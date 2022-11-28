Aitkin crash injures both drivers

AITKIN — Two Aitkin drivers were injured Tuesday, Nov. 22, after their vehicles struck each other on Highway 169 in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 7:25 a.m. in Farm Island Township, south of Aitkin. According to the crash report, a 2013 Cadillac ATS was traveling south on Highway 169 when a 2017 Honda CR-V, which was stopped on County Highway 28 at Highway 169, pulled out into traffic and made contact with the Cadillac.

The driver of the Honda, Judith Anne Matthias, 81, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. The driver of the Cadillac, Christine Ann Schneider, 38, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to a hospital.