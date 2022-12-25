Airport Commission to meet
The meeting will be Jan. 5, 2023.
The Airport Commission will meet 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023, in the Airport Conference Room, at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.
Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
The challenge is to take photos of items listed on a bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone can join the photo scavenger hunt and must submit all photos by Jan. 15.
New York Mills Regional Cultural Center’s annual Longest Night Music Festival is a live music event on the winter solstice or the longest night of the year. It features local and regional musicians.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult sample what exclusive chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared for a chosen few, but it may be more than they can stomach.
Poinsettias are a main symbol for the holiday season, but many do not know the proper way to take care of them.
A community blood drive is set from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
“Region Five Development Commission recognizes the amazing work of all these organizations and strongly applauds them for their positive community impact."