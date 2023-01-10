Aitkin County crash kills man
The 58-year-old man had not been identified early Tuesday afternoon.
We are part of The Trust Project.
McGRATH — A 58-year-old man died in a vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Aitkin County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 8:48 a.m. on Highway 65 in McGrath. The driver was northbound on Highway 65 in a 1999 KW Construction semitrailer, when the vehicle left the road and rolled into the ditch, coming to a rest on its passenger side. The driver, who was not identified Tuesday afternoon, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.
Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
Mille Lacs Health System Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Baxter.
Scott Simdorn was pulled from the water and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.
Rescue crews were called to Otter Tail Lake on the report of 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV in the water
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff responded to the crash, reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Long Lake Township, east of Brainerd.
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper fire at 1:22 p.m.
Rear-end crash in Wing River Township on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, results in the arrest of a Sebeka man.
A driver and her passenger received injuries when a vehicle rolled over in Cushing Township on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:59 a.m. in Buckman Township, west of Buckman.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Spencer Township, east of Aitkin.
“M3GAN” is a new sci-fi horror movie that riffs on the evil doll Chucky. Created by a brilliant scientist to be a child’s companion, the childlike girl doll MEGAN is violently overprotective.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."