News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Aitkin County crash kills man

The 58-year-old man had not been identified early Tuesday afternoon.

Aitkin County Squad winter
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 01:48 PM
McGRATH — A 58-year-old man died in a vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Aitkin County. The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 8:48 a.m. on Highway 65 in McGrath. The driver was northbound on Highway 65 in a 1999 KW Construction semitrailer, when the vehicle left the road and rolled into the ditch, coming to a rest on its passenger side. The driver, who was not identified Tuesday afternoon, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Mille Lacs Health System Ambulance assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
