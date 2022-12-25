Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Airport Commission to meet

The meeting will be Jan. 5, 2023.

White blocks spell out news in front of a stack of newspapers.
By Dispatch staff report
December 25, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Airport Commission will meet 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2023, in the Airport Conference Room, at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

Read more
Volunteers giving gifts to seniors.
Local
FedEx purchases Christmas gifts for ‘Be a Pal’ seniors
Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.
December 25, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A kid makes a snow angel.
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle once again hosts Winter Bingo Scavenger Hunt
The challenge is to take photos of items listed on a bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone can join the photo scavenger hunt and must submit all photos by Jan. 15.
December 21, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 21
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 21, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Dec. 21
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
December 21, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Dec. 21
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
December 21, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Dec. 21
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
December 21, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 21
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Generations Gap 3.0 musicians Erin Swyter, Doug Eckes, and Phil Gilbert play before a live audience as part of New York Mills Regional Cultural Center's Longest Night Music Festival in 2021.
Arts and Entertainment
Longest Night Music Festival celebrates local musicians, community
New York Mills Regional Cultural Center’s annual Longest Night Music Festival is a live music event on the winter solstice or the longest night of the year. It features local and regional musicians.
December 21, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"The Menu" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
‘The Menu’ offers biting social commentary in dark comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult sample what exclusive chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared for a chosen few, but it may be more than they can stomach.
December 20, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee

Related Topics: UPCOMING MEETINGSTHINGS TO DOEVENTSBRAINERD LAKES REGIONAL AIRPORT
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Poinsettias
Local
Poinsettia care for Christmas and beyond
Poinsettias are a main symbol for the holiday season, but many do not know the proper way to take care of them.
December 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Brainerd Dispatch logo with news spelled out in block letters
Local
Extra Credit
Student news in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 25, 2022 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Blooddrivelogo.jpg
Local
Community blood drive set to help avoid winter blood shortages
A community blood drive is set from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
December 25, 2022 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A group of people pose for a photo.
Local
Region Five announces 2022 annual award winners and annual report
“Region Five Development Commission recognizes the amazing work of all these organizations and strongly applauds them for their positive community impact."
December 24, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report