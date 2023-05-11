99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Agents seize meth, arrest 1 in Crow Wing County bust

A 59-year-old Brook Park man faces multiple drug-related charges.

Crow Wing County Jail
Crow Wing County Jail in Brainerd, MN.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:39 PM

BRAINERD — A 59-year-old Brook Park man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home on 145th Avenue Northeast in Daggett Brook Township.

According to court documents, on May 9 agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and detained the man on a Mille Lacs County warrant. A 57-year-old woman was also in the residence at the time of the search.

In the kitchen area of the residence, officers located suspected marijuana, field-tested positive methamphetamine, numerous clean and used micro baggies, digital scales, multiple cell phones and numerous glass smoking devices with residue.

When officers began searching the master bedroom, officers located numerous baggies of methamphetamine each weighing about 3.5 grams, for a total of 30 grams. One baggie was field tested and was positive for methamphetamine.

In a nightstand drawer, officers located a Glock pistol with a loaded magazine and in a dresser by the door, officers found a black powder pistol and case. Additional items with drug use/possession/and sale were located in the residence.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division and Baxter Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant.

According to court documents, when officers met with the man in the Crow Wing County Jail, he told them he began selling over the last few months due to having financial problems. He told officers the gun and all of the drugs were his.

The man was charged with felony first-degree sale of 17 or more grams of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period, felony possession of firearms or ammo by a convicted violent criminal and second-degree felony possession of 25 or more grams of cocaine or methamphetamine.

In a news release on the arrest, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said most investigations start with a tip from the public and they encourage the public to report suspected drug and other crime-related information anonymously to the sheriff’s office.

Tips and information can also be reported online through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at http://crimestoppersmn.org .

