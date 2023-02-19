99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Airport Commission to meet March 2

The meeting will be at 9:30 a.m.

Brainerd Regional Airport Exterior Winter 2.jpg
Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Dec. 19, 2020. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Airport Commission will meet 9:30 a.m. March 2 in the Airport Conference Room at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

BrainerdDispatchNews2.JPG
Local
Ruby’s Pantry distribution set for Feb. 28
This is the final distribution for this site.
February 18, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
‘High School Musical Jr’ and ‘Kinky Boots’ coming to Brainerd stages this summer
February 15, 2023 03:57 PM
Local
Nisswa Winter Jubilee events set Feb. 17-19 in downtown Nisswa
February 15, 2023 02:57 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 15
February 15, 2023 01:57 PM
Local
Crosslake City Council to meet Feb. 15
February 13, 2023 04:43 PM
1009post-office-boxes.jpg
Local
United States Postal Service to host local job fairs
February 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMG_7846.jpg
Local
Benefit planned for Cole Carlson
February 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An eastern bluebird hops across the top of a bluebird house, making its way to its entrance, so it have a look inside Tuesday morning, May 22, 2018. The house was built and set up in an open area along County Road FF in Oulu, Wis., by bluebird aficionado David Lindelof. Bob King / Forum News Service
Local
Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for Feb. 8
February 08, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
