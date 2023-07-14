Aitkin receives funding to protect urban forests

Thirty-five Minnesota communities, including the city of Aitkin, received a collective $2.4 million boost in their ability to protect urban forests thanks to funding provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. The grant program began in 2022 and runs through June of 2025.

Communities will use the funding from the Protect Community Forests by Managing Ash for EAB Grants Program for tree inventories, management plans, ash tree removal, treatment with non-neonicotinoid insecticides, tree planting, and materials to support newly planted trees, such as staking, water bags, and mulch.

“Minnesota’s cities and towns contain a significant number of ash trees, which are now at risk of attack by the emerald ash borer, a non-native insect,” said Emma Schultz, Minnesota DNR Community Forestry grant specialist, in a news release. “This destructive beetle can kill ash trees in just a few years, and all ash trees in the state are at risk of infestation.”

Identifying infected or at-risk trees and addressing EAB-related challenges is an obstacle for many communities. The grants will help recipient communities take preemptive measures that are more cost effective than waiting for ash trees to become infested.

For example, the city of Aitkin will use its grant award to better manage the community trees that improve the quality of life of residents and contribute to the natural setting that draws visitors to the area, both of which are important for the local economy.

“The city of Aitkin is now starting to understand its community forest and the resources necessary to properly manage them,” said Troy Holcomb, Minnesota DNR forester. “Tax bases are smaller in greater Minnesota and city staff and budgets need to focus on meeting basic community needs like sewer service and usable streets. This grant money allows the city to perform a tree inventory and create a management plan. The city can now work smarter and target limited resources to where they are most needed. Being proactive is easier and more affordable than being reactive.”

In Rochester, where EAB was first discovered in 2015, ash comprised 15% of the estimated 100,000 public trees.

“EAB has drastically changed the way our urban forest looks,” said Alison Litchy, Urban Forestry program coordinator in Rochester. “Fortunately, we are able to treat and maintain treatments for approximately 4,000 public ash trees through the help of this grant. Preserving these trees through treatment allows us to retain the canopy of 8% of our public tree population. The retained trees provide a variety of benefits to our community such as reducing temperatures, capturing air pollutants, and slowing down stormwater during this great time of loss. We use non-neonicotinoid insecticides and knowledgeable certified arborists to treat trees to protect pollinators and other non-target organisms.”

To date, EAB has been confirmed in 41 of Minnesota’s 87 counties. For a list of these counties, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s interactive map at tinyurl.com/mnag-eab-map .

The next round of grant funding is anticipated to open by August 2023, with more than $16 million available. Interested applicants should visit the Minnesota DNR’s Community Forestry webpage at mndnr.gov/forestry/urban or contact the Minnesota DNR Community Forestry Grants Team at ucf.dnr@state.mn.us .

Protect Community Forests by Managing Ash for EAB Grants

Aitkin: $57,860

Apple Valley: $136,400

Bemidji: $11,824

Brooklyn Center: $60,450

Buffalo: $64,160

Columbia Heights: $63,450

Duluth: $99,081

Eden Prairie: $116,987

Hayfield: $40,000

Heron Lake: $36,981

Hopkins: $123,200

International Falls: $62,000

Lakeville: $54,830

Lamberton: $40,000

Mankato: $56,324

Moorhead: $110,000

Mound: $70,775

New Prague: $60,800

Newport: $67,117

Oronoco: $9,456

Otsego: $25,000

Ranier: $25,000

Robbinsdale: $32,500

Rochester: $149,546

Saint Anthony Village: $20,000

Saint Louis Park: $25,321

Saint Peter: $128,480

South St. Paul: $123,000

Warren: $19,000

Waseca: $78,079

West Concord: $60,023

White Bear Township: $57,981

Winona: $124,775

Woodbury: $149,600

Wyoming: $40,000

Contact the local community forestry program or the Minnesota DNR Community Forestry Grants Team at ucf.dnr@state.mn.us for more details on individual grant recipients.