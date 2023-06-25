Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Airport commission to meet

Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 6 at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.
Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:27 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 6 in the conference room at the airport.

Anyone needing special accommodations can call 218-825-2166.

By Dispatch staff report
