Use Permit for a Short-Term Rental at 515 S 9th St.

9. New Business

A. Consider Variance Request for an Accessory Structure at 11617 Andrew St.

B. Consider Variance Request for an Accessory Structure at 219 W. Laurel St.

C. Consider Interim Use Permit Request for a Short-Term Rental at 203 Hawkins Dr.

D. First Reading - Proposed Ordinance 1555 - Amending Section 320 - Contesting Administrative Citations

E. Adopt City of Brainerd Data Practices Policy

F. Set Date for Council Workshop for Classification and Compensation Study Presentation

10. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council - Time limits may be imposed

11. Staff Reports

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

12. Mayor's Report

13. Council Member Reports

14. Adjourn

A. Adjourn to Budget Workshop and Closed Union Negotiation Strategy Session pursuant to MN Statutes, 13D.03, Subd 1(b) to prepare for negotiations with the IBEW Local No. 31 Unions on Aug. 28 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers

Park Board

Meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

City of Brainerd

City Hall, 501 Laurel St., Council Chambers

The public is invited to attend these meetings in person

Meetings are broadcast on CTC ch 8, Charter ch 181, YouTube, AppleTV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Board and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Board votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

A. Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of Disbursements

C. Financial Reports

6. Presentations

7. Unfinished Business

8. New Business

A. Approve Buster Pavilion Quotes

B. Discussion on Park Dedication Funds for Softball Field Netting

C. Request to Review Grant Opportunity for Conservation Partners Legacy (CPL) Grant Program FY 2024

D. Discussion on 2024 Parks Operating and Capital Budget

E. Discussion on Parking Vehicles at Gregory Park

9. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Board - Time limits may be imposed

10. Staff Reports

A. Staff Report

11. Board Member Reports

12. Adjourn