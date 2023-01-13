99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Airport Commission to meet

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will have a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Friday, April 22, 2022, in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 01:57 PM
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the airport conference room to discuss the restaurant lease.

Anyone needing special accommodations can call 218-825-2166.

