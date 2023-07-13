Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 13

Air quality alert in effect starting Friday, July 14

The Air Quality Index Friday into Saturday is expected to reach the Orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, category.

Graphic showing Minnesota's air quality alert index
Contributed / Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
Matt Erickson
By Matt Erickson
Today at 12:54 PM

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Pollution control issued an air quality alert in effect from 8 a.m. Friday, July 14, to 3 p.m. Saturday for all of Minnesota.

Area counties under the air quality alert include Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.

The Air Quality Index Friday into Saturday is expected to reach the Orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, category. Sensitive groups include people with lung disease including asthma, people with heart disease, and children and older adults may experience health effects, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported.

People with increased exposure include all ages who do longer or more vigorous physical activity outdoors; people who work outdoors, especially workers who do heavy manual labor; people who exercise or play sports outdoors, including children; people who don’t have air conditioning and need to keep windows open to stay cool; and people in housing not tight enough to keep unhealthy air out, or who do not have permanent shelter.

“People may notice the sky may look hazy and residents may smell smoke even when wildfires are far away. This air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and pollution may aggravate heart and lung disease as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue,” the MPCA reported.

The pollution control agency advises people to reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices; reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible; and to keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia in Canada will move south across Minnesota following a cold front Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.

The alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the smoke dissipates, the MPCA reported.

The Air Quality Index was developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide a simple, uniform way to report daily air quality conditions. Minnesota AQI numbers are determined by hourly measurements of five pollutants:

  • fine particles
  • ground-level ozone
  • sulfur dioxide
  • nitrogen dioxide
  • carbon monoxide

For information on current air quality conditions and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit https://tinyurl.com/2a7jn37r . Additional information about health and air quality can be found at at https://tinyurl.com/3ra9vmtz .

