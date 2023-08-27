Morrison County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the county board room at the Government Center in Little Falls.

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

4. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

4.1 2nd Quarter Years of Service Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

5.1 Approve County Board Minutes 8.15

5.2 Approve Warrants

5.3 Approve CIBS Contract/Agreement with Greater MN Family Services

5.4 Approve Agent Position in Corrections

5.5 Approve MN Deer Hunter Association to hold raffle

5.6 Approve Resolution to Allocate Lost Revenue (ARPA) Funds for the Public Works Building Addition

5.7 Approve HHW Cooperative Agreement with Crow Wing County

ADVERTISEMENT

6. SHERIFF REPORT

7. EXTENSION REPORT

8. LAND SERVICES

9. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

10. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

11. ADJOURNMENT

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

Week of Aug.28-Sept. 4

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Aug. 28, 10 a.m. — Pine River Watershed Phase 3 Policy Meeting at Cass County Land Department, Backus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 4 — Labor Day — County offices closed.

Brainerd City Council

Meets in a workshop 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the council chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel St.

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

J. Czeczok, M. O'Day, K. Stunek, K. Terry, T. Stenglein, G. Johnson, K. Bevans, Mayor Badeaux

3. Discussion Items

A. 2024 Budget and Levy Presentation & Discussion

B. Closed Union Negotiation Strategy Session pursuant to MN Statutes, 13D.03, Subd 1(b) to prepare for negotiations with the IBEW Local No. 31 Unions

4. Adjourn

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd Public Utilities Commission

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the commission room at BPU Service Center, 8027 Highland Scenic Road.

1. Call To Order

2. Roll Call

___M. Angland ___T. Johnson __D. Matten

___M. O'Day ___P. Wussow

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval Of Agenda - Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar

NOTICE TO PUBLIC - all matters listed are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Commission votes on the motion to be ADOPTED BY ROLL CALL

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Approval of Minutes for Regular Monthly Meeting of July 25, 2023, and Special Meeting of July 31, 2023

B. Approval of Bills

C. Approval of Agenda

D. Approval of Pay Request No. 21 Received from Magney Construction for $175,732.45 for Water Tank Storage Project (see Attached Payment Application)

6. Public Forum

Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Commission - Time limits may be imposed

7. Commission Committee Reports

A. Personnel Committee

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Finance Committee

8. Unfinished Business

A. See Attached Memo Regarding Update on Unfinished Business Items

9. New Business

A. Discussion of Chlorination of City's Water Supply

B. Authorization to Use Request for Proposal Process to Select Engineering Firm for Design and Construction for Water Reclamation Project

C. Approval of Widseth Fee Amendment for $28,500 for Additional Services Provided During Bidding Phase for the Directional Drilling Forcemain River Crossing Project

D. Approval of Scope of Services with Bolton & Menk for Wellhead Protection Plan Part 2 for $36,000

E. Approval to Sell Surplus Meter Bases and Obsolete Ductile Iron Water Pipe on Minnesota Department of Administration Surplus Services Online Auction Site

10. Staff Reports

A. City Administrator Report

B. Council Liaison Report

C. Public Utilities Director Report

D. HR Director Report

11. Commission Member Reports

12. Adjourn to closed session pursuant to MN Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(C)3 to consider or develop offers or counteroffers for the purchase of Roberts property located near the water plant

Read more



