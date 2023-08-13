Airport officials dedicate new emergency service building

BRAINERD — Firefighting and snow removal operations just got a little easier at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

Officials dedicated a new building Friday, Aug. 11, intended for aircraft rescue and firefighting operations, as well as snow removal equipment.

According to federal regulations, airport personnel must respond to aircraft emergencies within three minutes of a call. The new building, northeast of the airport near the intersection of the runaways, will help staff to adhere to that regulation.

“We were right on that three minutes, if not briefly going over that three minutes,” Airport Director Steve Wright said Friday. “... This airport building actually helps us achieve federal regulations, if not exceed expectations.”

Staff is now down to a one minute response time with the new building. Space was also cramped in the last building, and moving equipment will now be much easier, according to Kassy Loftus, deputy director of aircraft rescue and firefighting operations.

“We would have to maneuver vehicles around just to get to the vehicle that we would need to actually utilize, which took up precious time,” Loftus said. “And before we had to back in our large combo broom/plow/blower — we had to back that in every single time. And now we can just conveniently pull through and then pull out, and same with our ARFF truck. It’s all meant so you can just drive right through.”

Snow removal will also be streamlined with the new building, as equipment is stored right between the two runways.

“The wind can change at any time, and so since we have two runways at the airport, you have to choose what runway to use,” Wright said. “And so that may change on a moment’s notice. With the snow removal equipment being located at the intersection of both of those runways, we don’t have to plow both runways, or we don’t have to plow a huge taxiway just to get out towards the runway. We can focus on the runways and getting aircraft landed safely and then worry about getting aircrafts to the building.”

That convenience would have come in handy this past winter, when Brainerd saw record snowfall of nearly 90 inches.

Wright also took the time Friday to thank the snow removal crew for all their work last winter, reading a proclamation from the Airport Commission.

“This winter was a crazy winter — monumental snowfalls,” Wright said to the crowd gathered Friday. “… Each and every member of the ARFF operations staff were quick to respond and efficient in the snow removal process to allow aircraft to safely land at Brainerd. And the work of the ARFF operations staff members is invaluable to emergency snow removal situations.”

Other airport operations taking place in the new facility include runway inspections, certified weather observations, vehicle servicing, emergency medical services, landscaping, mowing, perimeter checks and facility repairs.

