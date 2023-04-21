99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Aitkin County crash injures Brainerd woman

Kelsey Rousch suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Aitkin County Squad winter
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:30 PM

AITKIN — A Brainerd was injured in a two-vehicle crash on snow-covered roads Thursday, April 20, in Aitkin County.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Alan Duane Bohlman, a 55-year-old Isanti man, was reportedly driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 north on Highway 169 east of Aitkin in Spencer Township, when he lost control and collided with a southbound Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Camry, 26-year-old Brainerd woman Kelsey Winter Rousch, was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin for non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 3-year-old Jaxsen Chase Martin, was not injured, nor was Bohlman.

All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

The Aitkin Police Department, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Aitkin Fire Department assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
