Aitkin County body positively identified as missing woman

AITKIN — The body of a woman, discovered last week in Aitkin County, was positively identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday, Jan. 19, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as Anne Wyatt.

Anne Wyatt<br/> Contributed / Aitkin County Sheriff's Office

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported it found the body at 12:46 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County.

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida said Wyatt was originally from the area, though she was recently dealing with a situation in life. On Jan. 5, a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated Wyatt was last seen Jan. 2 in Aitkin County and had not been in contact with family or friends since.

“She was couch hopping and had everything she owned in a U-Haul truck,” Guida said Sunday. “The U-Haul was getting low on fuel, and she couldn't find anywhere else to stay. We believe there's no foul play. She basically parked her U-Haul and walked out into the woods.”

The BCA also reported foul play did not appear to be a factor in Wyatt's disappearance.