Aitkin County man receives 450 months prison for brother’s murder

James Robert Hess was sentenced Monday, Aug. 7, in Aitkin County District Court for the murder of his brother, William Hess.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:44 AM

AITKIN — A 49-year-old Hill City man has been sentenced to more than 37 years for the 2022 murder of his brother in Aitkin County.

James Robert Hess
James Robert Hess was sentenced Monday, Aug. 7, by Judge David Hermerding in Aitkin County District Court to 450 months in prison at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He was given credit for 442 days served in jail.

The sentence was an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. James Hess will need to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence in prison and one third on supervised release.

An Aitkin County jury in June found James Hess guilty of felony second-degree murder of William Hess, who was found dead from a gunshot wound May 12, 2022, inside a homemade camper just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township in Aitkin County.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, witnesses said the brothers had a history of not getting along and often fought. James Hess told investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in October of 2021 he came home to find William Hess on his roof and threatening him. James Hess said he shot his brother one time, killing him. He then pulled the homemade camper with William Hess’ body inside out to the woods and left it there. According to court documents, James Hess said he shot his brother in self defense.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with significant assistance from the Aitkin, Itasca, and Mille Lacs Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

