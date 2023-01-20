STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Aitkin County body positively identified as missing woman

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt.

Aitkin County Squad winter
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 06:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — The body of a woman, discovered last week in Aitkin County, was positively identified.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday, Jan. 19, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office identified the body as Anne Wyatt.

Anne Wyatt
Anne Wyatt<br/>
Contributed / Aitkin County Sheriff's Office

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported it found the body at 12:46 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County.

Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida said Wyatt was originally from the area, though she was recently dealing with a situation in life. On Jan. 5, a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated Wyatt was last seen Jan. 2 in Aitkin County and had not been in contact with family or friends since.

“She was couch hopping and had everything she owned in a U-Haul truck,” Guida said Sunday. “The U-Haul was getting low on fuel, and she couldn't find anywhere else to stay. We believe there's no foul play. She basically parked her U-Haul and walked out into the woods.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCA also reported foul play did not appear to be a factor in Wyatt's disappearance.

Related Topics: MISSING PERSONSAITKIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEAITKIN COUNTY
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Man working in the snow
Local
Snowy work
Construction continues on the Creekside Community in northwest Brainerd.
January 19, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
0224snow-removal.jpg
Local
Parking restricted on Norwood for snow removal
Parking will be banned from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
January 19, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Swanville crash injures Burtrum woman
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Swanville Township, east of Swanville.
January 19, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
SeemaPothiniMLKDay.jpg
Local
MLK speaker talks about discrimination in Brainerd Public Schools
Seema Pothini talked about hateful, biased and derogatory comments in Brainerd Public Schools at a free and public workshop Monday, Jan. 16, at Central Lakes College on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 19, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee